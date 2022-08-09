ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Death Investigation in the Area of Oak Hill Avenue

At about 8:36 PM on Thursday, August 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 4 Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced.
BOSTON, MA
Roxbury, MA
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Peabody Police Officer arrested for breaking and entering

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department was arrested for Breaking and Entering by Lynn Police, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. James Festa was arrested by police Wednesday morning after a Lynn resident called 911, reporting a man had broken into the...
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Update: Man dies after shooting in Mattapan Thursday night

BOSTON — Boston Police announce Friday morning a death investigation is underway following a shooting in Mattapan Thursday night. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene moments later, an officer located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man dies after shooting in Mattapan, police say

BOSTON — A man died after a shooting Thursday night in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston. Police responded at 8:36 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the area of 4 Oak Hill Ave. Officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Water search in Dorchester Bay ends after missing man found at work

BOSTON — Several agencies responded early Friday to a water search in Dorchester Bay after a report of at least one person jumping off the Beades Bridge on Morrissey Boulevard. State police initially responded at 4:30 a.m. after receiving a call from a witness saying that two men who...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Driver faces charges after rollover crash caught on camera in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE - A Reading man is facing charges after he allegedly led Barnstable police on a chase that ended in a crash early Wednesday.Police said a Barnstable officer tried to stop an Audi Q7 on Route 132 because it was driving erratically just after 3 a m. The driver, later identified by police as 48-year-old Kenneth Brickhouse, wouldn't stop. Moments later, the car ran off Route 6A, rolled over and crashed. It was recorded on a doorbell camera nearby. Police said Brickhouse ran away, but they caught him a short time later.He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was treated for what they said are minor injuries. Brickhouse now faces several charges.
BARNSTABLE, MA
bpdnews.com

Boston Police Detectives Arrest Male in Connection to a 1980 Murder

On August 10, 2022, Boston Police Detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office arrested Steven Fike, 62, of Alabama, on an outstanding Suffolk Superior Court warrant for Murder and Rape. This arrest is in connection to an incident that occurred in 1980 and was investigated by the Boston Police Homicide Unsolved Murder Squad.
BOSTON, MA

