wfxrtv.com
Blacksburg seeking input on Hand-in-Hand wooden playground redesign
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Hand-in-Hand wooden playground in the Blacksburg Municipal Park is being remodeled and town officials want your ideas and input. The Turner Street playground was built 30 years ago in 1992 by community volunteers. The Town of Blacksburg Department of Parks and Recreation says the playground needs to be updated to meet current national safety standards and updated from the years of wear and tear.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate over $7,700 to a local non-profit that helps children. The two organizations collaborated to give a donation of $7,775 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, and […]
20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
‘Mouthwatering and Divine’: A Reunion over Barbecue in a Small Appalachian Town
Galax, Virginia is a small town falling down hillsides above Chestnut Creek which breaks off from New River north of Stoneman Hill. The creek switches back and forth through woodlands until it disappears underneath a shadow of an abandoned brick furniture factory. It’s straightened by the town’s manufacturing district until folding over a dam where it is free to wander again, aiming for a mountain’s edge. Chestnut Creek is a pretty waterway.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
WSLS
Roanoke’s section 8 vouchers waitlist to reopen on Monday
ROANOKE, Va. – The section 8 housing voucher waitlist will reopen starting Monday with new changes. The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority launched a new website for people to apply for section 8 housing vouchers. The original site crashed but now there is a new link for people to...
wjhl.com
Amazing concerts coming soon to The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Va.
Tracy Thompson with The Lincoln Theatre, shares with us all of the fantastic artists and events coming to the Lincoln Theatre over the next couple of months!. For more information call 276-783-6092 or go to thelincoln.org.
cardinalnews.org
A historic house and a love story
When Tracy Frist bought Bellevue, a 19th-century home in rural Craig County, it could have remained a private hideaway. Instead, she and her husband, Bill Frist, made it a mission to share the history of the brick, Federal-era house and its grounds. When a reporter arrived for an interview, the Frists were talking in the kitchen with a half-dozen visitors, including a young couple who came to ask about Bellevue’s apple trees.
woay.com
Tazewell Police Department hosting training event at Tazewell County High School on August 15
Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell Police Department will host a training event at Tazewell County High School on Monday, August 15. As a result, residents may notice a heightened police presence around Fincastle Turnpike and Maplewood Lane area. The Tazewell Police thanks the public for their understanding while they conduct training for better protection of Tazewell’s community and youth.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. Randolph Park pool closed for remainder of season
PULASKI COUNTY, (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Department of Parks and Recreation has announced some disappointing news for public pool go-ers. The Randolph Park pool will be closed for the remainder of the season due to a lack of staff, according to parks and recreation officials. County officials tell WFXR News that the “weekends only” schedule that was set to begin when Pulaski County Schools open will no longer be happening.
West Virginia woman proudly displays her show horses at State Fair
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Show animals are a big part of the State Fair, and one local woman from Rock, West Virginia, is keeping up with her tradition. The Mountain Trail Stables came to the West Virginia State Fair to show off their horses. Shirley Trail has made it a tradition to come to the […]
WSLS
Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension
ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
WDBJ7.com
Mac and Bob’s vaccinates employees against Hepatitis A
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now taking precautions against Hepatitis A outbreaks. Mac and Bob’s in Salem vaccinated its employees for Hep A Thursday morning. The Roanoke City and Allegheny District health department has not received any new Hep A case reports from any restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.
WDBJ7.com
220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
beckersspine.com
Dr. Phillip Patterson performs region's first robotic total knee replacement
Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's orthopedic surgeon Phillip Patterson, MD, performed the region's first robotic total knee replacement, The Roanoke Star reported Aug. 12. LewisGale said it is the first in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic technology for partial knee, total hip and total knee replacements, the report said....
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
thecarrollnews.com
Cavs scrimmage Ft. Chiswell
Carroll County quarterback Elijah Cox gets a block up front before taking off and running in Friday’s football scrimmage against Fort Chiswell. The Cavaliers won the live scrimmage portion of the day 21-14. Carroll County tailback Josh Dalton lunges forward for extra yardage in Friday’s scrimmage against Fort Chiswell...
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County High School sports schedule
Volleyball Scrimmage: Pulaski Co. @ Graham JV @ 5 pm, Varsity to Follow. Varsity Football Benefit Game: Radford @ Pulaski Co. 6 pm.
WDBJ7.com
Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
