Portland, ME

coast931.com

Portland man accused of making threats, causing police standoff

Portland police have released the identity of a man accused of causing a standoff on Thursday. Police say 28-year-old Ryan Nutter threatened an employee with a fixed blade knife at The Front Room restaurant on Congress Street. The department says Nutter then fled into his apartment on Sheridan Street and...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston man chased woman firing gun, authorities say

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man was arrested on Thursday after police say he chased a woman and fired a gun at her. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department stated around 10 a.m. that police were called to a walking trail along the Androscoggin River. Authorities received a report that a woman was being chased by a man with a handgun.
LEWISTON, ME
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
#Portland Police#Seizure#Methamphetamine#Crack Cocaine
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man wanted in abduction of woman in New Hampshire found sleeping in truck

PORTLAND, Maine — A man wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in New Hampshire was arrested Monday after spending days on the run, officials said. Peter Curtis, 35, of Portland, Maine, is facing charges including kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension (habitual offender), unauthorized use of property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
lcnme.com

Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17

A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
JEFFERSON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Farmington man found in ditch following fatal motorcycle crash

READFIELD, Maine — A Farmington man died Saturday night after being found in a ditch in Readfield with his crashed motorcycle nearby. The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Richard L. Goucher, 63, of Farmington. A preliminary investigation showed his motorcycle failed to make a corner and went off the road, according to the sheriff's office.
FARMINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Farmington man killed in motorcycle crash

READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in Readfield. Police were called to Old Kents Hill Road just after 9 p.m. They found 63-year-old Richard Goucher near a ditch off the side of the road. Police say initial investigations show that the motorcycle...
FARMINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Cows rescued from Gorham barn as it went up in flames

GORHAM, Maine — Crews from several towns responded to a massive barn fire in Gorham Tuesday night. Firefighters received a call for a reported structure fire at Flaggy Meadow Farm on Flaggy Meadow Rd. around 8:40 p.m., according to Gorham Police Department Deputy Police Chief Mike Nault. Firefighters from...
GORHAM, ME

