Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
Donald Trump Just Asked a Wisconsin Lawmaker to Overturn 2020 Election Results as Jan. 6 Hearings Continue
Donald Trump is still trying to overturn the 2020 election, more than 500 days since President Joe Biden took the oath of office. Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, told WISN 12 that he heard from the former president last week after the state's Supreme Court ruled that drop-boxes for absentee ballots there are illegal.
Mandela Barnes' Chances of Beating Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Polls
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor is set to face off against the Republican senator now that the other top Democratic contenders have dropped out.
After Trump-backed candidate victories, some Democrats question party's meddling in GOP primaries
The Democratic Governors Association didn’t waste any time blasting Republican Dan Cox after the state delegate from Maryland convincingly won his party’s gubernatorial primary in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. "Dan Cox wants to turn Maryland into MAGAland," charged the narrator in a DGA...
Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate escalates election fears ahead of GOP primary
Arizona Republican Blake Masters, who earned Donald Trump's endorsement for the Senate race by embracing the former President's lies that he won the 2020 election, has turned to questioning whether the 2022 midterm election will be legitimate, as he tries to lock up support among the party faithful ahead of next month's primary.
Recap: Trump-backed Michels wins WI gov primary; Johnson, Barnes to face off in Senate race
Wisconsin provides another window into Trump's influence on the GOP a day after the FBI searched for classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.
Minnesota voters will elect a new member of Congress Tuesday
Voters in Minnesota’s 1st District will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new member of Congress to replace the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Former state Rep. Brad Finstad is competing against Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, to serve out the rest of Hagedorn's term. Hagedorn died in February after battling cancer.
‘Crazy isn’t enough’: Democrats scrutinize Ron Johnson's every move in effort to rethink race
MILWAUKEE — Democrats have attacked Sen. Ron Johnson for years for making outrageous comments, advancing conspiracy theories and what they consider as belittling the concerns of his constituents. But as Johnson pursues a third term in the Senate, Democrats determined to replace him in office are pursuing a new...
Midterm Memo: Gretchen Whitmer clobbering collection of GOP rivals in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) is clobbering a collection of possible Republican challengers in fresh polling. Some Republican insiders aren’t surprised.
Wisconsin 2020 election investigator gets 'surprise' at Trump rally
Special counsel Michael Gableman is rallying behind the Trump-backed primary rival of Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, spurning the top lawmaker who hired him to investigate the 2020 election.
Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin’s primary, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to play that against his newly minted Republican opponent Wednesday while observers said running too closely to Trump in the swing state could be dangerous. Trump’s pick for governor, construction company co-owner Tim Michels, beat out the choice of establishment Republicans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that means Michels now “owns” Trump and he won’t be able to moderate in the general election. “His relationship with Trump is going to drive this campaign,” Evers told reporters after eating breakfast with his running mate, state Rep. Sarah Rodriguez. “Trump owns him, he owns Trump. That’s his problem, that’s not mine.” Michels sought to tie Evers to President Joe Biden, releasing a new TV ad the day after his win that calls them “both career politicians in way over their head.” The ad does not mention Trump’s endorsement of Michels.
Donald Trump Hails 'Perfect Record' Primaries Ahead of Wisconsin Rally
The former president saw huge success in the Arizona and Michigan primaries ahead of his appearance in Waukesha.
Trump proves influence over GOP voters with more primary wins
Tuesday's primary results in Wisconsin are again showing the influence former President Trump has over Republican voters. But GOP candidates could be facing some tough Democratic opponents in the November general elections. CBS News political reporter Aaron Navarro breaks down the latest results.
What to watch as four states hold August 9 primaries
As the dust settles on last week’s dramatic primaries, the political world’s attention shifts to tomorrow’s contests, with four states holding primaries — the last day of the 2022 cycle in which there are four primaries on a single day. In Connecticut, it’s been a few...
Democrat Barnes set to challenge GOP Wisconsin Sen. Johnson in key battleground state
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic Senate primary Tuesday and will face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson in a very competitive race
Barnes wins Democratic Senate primary in Wisconsin, finalizing showdown with Ron Johnson
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has won Wisconsin’s Democratic Senate primary, NBC News projects, officially setting up a pivotal battleground state showdown with incumbent Republican Ron Johnson in a race that could determine control of the Senate. Barnes' victory was all but certain after his three leading competitors exited the...
Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 34
In this issue: Highlights from this week’s primaries and a look at the Republican Main Street Partnership’s agenda. Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin held primaries on Tuesday. Here are some highlights. Wisconsin Governor: Tim Michels won with 47% of the vote to Rebecca Kleefisch’s 42% as of Wednesday...
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
Republicans running to be secretary of state in two primaries Tuesday are repeating Donald Trump's false claims about the last presidential election.
Republican Brad Finstad wins special election for Minnesota House seat
Republican Brad Finstad won a special election to fill the remainder of late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: Finstad, a former legislator and USDA rural development director, defeated Democratic nominee and former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger. Background:...
