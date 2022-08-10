Read full article on original website
OP-ED | Political Party Endorsements Are Impactful, But Not This Time
Our state political parties are pretty stodgy when it comes to candidate recruitment, convention rules, and party procedures. This process includes candidates being endorsed by chosen convention delegates (through their respective local party committees) for registered party voters in primary elections. Connecticut saw the results of low turnout this week and voters supported state-party endorsed candidates with one exception: Connecticut’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate.
