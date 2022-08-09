Rocky Neck – Women on the Wharf historic group exhibition with a focus on Jane McDonald plus Joan Frank, Eileen Mueller, Carol St. John, Patricia Sullivan. Reception, Book Talk August 13, 14th

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Considering What To Do With 2 Soon-To-Be Vacant School Buildings; Town Supports Veterans Housing Project With $500K Commitment
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
beaconhilltimes.com
Mass General Physician and River Street Resident Pens Debut Novel
The idea for Dr. Judith A. Ferry’s debut novel, “Parallel Lives,” had been gestating for quite a while before an invitation from her neighbor on River Street helped make it a reality. A native of New Orleans and graduate of New York University School of Medicine, Dr....
goodmorninggloucester.com
Main Street Block Party Saturday Aug. 13 from 6 to 10 PM
Invite your family and friends to visit Main Street Gloucester on Saturday, August 13 from 6 to 10 pm and enjoy a great evening of shopping, street performers, food, music, and more! Three separate stages will be providing live music and the crowd favorite Cape Ann Dance will be performing. Enjoy the “Scottish flair” of Kilted Colin and Stiles School of Scottish Dance. See you there!
goodmorninggloucester.com
Rosettis in Beverly Worth The Ride
We decided to go back to Rosettis on Brimbal Ave in Beverly for dinner last week. It had been recommended by our friends Chris and Charleen and we have been once but hadn’t been back in quite a while. There are so many fine restaurants right here in Gloucester, it’s hard to leave town for another but it was a special occasion and we have been wanting to return here for this Italian themed dining experience. We were not disappointed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nshoremag.com
13 Best Restaurants in Newburyport
Whether you are craving Persian street food, a Thai noodle bowl, classic New England clam chowder, or even a taste of the North End on the North Shore, Newburyport covers all the bases. The streets of the city’s charming historic downtown, just steps from a waterfront made for strolling, are lined with dining options that run the gamut from playful to elegant. Here’s a sampling.
peninsulachronicle.com
Sweet Tooth Cafe In Gloucester Planning Move To Larger Space
GLOUCESTER –A popular bake shop on Main Street in Gloucester is gearing up for a relocation to a larger space. Sweet Tooth Café and Bakery has outgrown its currently location at 6655 Main St. and is planning to move. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
fox40jackson.com
Protestors demand Boston officials change Faneuil Hall’s name: ‘A white supremacist’
Boston protesters gathered at Faneuil Hall on Wednesday to pressure officials to change the name of the city’s beloved landmark, calling it a symbol of “White supremacy.”. Faneuil Hall was named after Peter Faneuil, an 18th-century merchant who offered to build Boston a market building in 1740. The...
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
Time Out Global
You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street
After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Scottie Mac as soon as the podcast is over and we need to break down all the equipment
The creator of goodmorninggloucester.org Lover of all things Gloucester and Cape Ann. GMG where we bring you the very best our town has to offer because we love to share all the great news and believe that by promoting others in our community everyone wins. View all posts by Joey Ciaramitaro.
WCVB
Fans get big surprise as 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' set to premiere on WCVB-TV on Sept. 12
BOSTON — "The Jennifer Hudson Show" will premiere on WCVB-TV in one month, and ahead of the talk show debut, Jennifer Hudson surprised fans in Boston. The superstar surprised fans who thought they were in the city to audition to be in promotional videos for the new show. Hudson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
WCVB
Former Newton city employee accused of shutting down police website
NEWTON, Mass. — Officials in the city of Newton are investigating the former longtime technology director after they say he shut down the police website. It turns out, the former tech director owned and had sole control over the domain and not the city of Newton. A screenshot captured...
goodmorninggloucester.com
SATURDAY AUGUST 13,2022 REGGAE BASHMENT ON THE HIGH SEAS BOAT CRUISE
7seas Whale Watch Wharf 63 Rogers St. Gloucester Ma 01930. With DJs LION PRIDE SOUND spinning strictly the best in Reggae, Roots, Rockers,lovers Rock, Dancehall, ska, and rocksteady!!!. COMING TO YOU LIVE AND DIRECT FROM THE SEVEN SEAS WHALE WATCH. 63 Rogers ST. GLOUCESTER MA 01930. ( right next to...
The Teeniest Trader Joe’s Store in the World is in Boston’s Back Bay
Trader Joe's is freakin' awesome. I could survive solely on their pot stickers and pimento cheese dip (not together) and live a perfectly happy life. Chio's wife was a Trader Joe's employee for awhile and she said it is a fantastic company to work for. I believe it! Everyone always seems happy to be there so must it must be a positive work environment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
Castle Island Seagull Attack has a Happy Ending.
We’ve seen them out Castle Island, loitering near Sullivan’s, looking for the right moment to strike. Seagulls aka brazen street toughs with wings. Earlier this week, one West Roxbury resident had a run in with a massive 10-pound seagull who literally dive bombed the retired plumber for his hot dog. Bill Downey, 86, was lucky that Park Ranger John Dicicco was close by.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
goodmorninggloucester.com
LCI Services provides a large array of home services, check out their website today!
Home services are just a click away! Visit us at lci-services.com to schedule your home services. We provide residential and commercial services to all of the Essex County Area!. Why should you choose LCI Services?!. -Owner has 25 years experience. -All staff are IICRC Certified. -Live people answering the phones.
Comments / 0