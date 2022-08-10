Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Salman Rushdie, Novelist Who Drew Death Threats, on Ventilator After New York Stabbing
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said. After...
Pay pushes Venezuelan teachers to protest, consider quitting
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Public school teachers across Venezuela had planned to use their annual vacation bonus to buy uniforms for their children, waterproof leaky roofs, get new prescription glasses or fix the pair barely held together by adhesive tape. Some expected to get $100, while others calculated a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Actress Anne Heche Dies After Being Pulled off Life Support - Daily Mail
(Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. (Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Exclusive: Wall Street revives Russian bond trading after U.S. go-ahead
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Several major Wall Street banks have begun offering to facilitate trades in Russian debt in recent days, according to bank documents seen by Reuters, giving investors another chance to dispose of assets widely seen in the West as toxic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Zealand river's personhood status offers hope to Māori
WHANGANUI, New Zealand — (AP) — The Whanganui River is surging into the ocean, fattened from days of winter rain and yellowed from the earth and clay that has collapsed into its sides. Logs and debris hurtle past as dusk looms. Sixty-one-year-old Tahi Nepia is calmly paddling his...
S Korea offers North economic benefits for denuclearization
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday offered “audacious” economic assistance to North Korea if it abandons its nuclear weapons program while avoiding harsh criticism of the North days after it threatened “deadly” retaliation over the COVID-19 outbreak it blames on the South.
UN resuming talks on high-seas treaty amid growing concerns
After four inconclusive sessions, UN member states on Monday resume talks aimed at finally completing a treaty to protect the world's high seas, a vital yet fragile resource that covers nearly half the planet. Even if the high seas represent more than 60 percent of the oceans -- and nearly half the planet -- they have long been largely ignored in favor of coastal zones, with protections extended only to a few vulnerable species.
US News and World Report
U.S. Condemns Jerusalem Attack That Wounded 5 Americans - State Dept
(Reuters) - The United States condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" outside the Old City of Jerusalem that wounded at least eight people, including at least five Americans, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department on Sunday. "Our Ambassador to Israel and U.S. officials in Jerusalem are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka Says China Survey Ship Can Dock in Its Port
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Saturday it has agreed that the Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 can dock at its southernmost port, the Chinese-run Hambantota on August 16, despite security concerns raised by neighbouring India and the United States. Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5...
US News and World Report
U.S. Civil Rights Lawyer Ghafoor Released From Custody in UAE
(Reuters) - U.S. citizen and civil rights attorney Asim Ghafoor, who was convicted in the United Arab Emirates this week on money laundering charges, has been released from detention after paying a fine, his attorney said on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and William Mallard)
US News and World Report
Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
US News and World Report
Trump Property Appraiser No Longer in Contempt in NY Civil Probe
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cushman & Wakefield, which appraised several properties belonging to Donald Trump, is no longer in contempt of court for not complying with a subpoena for the New York attorney general's civil probe into the former U.S. president's business. In an order made public on Friday, Justice...
US News and World Report
New York Gun Bans Alarm Residents of Upstate Bear Country
VANDERWHACKER MOUNTAIN WILD FOREST, N.Y. (Reuters) - Gunfire has long echoed in New York's Adirondack Mountains. Children blast skeet from the sky after school and parents mingle and compete at the shooting range. In the fall, hunters in fluorescent orange fan through the forests, stalking deer. So June's landmark ruling...
Comments / 0