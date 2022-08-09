A person was found dead inside of a burnt out apartment that caught fire in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene of the fire, which reportedly broke out at around 4:30 a.m. on S. Clarence Street. When they arrived, they found the apartment engulfed in flames, though they were able to quickly contain the blaze in just over 20 minutes. The flames were limited to just the upper apartment unit. As they searched the apartment, firefighters located the body and pronounced the person dead at the scene, reportedly that of a 68-year-old woman.There was no additional information available on the victim. Investigators were unsure if she remained sleeping throughout the fire. No surrounding structures sustained damage, and the cause remained under investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for details.

