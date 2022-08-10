ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

STOP Discharges At Laguna Honda Hospital: Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & Famil

Over 30 labor and community members rallied at Laguna Hospital in San Francisco to protest the shutoff of Federal funds by Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Resources Xavier Becerra and Gavin Newsom’s Department of Public Health. As a result of their orders and compliance by the SF Mayor London Breed’s Department of Public Health, the CEO improperly ordered sick and elderly patients discharged leading to the death of nine residents and patients.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Armed guards assault Parker Community School, fired educators speak out

At the direction of Chief Governance Officer Josh Daniels and Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell, OUSD sent private security to the Parker Liberation school to physically remove activists from the building. Security acted incredibly aggressively, attacking parents and community members, unlawfully detaining a parent and candidate for school board and causing physical injuries to numerous individuals. Security called OPD, and as they opened the building, the group of people who were amassed outside entered the building and were met with excessive force by the OUSD security forces.
OAKLAND, CA

