Immanuel Baptist Church feeds WSD teachers
Immanuel Baptist Church fed about 200 teachers Thursday, August 11 from the Warren School District. Photos by Tim Kessler.
Nancy Jean Greenwood, 1962-2022
Nancy Jean Greenwood, age 60 of Warren, AR passed away August 11, 2022 at her home. She was born to William G. and Alberta J. Weinrich in Stuttgart, AR on April 18, 1962. Nancy was an Emergency Medical Technician at E.A.S.I. for 28 years where she enjoyed helping people in their time of need. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gillett, AR. She had a tender heart for cats.
Pine Bluff officer shares story of crash that almost took his life to help save others
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — For nearly ten years, Officer Marvin Cawthone has patrolled the streets of Pine Bluff— but when he's off duty, you can find him at his barbershop. "People know that I'm a police officer, but they know my rule here is that when I'm here, I'm a barber," Cawthone said.
First State Bank provides pizza to WSD staff ahead of new school year
First State Bank of Warren fed the Warren School District teachers and staff Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022 to show appreciation for their hard work ahead of and during the upcoming school year. The First State Bank sponsored event provided pizza to those in attendance. The 2022/2023 School Year has already begun for staff, and students are set to arrive Monday.
Local banks and SATCO provide luncheon for Hermitage teachers
Local area banks, including Union Bank, First State Bank, and Warren Bank, partnered with SATCO to provide a luncheon Friday, August 12 at the Hermitage Baptist Church Fellowship Hall for Hermitage School District teachers and staff. A good crowd of teachers attended ahead of the start of students arriving on campus Monday.
Pine Street home celebrating all things Bradley County Pink Tomato
Tomato season is a special time of year for all of us here in Bradley County. Not only do we celebrate by eating those juicy pink tomatoes, whether with fried okra, or just by themselves, but we also enjoy surrounding ourselves with decorations proudly displaying our homegrown from the vine goodness! The Home of Shelby Reep located at Pine Street in Warren was decked out this tomato season to welcome visitors and locals alike. The front porch was decorated with several items highlighting the Bradley County Pink Tomato. The American flag waves proudly in the front yard as well.
El Dorado father speaks out after losing two sons to gun violence
UNION COUNTY, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)–A South Arkansas family is grieving the tragic loss of two sons that were shot and killed on account of gun violence. “Me and my family, and my mother, are basically heartbroken. This is the second son we have lost to the streets of el dorado. As of now, I’m helping out with […]
El Dorado man charged with murder and other felonies
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— An El Dorado man is behind bars and facing First-Degree Murder and several other felony charges. Officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at the Hillsboro Townhouses over the weekend. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Rainey dead at the scene. Jarday Quas Keese, 24, is being held responsible. […]
Monticello's Daily News
According to Monticello Police Chief Jason Akers, a Monticello man is facing burglary, theft and drug paraphernalia charges after a search warrant was executed at his residence where stolen property from a recent theft was recovered. Paul Jason Fortenberry, age 45, was recently arrested by MPD, after an investigation into...
Pine Bluff Sheriff’s Office: 2nd arrest made in murder, arson
Pine Bluff police say a second arrest has been made in connection with a July homicide and arson investigation.
Glenda Joyce Goodman Outlaw, 1943-2022
Glenda Joyce Goodman Outlaw 79 of Warren, Arkansas joined her Lord and Savior Wednesday afternoon August 10th while at Lifetouch Hospice house in Eldorado Arkansas. Born May 14th 1943 to the late Raymond and Ruth Goodman. Glenda was preceded in death by both of her parents, husband Bob Outlaw, whom she married September 29th 1972, one sister Virginia Ruth Goodman, son John Clancy, step son David Outlaw and brother-in-law Shelby Price. She is survived by a son Paul Outlaw and wife Nikki of Warren, a step son Dan Outlaw and wife Alicia, of Rye Arkansas along with numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren, two sisters Wanda Price of Lawton, Oklahoma and Karen Brewer (Art) of Fort Smith. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in Warren. Glenda never met a stranger and had a love for her children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren along with her numerous other family members and friends. Glenda could be found on many days sitting in front of a sewing machine making anything from clothes to quilts and whatever she could sew for family and friends.
Pine Bluff officer arrested for insurance fraud
A Pine Bluff officer was arrested Monday after police say she was accused of insurance fraud and filing a false police report.
Body of Arkansas County judge recovered from lake
The body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker has been recovered from a lake in Jefferson County.
