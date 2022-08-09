After two countries, four cities, and eight years of collecting, Abby Clawson Low has accumulated her fair share of reads. “We’re book people,” the design director says, laughing. “Even when we moved to Italy for a year, we brought all of our English titles with us.” Whether it’s her three sons’ favorite bedtime story or a nonfiction memoir, there’s room for all in Dallas, where they’ve since settled. However, no standard bookcases or open shelving were giving her sons’ beloved tomes and miniature race cars the recognition they deserved. “I just kept envisioning European bookstores and museum display cases,” says Low.

