At the direction of Chief Governance Officer Josh Daniels and Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell, OUSD sent private security to the Parker Liberation school to physically remove activists from the building. Security acted incredibly aggressively, attacking parents and community members, unlawfully detaining a parent and candidate for school board and causing physical injuries to numerous individuals. Security called OPD, and as they opened the building, the group of people who were amassed outside entered the building and were met with excessive force by the OUSD security forces.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO