BBC
Farmers are embracing solar power to beat soaring energy bills
A solar power firm has reported record demand from farms as the price of electricity has risen. MyPower, based in the Cotswolds, has installed 27,000 panels in the past year, up from 7,000 in the previous 12 months. Its managing director Ben Harrison said he believed energy price increases were...
US News and World Report
In the Heart of Coal Country, U.S. Climate Bill Could Push up Green Shoots
(Reuters) - In West Virginia, a solar field could soon rise atop an abandoned coal mine, and factories will soon be churning out batteries and electric school buses. The ambitious U.S. climate bill could push up more of these green shoots, but analysts say King Coal will retain outsized clout in the state.
Ron Bailey: Will $370 Billion in Green Energy Subsidies Make Any Difference?
In July, President Joe Biden delivered a speech at a decommissioned coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, following record-breaking heat waves in both the United States and Europe. In his remarks, he said that "climate change is an emergency" and "a clear and present danger to the United States." This...
bloomberglaw.com
Vulnerable Communities Poised for Big Solar Gains in Senate Bill
Low-income and other marginalized communities that have been largely abandoned in the clean energy revolution could see far more community solar projects and rooftop solar panels under the Senate-passed climate package. The more generous credits would add either a 10% or even 20% bonus credit for solar projects in disadvantaged...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
Fast Company
How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups
Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Fast Company
Who, exactly, benefits from renewable energy subsidies? The answer will surprise you
Texas is known for fiercely promoting its oil and gas industries, but it’s also the No. 2 renewable energy producer in the country after California. In fact, more than a quarter of all the wind power produced in the United States in 2021 was generated in Texas. These projects...
Grist
Senate passes historic climate bill
It’s Tuesday, August 9, and the Senate has approved a major climate and energy package. After more than a year of negotiations, Senate Democrats on Sunday passed far-reaching legislation to slash the U.S.’s cumulative greenhouse gas emissions roughly 40 percent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.
rigzone.com
USA Department Of Energy Picks Head Of Office Of Energy Jobs
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced Betony Jones, previously Senior Advisor on Workforce in the Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, will lead the Office of Energy Jobs as Director. In this role, Jones will play a critical role in ensuring DOE programs — including...
'Easter eggs' in climate bill delight oil and gas industry
"If you squint hard enough, you can see this being a bipartisan compromise," one lobbyist said.
International Business Times
Cheaper, Changing And Crucial: The Rise Of Solar Power
Generating power from sunlight bouncing off the ground, working at night, even helping to grow strawberries: solar panel technology is evolving fast as costs plummet for a key segment of the world's energy transition. The International Energy Agency says solar will have to scale up significantly this decade to meet...
A $6 billion bet on US-made solar panels is about to get a boost as Congress looks to take on China
Congress is about to enact major new industrial policy that includes tens of billions of dollars in tax breaks to US solar, wind, and battery makers.
Politicians, energy experts, advocates on climate bill
Congress is expected on Friday to pass a major bill that includes close to $375 billion in spending related to fighting climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, will infuse cash, subsidies and tax breaks into various sectors of the economy, all aimed at making green energy much cheaper. It's expected to reduce U.S. carbon emissions around 40% by 2030. Here are a handful of quotes from politicians, environmentalists and energy experts: — “This legislation is a true game changer. It will create jobs, lower costs, increase U.S. competitiveness, reduce air pollution.” — Former Vice President Al Gore,...
The Inflation Reduction Act Is About to Jumpstart U.S. Climate Policy and Change the World
The bill will jumpstart an economic transformation and rejigger international climate politics— and affect the way Americans live.
'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility
WASHINGTON — (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly.
Sen. Manchin's campaign bankrolled by green energy, fossil fuel groups
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has taken millions in donations from oil, gas and coal industry groups over the years, but he also brings in donations from green energy organizations and companies, according to his Federal Election Commission filings. Manchin brought in over $1.1 million in donations from political action committees...
Congress Just Passed a Big Climate Bill. No, Not That One.
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Yesterday, President Joe Biden signed into law one of the most significant investments in fighting climate change ever undertaken by the United States. The new act will boost efforts to manufacture more zero-carbon technology in America, establish a new federal office to organize clean-energy innovation, and direct billions of dollars toward disaster-resilience research.
marketplace.org
Inflation Reduction Act’s climate change funding takes aim at environmental inequity
Senate Democrats have narrowly passed — and their House colleagues will vote on Friday — on their $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act. About half the new spending — $370 billion — is aimed at climate change: reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in the U.S., encouraging low- or zero-emission technologies, and helping vulnerable communities mitigate the effects of a hotter, more polluted, environment.
Tax benefits from going solar could save you thousands
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Want to save or earn thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you do. Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in Washington state. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
