Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Steelers' Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett 'making it difficult for' coaches to name Mitchell Trubisky starter
By most accounts, veteran Mitchell Trubisky has been the leader in the clubhouse to be named the successor to retired future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger and the next starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the advertised competition that unofficially got underway during springtime workouts. Trubisky began the midweek...
Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Is There A Better Quarterback The Vikings Could Get? Part 2
In my first article (which you will find here ) I talked about Kirk Cousins and what type of quarterback he was. I looked at his 2021 stats, and his stints with Minnesota and Washington. I also mentioned who the Vikings couldn’t realistically get at quarterback. Now it’s time to look at who the Vikings could get and if they would be any better than Kirk Cousins. In this article I will be looking at quarterbacks from the NFC. These will be Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, Jalen Hurts, Carsen Wentz, Justin Fields, and Jared Goff. I will explore their 2021 season stats, anything else worth noting, and whether or not the Vikings should/could trade for them. Now onto Garoppolo.
Ryan Leaf: Steelers 'may have reached for' QB Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently remarked that free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett were "making it difficult for" the staff to choose a starting quarterback. It, has, however, been widely reported that Trubisky is the overwhelming favorite to stay atop...
Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
Mike Tomlin Makes It Clear Who Will Be Steelers Starter
It will be the first time in a long while that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be selecting a new starting quarterback. For most of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl play-caller Ben Roethlisberger has been his starter every single game. But now that Roethlisberger has retired, Tomlin...
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera explains why he fired long-time assistant Sam Mills III before the season
It's rare for an NFL coach to shake up his staff just weeks before a season kicks off, but that's exactly what Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera did with the firing of defensive line coach Sam Mills III. Mills is no longer with the organization, and his firing came...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on preseason game vs. Bears: 'I like to get in there and get hit one time'
Injuries during the NFL regular season are frustrating, yet inevitable. Players -- specifically starters -- going down in preseason games are typically an area of contention between coaches, fans and members of the organization. Teams usually try to balance getting their starters some playing time prior to Week 1 of...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy Reveals Denver Plan: 'What The Hell Was I Thinking?'
Week 1 of the NFL Preseason begins this weekend, while the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to kick off their preseason action versus the Denver Broncos on Saturday. Fans know they can expect to not see running back Ezekiel Elliott suit up, as he's revealed his plan to not participate in preseason action. Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott is also not expected to play in Dallas' first two games.
Did Steelers 'waste' a draft pick on QB Chris Oladokun?
The Pittsburgh Steelers already had free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett attached to the organization when they spent a seventh-round draft choice — specifically pick No. 241 — on former South Dakota State Jackrabbits signal-caller Chris Oladokun. Trubisky has been...
Lions rookie Jameson Williams texted Matthew Stafford about wearing No. 9
Jameson Williams clearly wants to endear himself to the Detroit Lions franchise and its fans, even if it isn't clear when he will be able to play his first NFL game. So when the rookie wide receiver decided he wanted to wear Matthew Stafford's old jersey number, he reportedly texted the former Lions quarterback himself to ask if it was okay.
Why new Jets TE Tyler Conklin is primed for a big 2022
Since Dustin Keller, the New York Jets have lacked a solid, just even a reliable, pass-catching tight end. With Zach Wilson still being such a young quarterback and looking to ultimately prove himself as the franchise guy, the Jets need some sort of consistency from a bigger target over the middle.
Packers.com
Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams
The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
Jets sign Pro Bowl OL Duane Brown to two-year deal
The New York Jets lost a key piece of their offensive line this week when Mekhi Becton went down with what could be a season-ending injury. On Thursday, they made a controversial signing in an attempt to replace the former first-round pick. The Jets agreed to a two-year deal with...
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst gives promising news on OL David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins
The Green Bay Packers are currently without their top two offensive linemen. David Bakhtiari has been out for almost 18 months after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2020 season. Of course, this does not include the few snaps he played in Week 18. Elgton Jenkins tore his own ACL in November of last season. Both players are currently on the PUP list and are not participating in practice. In Wednesday’s media session, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave some promising updates about both linemen.
Report: Deshaun Watson makes compromise offer on suspension
Deshaun Watson is reportedly lobbying the NFL for a compromise on his suspension with the league seeking a one-year ban. Watson has offered to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine from the NFL, according to Rob Maaddi and Tom Withers of the Associated Press. Watson would be willing to accept the settlement in order to avoid the risk of missing the entire 2022 season.
Logan Ryan, Keanu Neal exceeding expectations in 1st Bucs training camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted to improve their communication and consistency on the back end of their defense this offseason, which meant adding veteran experience in free agency. They did just that by signing Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal, both of whom bring the versatility necessary to be valuable weapons...
Should Buccaneers fans be worried about more Tom Brady absences this summer?
If nothing else, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has certainly had the most unique offseason of his storied career this year. Brady somewhat surprisingly announced his retirement ahead of the Super Bowl but then returned to the Buccaneers roughly six weeks later. He subsequently agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst on a deal reportedly worth $375 million over 10 years whenever he calls time on his playing days.
Cleveland Browns' Jakeem Grant Sr. out for season after suffering torn Achilles
The Browns hoped that Jakeem Grant Sr. would jolt their languishing return game, but Cleveland will be without the speedy threat for the season.
