Vermont State

CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Republican party has reason to fear the midterms

Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

North Carolina Rep. Adams Tests Positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., announced on Sunday that she's tested positive for COVID-19. Adams, who represents the 12th Congressional District, said in a news release that she tested positive Sunday morning and has mild symptoms. Adams, who said she has received four COVID-19 vaccine doses, placed herself in quarantine and is resting.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Condemns Jerusalem Attack That Wounded 5 Americans - State Dept

(Reuters) - The United States condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" outside the Old City of Jerusalem that wounded at least eight people, including at least five Americans, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department on Sunday. "Our Ambassador to Israel and U.S. officials in Jerusalem are...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

AP Top Political News at 7:48 A.m. EDT

Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes. Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe. Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors. Monkeypox? Climate? Deciding what's a national emergency. Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill. Conspiracies complicate...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Republicans Push to See Affidavit That Justified FBI Search of Trump's Home

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans stepped up calls on Sunday for the release of an FBI affidavit showing the justification for its seizure of documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home amid reports of heightened threats against federal law enforcement personnel. A search warrant released last week after the unprecedented...
POTUS
US News and World Report

FBI Seized Top Secret Documents at Trump's Home; Espionage Act Cited

(Reuters) - FBI agents in this week's search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, the Justice Department said on Friday, while also disclosing it had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible Espionage Act violations.
PALM BEACH, FL
US News and World Report

Trump Florida Home Search Warrant Allowed Seizure of Evidence of Illegally Possessed Items - Fox News

(Reuters) - A warrant to search Donald Trump's Florida home earlier this week gave U.S. federal agents authority to seize documents and records constituting evidence of items illegally possessed, Fox News reported. The warrant gave agents the authority to seize "all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Bracing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best: A Country Holds its Breath as Children Return to School

When schools in Virginia’s Stafford County welcome students for the first day of the academic year on Monday, social distancing will no longer be required. Neither will cleaning between classes, contact tracing and letters home to families about potential exposures. The COVID-19 dashboard will be retired. Water fountains will be turned back on for the first time in two years.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

