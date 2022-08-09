Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
Police find $500K worth of meth in Pawtucket apartment
A Pawtucket woman was arrested Tuesday after officers found approximately $500,000 worth of meth inside her apartment.
bpdnews.com
Death Investigation in the Area of Oak Hill Avenue
At about 8:36 PM on Thursday, August 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 4 Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced.
Boston police investigating after man shot dead in Mattapan overnight
Police in Boston said they have opened a homicide investigation after a man was gunned down in Mattapan Thursday night. Around 8:30 p.m., officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound near 4 Oak Hill Ave. after they received reports of a person shot in the area. The man was...
whdh.com
Peabody Police Officer arrested for breaking and entering
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department was arrested for Breaking and Entering by Lynn Police, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. James Festa was arrested by police Wednesday morning after a Lynn resident called 911, reporting a man had broken into the...
WCVB
Son of MBTA transit police chief held without bail in fatal Everett shooting
The son of the chief of the MBTA Transit Police Department is being held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned in Malden District Court on charges of murder and armed burglary in the July 19 death of Jarmahl Sutson, 38, of Lynn.
Police: Man drove around city with woman stuck to car hood
Police have arrested a Warwick man who was caught on camera driving through Providence with a woman stuck to the hood of his car.
whdh.com
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Fatal Everett Shooting Is Son of MBTA Transit Police Chief, Sources Say
A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts, last month. Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Sources told NBC10 Boston Wednesday night that the alleged shooter is the son of MBTA...
Update: Man dies after shooting in Mattapan Thursday night
BOSTON — Boston Police announce Friday morning a death investigation is underway following a shooting in Mattapan Thursday night. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene moments later, an officer located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WCVB
Man dies after shooting in Mattapan, police say
BOSTON — A man died after a shooting Thursday night in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston. Police responded at 8:36 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the area of 4 Oak Hill Ave. Officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was...
whdh.com
Crash involving unmarked police cruiser leaves at least one person injured in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an unmarked police cruiser in Dorchester early Thursday morning. Emergency responders were called around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Canterbury Lane and Morton Street, where the crash occurred. Details on what led up...
Commuter rail train conductor held without bail in Everett murder
MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson.
WCVB
Water search in Dorchester Bay ends after missing man found at work
BOSTON — Several agencies responded early Friday to a water search in Dorchester Bay after a report of at least one person jumping off the Beades Bridge on Morrissey Boulevard. State police initially responded at 4:30 a.m. after receiving a call from a witness saying that two men who...
Brian Green of Saugus arrested in connection with fatal Everett shooting at estranged wife’s apartment
Three weeks after Jarmahl Sutson was fatally shot in a Central Avenue apartment in Everett, a suspect is in custody. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arrested in Reading on Aug. 10 without incident, according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Police allege Green went to...
Photos show car with 6 speakers mounted on roof that Wilmington police said caused noise complaints in 3 towns
The bright yellow car pulled into a Wilmington parking lot after 1 a.m., the half-dozen speakers mounted to its roof blaring, according to town police. The car’s license plate, from New Hampshire, read “STATICK.” In three separate towns, residents phoned the police with noise complaints. It was...
Driver faces charges after rollover crash caught on camera in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE - A Reading man is facing charges after he allegedly led Barnstable police on a chase that ended in a crash early Wednesday.Police said a Barnstable officer tried to stop an Audi Q7 on Route 132 because it was driving erratically just after 3 a m. The driver, later identified by police as 48-year-old Kenneth Brickhouse, wouldn't stop. Moments later, the car ran off Route 6A, rolled over and crashed. It was recorded on a doorbell camera nearby. Police said Brickhouse ran away, but they caught him a short time later.He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was treated for what they said are minor injuries. Brickhouse now faces several charges.
Police arrest Fitchburg man in connection with double shooting that left one woman dead in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police arrested a Fitchburg man Thursday morning in connection with a double shooting that killed a 41-year-old woman back in July. Keith Jones, 32, was arrested just before 10 a.m. after nearly a month-long investigation of a homicide that occurred at 629 Cambridge Street on July 16.
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Detectives Arrest Male in Connection to a 1980 Murder
On August 10, 2022, Boston Police Detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office arrested Steven Fike, 62, of Alabama, on an outstanding Suffolk Superior Court warrant for Murder and Rape. This arrest is in connection to an incident that occurred in 1980 and was investigated by the Boston Police Homicide Unsolved Murder Squad.
Police: Quincy man caught with more than 20 grams of fentanyl in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Quincy man is facing fentanyl trafficking charges in Tewksbury. Police say Jorge Ramirez Andujar, 30, was caught at the Ames Hill apartment complex with more than 20 grams of fentanyl. The arrest came after an investigation by the Tewksbury Police Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with...
