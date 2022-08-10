ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Untouchable Hughes propels Midway all-stars into World Series semis

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you heard of the sequel to the Untouchables? It’s a live show playing out almost daily in the eastern part of North Carolina, and it stars Waco’s own Zaneria Hughes. Hughes turned in another pitching gem, as she hurled a one-hitter in sending...
KWTX

Midway Little League advances to Championship Game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (KWTX) - The girls from Waco are just one win away from taking home the Little League Softball World Series!. Midway Little League beat Virginia 5-1 to advance to the World Series Championship Game. Midway is the youngest team in the tournament, but that hasn’t stopped them from...
WacoTrib.com

Baylor soccer edges UTSA, 2-1, in exhibition game

SAN ANTONIO — Ashley Merrill scored a pair of first-half goals to lead the Baylor soccer team to a 2-1 win over UTSA in an exhibition game on Sunday night. Merrill, a junior transfer from Dallas Baptist, helped the Bears overcome a 1-0 deficit after UTSA scored the game’s first goal. After scoring her first goal, Merrill took a pass from Sarah Hornyak to notch her second goal.
fox44news.com

Groesbeck eyes deep playoff run in 2022

GROESBECK, TX (FOX 44) — The Groesbeck Goats are primed to get back to their winning ways after a disappointing first-round exit in 2021. The Goats won eight games for the first time in 26 years in 2020 and followed it up with another eight-win season in 2021. Head football coach Jerry Bomar is ready to get back to it.
KWTX

Temple coalition educates parents as more turn to homeschooling

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Christian Homeschooling is wanting to make sure students are equipped when they go back to school...at home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from spring 2020 to fall 2020 the rate of parents homeschooling their kids nationwide more than doubled from 5% to around 11%.
WacoTrib.com

Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future

STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
WacoTrib.com

From underdogs to top dogs: Marlin poised to build on semifinal run

MARLIN — The Marlin Bulldogs are underdogs no more. District 8-2A Div. I preview: Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Moody, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills. After leading Marlin to a state semifinal in his first season at the helm of the program, Ruben Torres knows his team isn’t going to sneak up on anyone. But with the majority of their major contributors returning, the Bulldogs are starving to get farther this year.
craftbeeraustin.com

Bold Republic Brewing Relocates to Temple

We visited the original location of Bold Republic in Belton, Texas last summer and when I recently saw a social media post they were closing, I thought they had become another victim of the pandemic. But upon closer inspection, it turns out they were relocating to a much larger space. I caught up with Adriane Hodges, co-founder, to learn more.
KCEN

Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds

KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
CultureMap San Antonio

7 spectacular surprises inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Fixer Upper castle in Waco

“Are you ready to see your fixer upper?” the enthusiastic tour guide asked, channeling Chip and Joanna Gaines and their famous “big reveal” line from TV’s Fixer Upper. This time, it wasn't the home owners waiting outside a first glimpse at their home makeover; it was a small group of tourists gathered on the porch, ready to step inside the Gaineses’ most ambitious renovation project yet — a century-old castle in Waco.
WacoTrib.com

North Bosque River: Drought of 2022, from Lake Waco northward

The North Bosque River watershed, which spans five counties from Lake Waco to Stephenville, is almost entirely in "exceptional" drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor's most severe designation. The volume of the North Bosque is at the mercy of how much rain falls in the watershed. The flow can fluctuate wildly given the notoriously fickle weather of North Central Texas. It's not forever. This isn't the first time the river's waters have dwindled this far, and the history of flooding along the river in the last five years alone demonstrate the power it gains when rainy weather does return. But climate change experts predict hotter summers and bigger rainstorms to come, and city officials are looking for ways to reuse wastewater instead of return it to nature. Read more: https://go.wacotrib.com/river.
