Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Cost of living – live: ‘Overwhelmed’ food banks unable to cope with unprecedented demand
Overwhelmed food banks are unable to cope with unprecedented demand and are being forced to turn away families in need as more people are falling into hardship due to the UK’s cost of living crisis. Several managers told The Independent that they were forced to have a “painful” discussion about caps on the number of people they can help as they ran out of food this summer. The Independent Food Aid Network (Ifan), a network of 550 groups across Britain, said the safety net was “crumbling” because of the ongoing rise in the number seeking support, with empty shelves...
Marketmind: Fasten your seat belts
A look at the day ahead in markets from Anshuman Daga. Just as investors were starting to get more confident about a soft landing for the world's largest economy, with strong jobs growth and cooling inflation, China is playing spoilsport.
International Business Times
Asia Shares Edge Higher, Wary Of Fed Words
Asian shares inched higher on Monday with investors anxious to see if Wall Street can sustain its rally as hopes U.S. inflation has peaked will be tested by likely hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve this week. "The FOMC Minutes on Wednesday should reinforce the hawkish tones from recent Fed...
International Business Times
Italy's Right Pledges Tax Cuts, Immigration Curbs, Welfare Reform
Italy's conservative bloc will cut taxes, crack down on immigration and scrap the current system of welfare benefits if it wins next month's election as expected, the group said in a joint manifesto. The conservative alliance is dominated by two rightist parties, Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy and Matteo Salvini's...
Oil prices fall nearly $1/bbl as China data disappoints
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output.
International Business Times
Huawei Revenue Down 5.9 Percent In First Half Of 2022
Huawei's revenue dipped by just under six percent in the first half of 2022, company figures showed Friday, as the Covid-19 pandemic and US-China trade rivalry hit sales. The Chinese telecom giant brought in 301.6 billion yuan ($44.8 billion), according to the data, a slip of 5.9 percent on the previous year.
