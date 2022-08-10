ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand river's personhood status offers hope to Māori

WHANGANUI, New Zealand — (AP) — The Whanganui River is surging into the ocean, fattened from days of winter rain and yellowed from the earth and clay that has collapsed into its sides. Logs and debris hurtle past as dusk looms. Sixty-one-year-old Tahi Nepia is calmly paddling his...
AUSTRALIA
The Associated Press

S Korea offers North economic benefits for denuclearization

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday offered “audacious” economic assistance to North Korea if it abandons its nuclear weapons program while avoiding harsh criticism of the North days after it threatened “deadly” retaliation over the COVID-19 outbreak it blames on the South.
POLITICS
AFP

UN resuming talks on high-seas treaty amid growing concerns

After four inconclusive sessions, UN member states on Monday resume talks aimed at finally completing a treaty to protect the world's high seas, a vital yet fragile resource that covers nearly half the planet. Even if the high seas represent more than 60 percent of the oceans -- and nearly half the planet -- they have long been largely ignored in favor of coastal zones, with protections extended only to a few vulnerable species.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

U.S. Condemns Jerusalem Attack That Wounded 5 Americans - State Dept

(Reuters) - The United States condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" outside the Old City of Jerusalem that wounded at least eight people, including at least five Americans, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department on Sunday. "Our Ambassador to Israel and U.S. officials in Jerusalem are...
U.S. POLITICS
Business
Human Rights
Economy
Malaysia
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Says China Survey Ship Can Dock in Its Port

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Saturday it has agreed that the Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 can dock at its southernmost port, the Chinese-run Hambantota on August 16, despite security concerns raised by neighbouring India and the United States. Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5...
INDIA
US News and World Report

U.S. Civil Rights Lawyer Ghafoor Released From Custody in UAE

(Reuters) - U.S. citizen and civil rights attorney Asim Ghafoor, who was convicted in the United Arab Emirates this week on money laundering charges, has been released from detention after paying a fine, his attorney said on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and William Mallard)
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New York

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Trump Property Appraiser No Longer in Contempt in NY Civil Probe

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cushman & Wakefield, which appraised several properties belonging to Donald Trump, is no longer in contempt of court for not complying with a subpoena for the New York attorney general's civil probe into the former U.S. president's business. In an order made public on Friday, Justice...
POTUS
US News and World Report

New York Gun Bans Alarm Residents of Upstate Bear Country

VANDERWHACKER MOUNTAIN WILD FOREST, N.Y. (Reuters) - Gunfire has long echoed in New York's Adirondack Mountains. Children blast skeet from the sky after school and parents mingle and compete at the shooting range. In the fall, hunters in fluorescent orange fan through the forests, stalking deer. So June's landmark ruling...
POLITICS

