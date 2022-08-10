HAMMOND, La. – The No. 17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team closed out its second week of preseason practice Saturday morning at Strawberry Stadium. SLU brought in referees for Saturday’s practice, giving the Lions a look at how games will be called when the season begins. Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo has been pleased with how his team has been able to “stack good days” as preseason practice has progressed.

