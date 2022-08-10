Read full article on original website
China’s economy slows unexpectedly as Covid outbreaks and property crisis bite
China’s economy unexpectedly slowed in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing’s zero-Covid policy and a property crisis, while the central bank surprised markets by cutting key lending rates to revive demand. July’s industrial output grew 3.8% from a year earlier, slightly down from 3.9% in...
Japanese ministers visit controversial war shrine
Two Japanese ministers paid respects Monday at a controversial war shrine seen by neighbouring countries as a symbol of past militarism, as the nation commemorates the end of World War II. Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo honours 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who perished since the late 19th century -- but it also enshrines senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes by an international tribunal after World War II. Visits to the shrine by government officials have long angered countries that suffered at the hands of the Japanese military before and during the war, particularly South Korea and China. A Japanese prime minister has not appeared at the shrine since 2013, when Abe sparked fury in Beijing and Seoul and earned a rare diplomatic rebuke from close ally the United States.
UN resuming talks on high-seas treaty amid growing concerns
After four inconclusive sessions, UN member states on Monday resume talks aimed at finally completing a treaty to protect the world's high seas, a vital yet fragile resource that covers nearly half the planet. Even if the high seas represent more than 60 percent of the oceans -- and nearly half the planet -- they have long been largely ignored in favor of coastal zones, with protections extended only to a few vulnerable species.
US lawmakers to meet Taiwan president as China seethes
United States lawmakers were set to meet Taiwan's president on Monday days after China reacted to a similar visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with huge military drills that raised fears of conflict. Pelosi has stood by her visit but President Joe Biden said the US military was opposed to the trip by his fellow Democrat who is second in line to the presidency after the vice president.
New Zealand river's personhood status offers hope to Māori
WHANGANUI, New Zealand — (AP) — The Whanganui River is surging into the ocean, fattened from days of winter rain and yellowed from the earth and clay that has collapsed into its sides. Logs and debris hurtle past as dusk looms. Sixty-one-year-old Tahi Nepia is calmly paddling his...
Japan's Economy Stages Modest Bounce From COVID Jolt, Global Outlook Darkens
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economy rebounded at a slower-than-expected pace in the second quarter from a COVID-induced slump, data showed on Monday, highlighting uncertainty on whether consumption will grow enough to bolster a much-delayed, fragile recovery. While rising consumption propped up April-June growth, the outlook has been clouded by a resurgence...
Thousands Revive Sydney's Famous Road Race After COVID Hiatus
SYDNEY (Reuters) - More than 60,000 people thronged Sydney's streets on Sunday for an annual road running event and mass party that returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. City2Surf, which calls itself the world’s largest fun run, encompasses landmarks of Australia's biggest city, stretching 14 km...
China's Huawei Says First-Half Profit Drops 52% as Demand Weakens
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies said on Friday its first-half net profit more than halved as a difficult economy curtailed demand from customers, compounding woes brought by U.S. technology restrictions. Revenue dropped 5.9% year-on-year during the period to 301.6 billion yuan ($44.73 billion), with a sharper decline during January-March.
Sri Lanka Says China Survey Ship Can Dock in Its Port
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Saturday it has agreed that the Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 can dock at its southernmost port, the Chinese-run Hambantota on August 16, despite security concerns raised by neighbouring India and the United States. Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5...
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Philippine Islands Region - EMSC
(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Moro Gulf, Mindanao region in the Philippines on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km ( 6.21 miles), EMSC said. (Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)
China July property investment in biggest decline this year
BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's property investment by developers further worsened in July, down the most this year, while new construction starts suffered their biggest fall in nearly a decade, amid still tight funding conditions and weak sentiment.
China Sanctions Lithuanian Deputy Minister for Taiwan Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country. The foreign ministry said China would also suspend engagement with Vaiciukeviciute's ministry and cooperation...
