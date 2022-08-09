ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Worst 10 minutes of my life.’ Woman survives car being swallowed by NJ sinkhole

A 72-inch water main break on Tuesday, Aug. 9, in ne, New Jersey, made Lizette Pagan’s morning commute to work rather challenging. Not only did the excess water flood the roadway, but the break also caused a massive sinkhole as Pagan was driving. The sinkhole was triggered when soil was eroded from water flowing at 25,000 gallons per minute, NJ.com reported.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
New Jersey hospital worker hid 39 guns in unlocked closet: police

A New Jersey hospital worker stashed 39 guns, including an assault rifle, in an unlocked closet at the hospital, according to police. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, was marketing director at Hudson Regional Hospital when a bomb threat was called in on July 18, Secaucus police said. A bomb-sniffing dog was alerted...
SECAUCUS, NJ

