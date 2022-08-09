ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot

Longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday for driving under the influence. According to a statement from LVPD, Lynch was stopped for suspected driving impairment. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the statement said....
Why is QB Jimmy Garoppolo on 49ers depth chart?

The 49ers’ unofficial depth chart was released Tuesday. It’s considered unofficial because the team’s communications staff compiles it. There’s some information to be gleaned from it and some interesting hypotheticals that arise, but the 49ers have the unique Jimmy Garoppolo situation which added a wrinkle of intrigue to that unofficial chart.
Ex-NFL running back Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence. Officers stopped Lynch at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue and "determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," according to the Las Vegas Police Department. Lynch's bail was set...
Marshawn Lynch arrested for driving under the influence in Las Vegas

Former Seahawks and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday and charged with DUI. Known as “Beast Mode” on the football field, former Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas running back Marshawn Lynch was a headache for defenders. On Tuesday, however, the longtime NFL...
Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again

The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present

HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
49ers Announce Official Quarterback Plan For First Preseason Game

This Friday night, preseason football returns to the Bay Area when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. The NFC West franchise has an official quarterback plan for the game. Kyle Shanahan announced this Tuesday morning that Trey Lance will get the start. He won't be the team's...
New York Jets sign Pro Bowl OT Duane Brown (Report)

Duane Brown is joining the fold with the New York Jets. The living wall in front of Zach Wilson just received some verified fortification. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the New York Jets have inked tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $22 million deal, one that comes shortly after the team received devastating news about 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton.
Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts

It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
Pete Carroll played scout team quarterback during Seahawks practice

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is definitely known for his energy. If there is any doubt about that, one need only hear about what he did during practice on Thursday. Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic relayed how Carroll played scout team quarterback during Thursday’s practice. This was no light workout either, as Carroll was even running play-action rollouts and at one point threw a sidearm pass.

