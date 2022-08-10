Read full article on original website
northwoodsleague.com
Mankato Picks Up 40th Win Against La Crosse in Season Finale
LA CROSSE, Wis. — After the MoonDogs’ rally came up short Friday night, Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon) refused to let that happen for the second night in a row. Crenshaw’s bases-loaded double in the ninth and cleared the bases to lead the Mankato to an eventual 9-7 victory over the La Crosse Loggers, Saturday night in the season finale at Copeland Park.
northwoodsleague.com
Express Claim Best Home Record in Team History
Eau Claire, WI – The Eau Claire Express took down the Rochester Honkers 13-5 in the regular season finale, giving them their best home record in team history, 28-8. The Honkers struck for three runs in the first inning, but the Express would come back with a vengeance. Eau Claire scored three in the 3rd, two in the 4th, one in the 5th, two in the 6th, and five in the 7th as they poured on 13 runs and 14 hits.
northwoodsleague.com
HONKERS LOSE SEASON FINALE TO EXPRESS
EAU CLAIRE, WI – The Rochester Honkers lost to the Eau Claire Express 13-5 to complete their 2022 season on Saturday night at Carson Park. The Honkers got off to a fast start in this game, they scored three runs on two hits to take a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Brendan O’Sullivan (Delta College) drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single, Will Asby (Sac City) made it 2-0 with a sac fly and O’Sullivan scored the third run on a wild pitch.
northwoodsleague.com
Loggers Hold on to Beat MoonDogs, 5-4.
LA CROSSE, WI – The La Crosse Loggers began their final series of the season with a win over the Mankato MoonDogs, snapping their three-game skid. Both teams scored one run in the first inning. The MoonDogs took an early lead courtesy of an RBI triple from Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon), which scored Easton Fritcher (Minnesota). The Loggers first run came on a sacrifice fly from Reed Stallman (Des Moines Area CC), plating Jordan Donahue who reached on a lead-off single.
northwoodsleague.com
HONKERS ZOOM PAST EXPRESS IN HOME FINALE
ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers used eight stolen bases and timely hitting to defeat the Eau Claire Express 8-6 on Friday night at Mayo Field. Eau Claire took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a Joe Yorke (Cal Poly) sac fly but the Honkers scored the next five runs to take a 5-1 advantage. They scored two runs in the first after Tyler White (Long Beach State) singled, stole second, and scored on a Brendan O’Sullivan (Delta College) RBI single. Later in the inning Carson Stevens (Cal Poly) crossed the plate on an error. In the second White drove in a run with a double and O’Sullivan brought home his second run of the night with a sac fly. Rochester manufactured a run in the fifth. Menelik Israel (Duke) singled, stole second and third, and crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
northwoodsleague.com
MoonDogs Late Rally Not Enough as They Fall to La Crosse
Photo captured by Dylan Engel (Mankato MoonDogs) La Crosse, WI- The Mankato MoonDogs lost game one of their final series of the season to the La Crosse Loggers. The final score of the Northwoods league baseball was five to one, in a game that was played in just under three hours.
