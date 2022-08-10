Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Related
‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars
Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN insider predicts Russell Wilson as 'long shot' starting QB for Saints, Eagles in 2023
The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest splashes of a frantic NFL offseason when they acquired nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a March blockbuster with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has made it clear that he wants to play in Denver for a "long, long time," but the fact remains that as of Friday, he is only signed through the 2023 season.
Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Jets hit the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts out of bounds in a preseason game and NFL fans were irate
The beauty (and frustration) of NFL preseason games is that most teams and players are working out their kinks in these exhibitions. No one’s going 100 percent full-tilt because they know there’s still an entire regular season to play. Evidently, the Jets did not receive this memo. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
numberfire.com
49ers pay tribute to Trey Sermon at training camp
San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon is "doing a great job" at training camp and "has improved on so many things from last year," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. What It Means:. This is the second time in a little over a month that Shanahan has sung Sermon's...
NFL insider: Kenny Pickett 'most likely' will be Steelers starting QB for 2023 over Mitchell Trubisky
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is clearly and officially atop the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart at the quarterback position over both career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. How long that will remain true is anybody's guess. Steelers head...
Yardbarker
Victor Dimukeje and Christian Matthew Stand Out on Defense
The biggest questions heading into the Arizona Cardinals first preseason game were which players would step up at the outside linebacker and cornerback position. In the 36-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals the Cardinals received some answers. Heading into Friday's game, the team was still searching for a player who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Vikings Rookie Ty Chandler run circles around Raiders
The first preseason game is an opportunity to make a great first impression. Back in 1995, legendary Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis made a great impression on the first kickoff of the first game. He leveled the return man and set the tone for his Hall of Fame career.
Yardbarker
Watch: George Pickens Hurdles Defender In Steelers Camp
Pickens is currently +2800 to win the NFL Rookie of the Rookie Award this season, behind nine other rookie receivers, according to VegasInsider.com. While his time in Athens certainly saw Pickens flash his NFL potential, he never broke the elusive 1,000-yard benchmark that Georgia fans have been clamoring for a wide receiver to break since Terrance Edwards, Georgia's all-time leading receiver, did it in 2002. Although, in defense of the current Steeler, the timing never lined up as he never played with a starting quarterback for more than a season, not to mention a change at offensive coordinator and the outbreak of COVID-19, and the ACL injury which sidelined him for the majority of his junior year.
Yardbarker
Five Positive Performances From Packers-49ers
With history and chemistry, Randall Cobb probably will be the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 option as a slot receiver to open the season. It’s Amari Rodgers, however, who has the unquestioned upside. After doing little more as a rookie than create heartburn every time he went back...
Yardbarker
QB Joe Burrow returns to Bengals practice on Sunday
Joe Burrow had a pretty great way of marking his return to the practice field Sunday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy. Burrow was cleared to participate in drills Sunday roughly three weeks after undergoing surgery . The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was supposed to work himself back in slowly, but the team let him decide how much work he wanted to put into the day’s 7-on-7 drill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights
The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
Yardbarker
Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce
This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
Vikings to offer star-studded 'Purple Cast' for preseason opener
From Jared Allen to Chris Jericho, the alternate broadcast will have something for everyone.
Twitter reacts to Marcus Mariota’s first preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons
For an Oregon Ducks fan, there are few things more enjoyable than watching Marcus Mariota getting a chance to play football and prove what he’s capable of. After his legendary career in Eugene that resulted in a Heisman Trophy, the NFL career has been somewhat frustrating for Mariota. An injury-riddled stint with the Tennessee Titans saw a few high moments, such as his performance in the playoffs, but there were many low moments as well. In the end, Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill, and left to be the back-up to Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders. Until this year. Now, Mariota has a chance to be the starting QB of the Atlanta Falcons and prove what he can do. He got his first taste once again on Friday night in the team’s first preseason game of the season, and though he didn’t play much, it was enough to get Oregon fans going. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from the game: The Highlighthttps://twitter.com/NFL/status/1558219822403489793The Atlanta Diethttps://twitter.com/edsbs/status/1558222896107065346Alternate Anglehttps://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/1558223056941752321Reasonable Expectationshttps://twitter.com/DannyBKelly/status/1558218063132037120Another Highlighthttps://twitter.com/SuperWestSports/status/1558218837845127169Heart and Dedicationshttps://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1558217751365402625Got that Dog In Himhttps://twitter.com/BetMGM/status/1558221496472031232Something to consider...https://twitter.com/MichaelFFlorio/status/1558218081163366400For those who indulge...https://twitter.com/NoisyHuevos/status/155822069082170982411
Yardbarker
Raiders Camp: Playing Linebacker Harder Than Ever Says Antonio Pierce
One of the newest additions to the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff this offseason was Antonio Pierce. The former New York Giants linebacker and assistant coach at Arizona State is doing noteworthy work at Raiders camp. Coaching up young members of the linebacker group such as Darien Butler and Divine...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet
That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings LIVE Game Thread
The Las Vegas Raiders player their second pre-season game today as they host the Minnesota Vikings here at Allegiant Stadium.
Kellen Mond throws 2 TD passes but Vikings fall to Raiders
Kirk Cousins will be the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings once he returns from COVID-19. Who will be his backup is open to discussion. The Vikings began their preseason Sunday with a 26-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and both Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond handled the quarterback duties.
Comments / 0