Read full article on original website
Related
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms
Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
US News and World Report
Duke Aiona Wins Republican Nomination for Governor in Hawaii Primary Election.
Duke Aiona wins Republican nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election. Aug. 14, 2022, at 2:09 a.m.
US News and World Report
North Carolina Rep. Adams Tests Positive for COVID-19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., announced on Sunday that she's tested positive for COVID-19. Adams, who represents the 12th Congressional District, said in a news release that she tested positive Sunday morning and has mild symptoms. Adams, who said she has received four COVID-19 vaccine doses, placed herself in quarantine and is resting.
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
U.S. Condemns Jerusalem Attack That Wounded 5 Americans - State Dept
(Reuters) - The United States condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" outside the Old City of Jerusalem that wounded at least eight people, including at least five Americans, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department on Sunday. "Our Ambassador to Israel and U.S. officials in Jerusalem are...
US News and World Report
AP Top Political News at 7:48 A.m. EDT
Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes. Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe. Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors. Monkeypox? Climate? Deciding what's a national emergency. Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill. Conspiracies complicate...
US News and World Report
Republicans Push to See Affidavit That Justified FBI Search of Trump's Home
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans stepped up calls on Sunday for the release of an FBI affidavit showing the justification for its seizure of documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home amid reports of heightened threats against federal law enforcement personnel. A search warrant released last week after the unprecedented...
US News and World Report
FBI Seized Top Secret Documents at Trump's Home; Espionage Act Cited
(Reuters) - FBI agents in this week's search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, the Justice Department said on Friday, while also disclosing it had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible Espionage Act violations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Trump Florida Home Search Warrant Allowed Seizure of Evidence of Illegally Possessed Items - Fox News
(Reuters) - A warrant to search Donald Trump's Florida home earlier this week gave U.S. federal agents authority to seize documents and records constituting evidence of items illegally possessed, Fox News reported. The warrant gave agents the authority to seize "all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of...
US News and World Report
Bracing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best: A Country Holds its Breath as Children Return to School
When schools in Virginia’s Stafford County welcome students for the first day of the academic year on Monday, social distancing will no longer be required. Neither will cleaning between classes, contact tracing and letters home to families about potential exposures. The COVID-19 dashboard will be retired. Water fountains will be turned back on for the first time in two years.
Comments / 0