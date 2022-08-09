Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
coast931.com
Portland man accused of making threats, causing police standoff
Portland police have released the identity of a man accused of causing a standoff on Thursday. Police say 28-year-old Ryan Nutter threatened an employee with a fixed blade knife at The Front Room restaurant on Congress Street. The department says Nutter then fled into his apartment on Sheridan Street and...
Portland police respond to incident involving 'barricaded subject'
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 4:40 p.m.:. Sheridan Street was reopened following an incident involving a "barricaded subject" in Portland Thursday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Department. The subject was seen being brought to a a cruiser around 4:30 p.m. No further information was released. Original story:. Portland police...
Lewiston man chased woman firing gun, authorities say
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested on Thursday after police say he chased a woman and fired a gun at her. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated around 10 a.m. that police were called to a walking trail along the Androscoggin River. Authorities received a report that a woman was being chased by a man with a handgun.
Lewiston Man in Custody After Chasing & Shooting at a Woman He Didn’t Even Know
A suspect is in custody following a chaotic scene in Lewiston, Maine on Thursday morning. The Lewiston Sun Journal is reporting that a man from Tall Pines Drive was apprehended and arrested after allegedly chasing a woman he didn't know and firing at her with a handgun through Lewiston's Riverwalk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed three pedestrians
AUGUSTA, Maine — A driver who acknowledged falling asleep before striking three pedestrians, that resulted in the death of all of them, entered the equivalent of guilty pleas to civil driving infractions on Wednesday. A car driven by Robert Santerre, 57, of Chelsea, crossed the center line which resulted...
Deputies: Woman broke into Parsonsfield home with gun, duct tape
PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A Boston woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into a York County home with duct tape and a gun, deputies say. The York County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that Kinley Macdonald, 41, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of Class A burglary and Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
WPFO
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
wgan.com
Mechanic Falls man accused of stabbing neighbor faces assault charges
A grand jury has indicted a man accused of stabbing his neighbor at a mobile home park in Mechanic Falls. 50-year-old Scott O’Donnell was charged Tuesday in connection with the alleged stabbing in May. According to the Sun Journal, O’Donnell faces up to 10 years behind bars on an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Chelsea man admits to falling asleep at the wheel in Augusta crash that killed 3
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The driver whose vehicle struck and killed three pedestrians in Augusta admitted on Wednesday in court to three counts of motor vehicle violation resulting in death, which are civil violations. 57-year-old Robert Santerre of Chelsea admitted to falling asleep at the wheel in May of 2021...
wgan.com
Maine man charged with interstate stalking for alleged threats against 8-year-old
A school bus driver from Eliot accused of threatening a child was taken into custody on Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire says 39-year-old Michael Chick was assigned to a bus route in Greenland, New Hampshire. He allegedly threatened a child and their family and traveled from Maine to New Hampshire to make the threats.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Mother speaks out in defense of bus driver son charged with stalking, threatening child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother from Maine is speaking out in defense of her son, who has been charged in federal court with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old in New Hampshire. Authorities said 39-year-old Michael Chick, a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in...
Police: Man wanted in abduction of woman in New Hampshire found sleeping in truck
PORTLAND, Maine — A man wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in New Hampshire was arrested Monday after spending days on the run, officials said. Peter Curtis, 35, of Portland, Maine, is facing charges including kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension (habitual offender), unauthorized use of property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
'Thieves are going to find a way:' New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A law to help prevent catalytic converter thefts goes into effect Monday. A catalytic converter can cost an upwards of $2,500 depending on the vehicle. "It keeps the smog and the air clean as it comes out of the vehicle to help with emissions," Portland Service Center Co-Owner Cody Webster said.
Car swallowed by sinkhole in parking lot outside Town Fair Tire
PORTLAND, Maine — A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot of a Town Fair Tire on Wednesday. Photos showed the frontend of a black Honda Civic lodged in the sinkhole at Town Fair Tire’s location in Portland, Maine. The car was not occupied at...
lcnme.com
Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17
A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
Farmington man found in ditch following fatal motorcycle crash
READFIELD, Maine — A Farmington man died Saturday night after being found in a ditch in Readfield with his crashed motorcycle nearby. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Richard L. Goucher, 63, of Farmington. A preliminary investigation showed his motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road, according to the sheriff's office.
wabi.tv
Farmington man killed in motorcycle crash
READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in Readfield. Police were called to Old Kents Hill Road just after 9 p.m. They found 63-year-old Richard Goucher near a ditch off the side of the road. Police say initial investigations show that the motorcycle...
newscentermaine.com
How long does it take to charge a new electric vehicle? NEWS CENTER Maine investigates
PORTLAND, Maine — What’s the range, and how long does it take to charge?. Those are the two most common questions when it comes to electric vehicles. Range on new EV models is consistently within 250 to 350 miles, and the time needed to charge has decreased as well.
Cows rescued from Gorham barn as it went up in flames
GORHAM, Maine — Crews from several towns responded to a massive barn fire in Gorham Tuesday night. Firefighters received a call for a reported structure fire at Flaggy Meadow Farm on Flaggy Meadow Rd. around 8:40 p.m., according to Gorham Police Department Deputy Police Chief Mike Nault. Firefighters from...
WMTW
Gorham Dairy Farm burns to the ground, killing several cows as dozens of others rescued
GORHAM, Maine — A century-old dairy farm in Gorham was reduced to rubble after a three-alarm fire Tuesday night. Gorham's fire chief said the call came in at 8:41 p.m. Within minutes, crews arrived at Flaggy Meadow Farm on Flaggy Meadow Road. Flames were shooting up the side of one of the barns, firefighters said.
Comments / 0