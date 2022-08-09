We've known for some time that Mercedes-Benz will be replacing both the C-Class Convertible and E-Class Convertible with a single model expected to be known as the CLE-Class Convertible. This forms part of the brand's greater plan to streamline a previously bloated lineup of coupes and drop-tops. The CLE Convertible is expected to blend luxury and technology with the glamor of open-top motoring, just as Merc's cabriolets have done for decades. Although it hasn't been officially revealed yet, we have a fair idea of what to expect from this sleek drop-top that will have to compete with the BMW 4 Series Convertible, a sportier alternative but one that may not match the posh Mercedes for sheer luxury.

CARS ・ 20 DAYS AGO