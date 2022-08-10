Glenda Joyce Goodman Outlaw 79 of Warren, Arkansas joined her Lord and Savior Wednesday afternoon August 10th while at Lifetouch Hospice house in Eldorado Arkansas. Born May 14th 1943 to the late Raymond and Ruth Goodman. Glenda was preceded in death by both of her parents, husband Bob Outlaw, whom she married September 29th 1972, one sister Virginia Ruth Goodman, son John Clancy, step son David Outlaw and brother-in-law Shelby Price. She is survived by a son Paul Outlaw and wife Nikki of Warren, a step son Dan Outlaw and wife Alicia, of Rye Arkansas along with numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren, two sisters Wanda Price of Lawton, Oklahoma and Karen Brewer (Art) of Fort Smith. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in Warren. Glenda never met a stranger and had a love for her children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren along with her numerous other family members and friends. Glenda could be found on many days sitting in front of a sewing machine making anything from clothes to quilts and whatever she could sew for family and friends.

WARREN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO