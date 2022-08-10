ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

crescentcitysports.com

New Orleans Privateers announce 2022 indoor volleyball schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers volleyball team has released their schedule for the 2022-23 season. A revamped Southland with one new member and one returning member follows a non-conference slate that spans from Washington D.C. to Texas and features a home weekend at the Lakefront Arena. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern Lions wrap up second week of preseason football practice

HAMMOND, La. – The No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team closed out its second week of preseason practice Saturday morning at Strawberry Stadium. SLU brought in referees for Saturday’s practice, giving the Lions a look at how games will be called when the season begins. Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo has been pleased with how his team has been able to “stack good days” as preseason practice has progressed.
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Texas offensive tackle Noah Gardner commits to Tulane

Tulane’s 2023 football recruiting class grew by one Friday with the addition of offensive tackle Noah Gardner. The 6-6, 280-pound product of Lovejoy High in Lucas, Texas earned All District honors in ’21. He also maintains a 3.7 GPA. Gardner considered offers from Army, Navy, Lehigh, ULL, Louisiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane-SMU football game time set for ESPN broadcast

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane’s home football game against SMU, set for Thursday, November 17, has been set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The contest will be Senior Night for the Green Wave and is sponsored by Standard Mortgage. In last year’s contest...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

