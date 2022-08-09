ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup

Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
thecomeback.com

Fred Couples roasts LIV Golf, Greg Norman

Among the many PGA Tour golfers and legends who have had some harsh words for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and its players, few have been as direct as Fred Couples. The golf legend was back this week to further roast the startup league and its CEO, Greg Norman. “I’ve...
Golf Digest

Tony Finau's latest low round has him closing in on a Tiger Woods mark

Tony Finau continued his sizzling play on Thursday with an opening-round 64 at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship. For a guy who has won his past two PGA Tour starts, the low score is nothing new. But he now finds himself in pretty select company—and within striking distance of a Tiger Woods scoring mark.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments

The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced in 2007, and the FedEx Cup playoffs format that is now used started with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season. Explaining the FedEx Cup playoffs format means detailing how players earn FedEx Cup points, qualify for...
Golf Digest

Si Woo Kim exorcises TPC Southwind demons, Tony Finau can do no wrong and Rory McIlroy's slow start

A year and one week ago, Si Woo Kim began the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind a whopping 23 shots off the lead of Harris English. Without any chance of winning or even making that large of a move up the leaderboard, Kim decided to go full car crash, shooting a final-round 78 that included a back-nine 43, which included a 13 on a par 3. That's not a typo.
HollywoodLife

Baker Mayfield’s Spouse: Meet Emily Wilkinson, His Wife of 3 Years

Baker Mayfield is known for being a lot of things. He’s a Heisman Trophy winner. He was the No. 1 Overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2020, he led the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff appearance in nearly twenty years. However, to one person – his wife, Emily Baker (née Wilkinson), Baker is known as a devoted husband. For more than three years, Baker and Emily have forged a life together. As Baker begins his next chapter with a new team, here’s what you need to know about his better half.
CBS Sports

2022 St. Jude Championship leaderboard: J.J. Spaun, Si Woo Kim lead early as FedEx Cup Playoffs get underway

An unlikely duo sits atop the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard after Round 1 at TPC Southwind on Thursday. Si Woo Kim and J.J. Spaun both shot 62 in the early wave, a stroke better than Sahith Theegala. They'll take the lead into Friday with many of the biggest stars in the field struggling to work their way up the leaderboard and some of those lower down in the FedEx Cup standings taking advantage of that.

