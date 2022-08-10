Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLB
Adjustments pay off as Davidson gets first Halos win
ANAHEIM -- After struggling in his Angels debut against the Mariners last week, left-hander Tucker Davidson fared much better with one of the best outings of his young career against the Twins on Sunday. Davidson, acquired in the deal that sent Raisel Iglesias to the Braves at the Aug. 2...
MLB
'Quite a roll': Snell continues dominant run
WASHINGTON -- On another gorgeous Sunday in the nation’s capital, left-hander Blake Snell continued his lights-out pitching and Wil Myers added three timely hits as the Padres rolled to a 6-0 victory over last-place Washington at Nationals Park. • Box score. San Diego extended its...
MLB
Rogers' 8th-inning mistakes cost Crew game, series
ST. LOUIS -- After a strong performance the night before, Brewers reliever Taylor Rogers got his first chance to throw in consecutive games for his new club. On Sunday, the results left something to be desired. Rogers gave up a pair of home runs, including a mammoth 443-foot three-run homer...
MLB
Abrams to join Nationals on Monday (source)
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals are slated to get a first glimpse at their new wave of talent acquired from the blockbuster deal with the Padres in Monday's series opener against the Cubs. Shortstop C.J. Abrams will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to make his debut with the Nationals, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Henry keeps rotation rolling, gets MadBum in his corner
DENVER -- Madison Bumgarner has been around a while. He’s left his mark on the game of baseball, particularly with his legendary 2014 postseason for the Giants and by helping San Francisco win three World Series titles. But the glory days seem like eons ago now, as the big left-hander struggles to rediscover his old form with the D-backs.
MLB
Call bringing 'all-out' energy to Nationals
WASHINGTON -- If Alex Call’s calendar wasn’t written in pencil, it should have been. After making his Major League debut with the Guardians on July 11, the 27-year-old outfielder was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 1, designated for assignment by Cleveland on Aug. 5, claimed off waivers by the Nationals and assigned to Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 7, then called up to the bigs on Sunday.
MLB
Servais emotional after 500th win as manager
ARLINGTON -- Scott Servais emerged from the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field on Friday drenched in ice water, his hair haggard and his smile wide. His players had just given him a Gatorade bath after a 6-2 win over the Rangers, a celebratory recognition of the Mariners manager earning his 500th career win.
MLB
Rookie escapes inherited jam in clutch 5-out save
CINCINNATI -- Reds rookie reliever Alexis Díaz had yet to inherit a bases-loaded situation in the big leagues this season. That changed on Sunday afternoon when he was needed in the eighth inning with one out to avert a crisis created by Hunter Strickland. High leverage? High intensity? Yes...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
After tough loss, O's will 'turn the page' with big series ahead
ST. PETERSBURG -- Jorge Mateo had already applauded himself before he stepped foot on second base. After cleat met canvas, he mimed a fist bump to his teammates in the third-base dugout, most of whom were relieved to stand on their feet having mostly cringed at what was unfolding in front of them.
MLB
Votto sets record for most games by Canadian-born player
CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto is already one of the best baseball players to ever come out of Canada. On Sunday as his team played the Cubs, the Reds first baseman set a new benchmark for Canadians in the game. During Cincinnati's 8-5 win, the Etobicoke, Ontatio native played in his...
MLB
White shows winning value in Rogers Centre debut
TORONTO -- After Mitch White walked the first batter he faced Saturday on four straight balls, he proceeded to throw ball five, ball six and ball seven. By the time he found the strike zone with his eighth pitch of the game, the Rogers Centre crowd rewarded him with a sarcastic cheer, ready to watch another early disappointment on the heels of Friday’s 8-0 clunker. Instead of sinking, though, White found a way to keep his team above water.
MLB
Trade still fresh, Soto embraces homecoming with multihit game
WASHINGTON -- When Juan Soto first heard he’d been traded to San Diego, the slugger said he “cried all morning.” Then he peeked at his new schedule. Just on the horizon, after what will now always be known as the Juan Soto Trade Deadline passed, the Padres were set to visit the nation’s capital. It was this scheduling quirk that allowed Soto to cap the emotional farewells he’d soon have with his teammates with a twist of silver-lined wisdom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Ashcraft earns 8th quality start after 4th-inning HR
CINCINNATI -- Before the season opened, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo were the highly touted prospects opening the season in the Reds rotation while Graham Ashcraft began 2022 at Triple-A Louisville. Of the three rookies, Ashcraft has enjoyed the most consistent season and seems to be getting better. Although he...
MLB
Soto anticipates 'pretty emotional' return to DC
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In a city starved for a World Series, the Padres have built an exciting team with a core of superstars, their sights set on ending that championship drought.
MLB
Alexander puts loss behind him after 5th inning snafu
CHICAGO -- Tyler Alexander was in prime position to give the Tigers five strong innings of one-run baseball. But a rough fifth frame wiped that away as frustration started to build for the left-hander. That inning led to Alexander being handed his fourth consecutive defeat in the Tigers’ 5-3 loss...
MLB
Singer is Royals' 'stopper' against mighty LA
KANSAS CITY -- The reaction of the Dodgers’ hitters told Brady Singer and the Royals everything they needed to know about Singer’s stuff on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Freddie Freeman shook his head after taking a front-hip sinker for a called strike. Cody Bellinger swung through a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
In tough stretch, Marlins giving young players chances
MIAMI -- Philadelphia. Atlanta. San Diego. Los Angeles. Tampa Bay. New York. No competitor likes to lose, but the Marlins knew this tough 31-game stretch was coming. Every opponent they face except the A’s during this juncture of the season is a contending club. Tanner Scott blew the save...
MLB
Bad luck bites Gausman again in series finale loss
TORONTO -- Timing is everything at this point in the season, and this week in Toronto, the Blue Jays’ has been off. With Sunday’s 7-2 loss to the Guardians, the Blue Jays have dropped four of their last five, including two to the Orioles. While the Guardians hold a small lead in the AL Central over the Twins, it’s likely that both clubs will be involved in the Wild Card race down the stretch -- a race that is growing tighter by the day.
MLB
Worth the wait: McCullers returns with 2-hit gem to lead shutout
HOUSTON -- Things couldn’t have gone much better for Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. in his return to the mound Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. McCullers, pitching for the first time since he injured his right forearm in last year’s American League Division Series, threw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out five batters to send the Astros past the A’s, 8-0, in what he described as a “big day for me.”
Comments / 2