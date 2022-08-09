Read full article on original website
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re looking to make major change to flooring, countertops, walls, or cabinets but don’t want to make any MAJOR purchases, consider peel-and-stick coverings. They can create major change without breaking the bank — plus they’re non-permanent, and thus often renter-friendly.
Click here to read the full article. Connecticut may be the Land of Steady Habits, but it’s also the country of luxury proclivities. Witness a newly listed Greenwich mega-mansion: Positioned on a lush 19-acre lot, the jaw-dropping abode spans 17,878 square feet and features 10 bedrooms and 14.5 baths. Even more impressively, it has a lower-level garage with the capacity to house up to a whopping 30 cars—a coveted feature for serious collectors, especially in a state that buys as many luxury cars as Connecticut. Tucked behind stately gates, the prominent dwelling was custom built in 2009 and has been listed by...
A fireplace is a focal point that can make any space in your home feel more cozy and luxurious. Here's how to style a fireplace in any room of the house.
domino
After two countries, four cities, and eight years of collecting, Abby Clawson Low has accumulated her fair share of reads. “We’re book people,” the design director says, laughing. “Even when we moved to Italy for a year, we brought all of our English titles with us.” Whether it’s her three sons’ favorite bedtime story or a nonfiction memoir, there’s room for all in Dallas, where they’ve since settled. However, no standard bookcases or open shelving were giving her sons’ beloved tomes and miniature race cars the recognition they deserved. “I just kept envisioning European bookstores and museum display cases,” says Low.
YOU may think that you’ll have to spend a small fortune to turn your house into your dream home - but that may not actually be the case. A number of interior experts spoke to Homes & Gardens and revealed some of their top tips to make your home look expensive, all without breaking the bank.
With Philly's tight housing supply, new gems aren't so easy to come by. But this week's roundup of especially swoon-worthy homes might have you fooled. Why we love it: From the enclosed porch with tile flooring to the bay window in the primary bedroom, there's a lot to love about this townhouse.
veranda.com
Don’t get us wrong, we still love a rustic zellige or porcelain tile backsplash. But recently, slabs seem to be taking over in the form of the countersplash—when the same slab style is used for the countertop and backsplash. The look is smooth, provides easy cleanup for cooking splatters, and is often finished with a little display shelf in the same material.
homedit.com
Recent designs of folding doors are opening up new possibilities for homeowners and architects in contemporary home design. These doors allow access to closets and outdoor spaces without the space constraints of hinged doors. They also make seamless indoor/outdoor entertainment possible. Unlike folding doors of the past, these new doors...
If you're in search of a new area rug, we've checked out a couple from Arhaus to see if they're worth the price. It really depends on where you're using it.
