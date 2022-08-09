Read full article on original website
Nail Divass
2d ago
Wait!How did she light herself on fire?This do not make any kind of sense!This was a murder not a suicide....
Albert Giron, Jr
2d ago
it has to be a homicide its impossible for a female to hang and burn herself especially during mid day who ever did it knew what they were doing...
Queen Zyonna X
2d ago
murder murder murder always murder,Evils walks amongst us from the beginning of time so everyone please learn to protect yourselves by every means necessary
Body found in Griffith Park prompting LAPD investigation
Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a body was found in Griffith Park.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to the area at 12:31 p.m. and discovered a body hanging from a tree near the Merry-Go-Round.Fire crews called in the Los Angeles Police Department to conduct a death investigation.The person's identity was not immediately known.
Woman found dead inside burnt out apartment in Boyle Heights after firefighters extinguish flames
A person was found dead inside of a burnt out apartment that caught fire in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene of the fire, which reportedly broke out at around 4:30 a.m. on S. Clarence Street. When they arrived, they found the apartment engulfed in flames, though they were able to quickly contain the blaze in just over 20 minutes. The flames were limited to just the upper apartment unit. As they searched the apartment, firefighters located the body and pronounced the person dead at the scene, reportedly that of a 68-year-old woman.There was no additional information available on the victim. Investigators were unsure if she remained sleeping throughout the fire. No surrounding structures sustained damage, and the cause remained under investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI
The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
Home invasion in Hollywood ends as homeowners opens fire on suspects
Authorities were investigating an attempted home invasion in Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning, after a group of suspects attempted to enter a residence before they were met with gunfire. The suspects fled from the scene affter attempting to enter the home, located in the 8100 block of Willow Glen Road, just before 2:30 a.m.According to Los Angeles Police Department, the group fled in a white Toyota Corolla. It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects had been struck by gunfire. No property was taken and none of the residents of the home were injured during the incident.
Burglary crew fools couple, ransacks home: police
The Cook County sheriff is warning about a crew of burglars who stole from an elderly couple after distracting them on Chicago’s Northwest Side this week.
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy
CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
Boy, 5, critically injured after being struck by 2 cars on Far NW Side, CPD says
A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by two cars on the Far Northwest Side Wednesday night.
Chicago Woman Issues Desperate Call For Help After Dog Goes Missing From Parked Car in River North
Anguish and desperation have begun to set in for River North resident Mari Roda, who is now offering a $500 dollar reward for information on her missing dog. Roday's dog Lolita was last seen on Monday night in River North in the backseat of her Honda CRV. Mari tells NBC-5...
Houston Nurse Who Killed 6 People In Fiery Crash Has Alarming Driving History
Details continue to emerge in the case of a Houston nurse who killed 6 people, including a family of 4, following a disturbing car crash near Los Angeles last week.
Photos show emotional father reunited with son after Chicago thief steals car with boy inside
CHICAGO - A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man was on the street next to his parked vehicle in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street when an unknown second vehicle pulled up.
Truck wrecked in crash under Edens Expressway overpass
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A box truck was left wrecked and wedged underneath an overpass on the Edens Expressway Wednesday afternoon. Illinois State Police were called at 4 p.m. to the Church Street underpass on the inbound side of the Edens, on the boundary of Skokie and Morton Grove.A flatbed tow truck had been towing a box truck on one of its flatbed tow trucks, and the box truck turned out to be too tall for the 14-foot 2-inch clearance at the Church Street underpass.The box truck hit the overpass above, and pieces of concrete fell from the overpass, state...
Suspect in Bloomington murder investigation arrested in Chicago suburb
The suspect in a Bloomington shooting is awaiting extradition to Monroe County after being arrested in Illinois.
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her Home
27-year-old Ronnetta Faye Martian is well-loved by her family. On Monday, August 1, 2022, Ronnetta was seen at 5:12 pm with two men in Lancaster, California. She was last heard from at 5:33 pm that day. Later the same evening, her car, a red Nissan Altima, was found on fire in the 3700 block of West 111th Street in Inglewood, California. Her sister, Chantsee, told CBSLA that the car had been set on fire using fireworks.
Two men shot while driving in West Lawn
CHICAGO - Two men were struck by gunfire while driving in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning. Then men were traveling northbound in the 6200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV drove past them and a gunman inside fired shots in their direction, according to police.
Woman found dead, stuffed in garbage can in Roseland alley: Police
A woman was found dead in an alley Monday in the Roseland, police said. She was found in a garbage can about 4:50 p.m. at 107th and Edbrooke, Chicago police said. Her age is unknown.
2 shot in Little Village alley
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The men, ages 47 and 27, were standing near a car around 10:40 p.m. in an alley in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue where someone walked up and started shooting, police said.
Portage woman killed in crash on I-94
LAKE STATION- On Monday, August 8th, at approximately 4:45 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash on I-80 eastbound lanes at exit 15B. This is the ramp to Ripley St. Preliminary investigation by Trooper William Carlson and Trooper Joshua Luckey shows that a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp when a 2016 Buick rear-ended it. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.
Two auto makes are at center of car-theft craze, sheriff says
Carjackings have been a problem in Chicago for awhile, but now authorities are seeing a huge increase in car thefts targeting two different makes — a spike fueled by social media.
