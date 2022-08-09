Baker Mayfield is known for being a lot of things. He’s a Heisman Trophy winner. He was the No. 1 Overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2020, he led the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff appearance in nearly twenty years. However, to one person – his wife, Emily Baker (née Wilkinson), Baker is known as a devoted husband. For more than three years, Baker and Emily have forged a life together. As Baker begins his next chapter with a new team, here’s what you need to know about his better half.

