WacoTrib.com
Untouchable Hughes propels Midway all-stars into World Series semis
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you heard of the sequel to the Untouchables? It’s a live show playing out almost daily in the eastern part of North Carolina, and it stars Waco’s own Zaneria Hughes. Hughes turned in another pitching gem, as she hurled a one-hitter in sending...
KWTX
Midway Little League advances to Championship Game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (KWTX) - The girls from Waco are just one win away from taking home the Little League Softball World Series!. Midway Little League beat Virginia 5-1 to advance to the World Series Championship Game. Midway is the youngest team in the tournament, but that hasn’t stopped them from...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor soccer edges UTSA, 2-1, in exhibition game
SAN ANTONIO — Ashley Merrill scored a pair of first-half goals to lead the Baylor soccer team to a 2-1 win over UTSA in an exhibition game on Sunday night. Merrill, a junior transfer from Dallas Baptist, helped the Bears overcome a 1-0 deficit after UTSA scored the game’s first goal. After scoring her first goal, Merrill took a pass from Sarah Hornyak to notch her second goal.
fox44news.com
Groesbeck eyes deep playoff run in 2022
GROESBECK, TX (FOX 44) — The Groesbeck Goats are primed to get back to their winning ways after a disappointing first-round exit in 2021. The Goats won eight games for the first time in 26 years in 2020 and followed it up with another eight-win season in 2021. Head football coach Jerry Bomar is ready to get back to it.
'It's Beautiful': Baylor WR Describes Blake Shapen's Passing Ability
On the way to back-to-back Big 12 titles, Shapen and the Bears are aiming to leave the conference breathless.
Baylor Basketball is Leveling Up in Recruiting
Scott Drew is only getting better at bringing in new talent.
KWTX
Temple coalition educates parents as more turn to homeschooling
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Christian Homeschooling is wanting to make sure students are equipped when they go back to school...at home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from spring 2020 to fall 2020 the rate of parents homeschooling their kids nationwide more than doubled from 5% to around 11%.
WacoTrib.com
Pandemic-era school meal program ends, complicating picture for some Waco-area kids
The expiration of a pandemic-era school meal program could leave some students in McLennan County, where one in five people experience food insecurity, questioning where their next meal will come from. The Universal School Meals Program Act, implemented in 2021 to combat child hunger and provide all students free meals...
Military serviceman from Texas travels across globe for wife’s graduation ceremony
On Friday, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments. For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her.
WacoTrib.com
Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future
STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
WacoTrib.com
From underdogs to top dogs: Marlin poised to build on semifinal run
MARLIN — The Marlin Bulldogs are underdogs no more. District 8-2A Div. I preview: Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Moody, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills. After leading Marlin to a state semifinal in his first season at the helm of the program, Ruben Torres knows his team isn’t going to sneak up on anyone. But with the majority of their major contributors returning, the Bulldogs are starving to get farther this year.
craftbeeraustin.com
Bold Republic Brewing Relocates to Temple
We visited the original location of Bold Republic in Belton, Texas last summer and when I recently saw a social media post they were closing, I thought they had become another victim of the pandemic. But upon closer inspection, it turns out they were relocating to a much larger space. I caught up with Adriane Hodges, co-founder, to learn more.
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
7 spectacular surprises inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Fixer Upper castle in Waco
“Are you ready to see your fixer upper?” the enthusiastic tour guide asked, channeling Chip and Joanna Gaines and their famous “big reveal” line from TV’s Fixer Upper. This time, it wasn't the home owners waiting outside a first glimpse at their home makeover; it was a small group of tourists gathered on the porch, ready to step inside the Gaineses’ most ambitious renovation project yet — a century-old castle in Waco.
Big Binky gives away clothes, school supplies for annual 'Back 2 School Bash'
Big Binky is giving away clothes, backpacks and school supplies for the 12th annual 'Back 2 School Bash' this weekend.
After losing 1,000 Cars to the Dog Ridge Fire, Belton, Texas Business Reopens
Budget Wrench-A-Part in Belton, Texas saw significant damage from the "Dog Ridge Fire" that burned 150 acres and wiped out more than 1,000 cars. The business has reopened to the public. Dog Ridge Fire. No word yet on what started the Dog Ridge Fire on July 28 but the damage...
Wade Faulkner wins 2022 Nomination 478th District Judge November Ballot
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The District Executive Committee on Aug. 9 for the Bell County Republican Party has chosen Wade Faulkner as its nominee for 478th District Judge. Faulkner received the most support out of the three candidates that were up for consideration in the meeting. In November, the...
WacoTrib.com
North Bosque River: Drought of 2022, from Lake Waco northward
The North Bosque River watershed, which spans five counties from Lake Waco to Stephenville, is almost entirely in "exceptional" drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor's most severe designation. The volume of the North Bosque is at the mercy of how much rain falls in the watershed. The flow can fluctuate wildly given the notoriously fickle weather of North Central Texas. It's not forever. This isn't the first time the river's waters have dwindled this far, and the history of flooding along the river in the last five years alone demonstrate the power it gains when rainy weather does return. But climate change experts predict hotter summers and bigger rainstorms to come, and city officials are looking for ways to reuse wastewater instead of return it to nature. Read more: https://go.wacotrib.com/river.
KWTX
Killeen designates district ‘safe place’ in case teens, or anyone needs somewhere to turn
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - When parents are dropping off your kid at school next week you may see some new signage at Central Texas’ largest district. Campuses at the Killeen Independent School District are now considered Safe Place locations and can provide any community member with help or safety.
This Killeen, Texas Hip-Hop Artist Wrote A Country Song That Has The City’s Attention
The talent on display in Killeen, Texas is, in my opinion, is absolutely underrated and often overlooked. We've had singers make it on national TV and athletes go on to the major leagues, so it's no surprise that an artist from our town is bringing attention to the community with a creative endeavor.
