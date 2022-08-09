Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup
Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
Rory McIlroy just savagely trolled an LIV Golf lawyer who preposterously compared the FedEx Cup to the Super Bowl
LIV Golf, man. Every single time you hear something about the Saudi-funded organization it just feels more and more unserious. The most ridiculous recent news had LIV players attempting to sue the PGA Tour for blocking them from participating in the FedEx Cup Playoffs because of their participation with LIV.
Fred Couples Slams LIV Golf as Saudi Series Accuses Tiger Woods of Doing PGA Tour’s Bidding
In an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, which was partially dealt with yesterday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in a California courtroom, the LIV Golf Series accused pro golf’s top circuit of getting Tiger Woods to “publicly criticize” players for joining the Saudi-backed league.
thecomeback.com
Fred Couples roasts LIV Golf, Greg Norman
Among the many PGA Tour golfers and legends who have had some harsh words for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and its players, few have been as direct as Fred Couples. The golf legend was back this week to further roast the startup league and its CEO, Greg Norman. “I’ve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
Golf Digest
Tony Finau's latest low round has him closing in on a Tiger Woods mark
Tony Finau continued his sizzling play on Thursday with an opening-round 64 at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship. For a guy who has won his past two PGA Tour starts, the low score is nothing new. But he now finds himself in pretty select company—and within striking distance of a Tiger Woods scoring mark.
Golf Digest
Sam Burns has hilariously awkward exchange with reporter about the time he broke his ankle
In the midst of the best season of his career, Sam Burns entered this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship at No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings. But after a strong opening round, he was unintentionally reminded about a time when things weren't so good. Burns fired a first-round 65...
Bubba Watson, headed for LIV Golf, announces resignation from PGA Tour
On July 29, the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Series announced two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson as their latest addition. However, Watson has been recovering from a torn meniscus and has missed the majority of 2022. He won’t tee it up this year and wants “to be 100%” before making his debut in 2023.
GOLF・
Look: Judge Makes Decision In LIV Golfers' Restraining Order Against PGA Tour
Three golfers who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf will not be allowed to participate in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Per Golf Magazine's Sean Zak, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled against Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones. The trio filed a temporary restraining order against...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments
The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced in 2007, and the FedEx Cup playoffs format that is now used started with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season. Explaining the FedEx Cup playoffs format means detailing how players earn FedEx Cup points, qualify for...
Golf Digest
Si Woo Kim exorcises TPC Southwind demons, Tony Finau can do no wrong and Rory McIlroy's slow start
A year and one week ago, Si Woo Kim began the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind a whopping 23 shots off the lead of Harris English. Without any chance of winning or even making that large of a move up the leaderboard, Kim decided to go full car crash, shooting a final-round 78 that included a back-nine 43, which included a 13 on a par 3. That's not a typo.
Here’s Why Kimi Raikkonen’s NASCAR Run Will Bring Big-Name Drivers to the US
Trackhouse RacingHe's just the latest former world champion to moonlight here, but now there's a proper initiative to bring more.
Plenty of Reasons for Alabama Soccer to be Optimistic for 2022
The Crimson Tide won its first NCAA Tournament game last season and has every player back for the fall season, which starts Saturday.
Baker Mayfield’s Spouse: Meet Emily Wilkinson, His Wife of 3 Years
Baker Mayfield is known for being a lot of things. He’s a Heisman Trophy winner. He was the No. 1 Overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2020, he led the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff appearance in nearly twenty years. However, to one person – his wife, Emily Baker (née Wilkinson), Baker is known as a devoted husband. For more than three years, Baker and Emily have forged a life together. As Baker begins his next chapter with a new team, here’s what you need to know about his better half.
CBS Sports
2022 St. Jude Championship leaderboard: J.J. Spaun, Si Woo Kim lead early as FedEx Cup Playoffs get underway
An unlikely duo sits atop the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard after Round 1 at TPC Southwind on Thursday. Si Woo Kim and J.J. Spaun both shot 62 in the early wave, a stroke better than Sahith Theegala. They'll take the lead into Friday with many of the biggest stars in the field struggling to work their way up the leaderboard and some of those lower down in the FedEx Cup standings taking advantage of that.
Comments / 0