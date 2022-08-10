ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

spotonidaho.com

U of I researcher drums up success as scientist through music

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) - Pam Hutchinson draws a parallel between identifying weeds in a potato field and wowing a crowd with a drum solo. She performs both seemingly dissimilar yet related fetes at a high level as the University of Idaho Extension potato cropping systems weed scientist...
ABERDEEN, ID
spotonidaho.com

Idaho Falls man returns to Great Snake River Triathlon in new way

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls man found a new way to compete in the Great Snake River Triathlon, despite his physical limitations. He believes this could create a new way for people to compete around the world. Rod Hutchins was in his mid-thirties when he contracted... ★...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Fremont County flash flooding, floaters rescued

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI)- Fremont County experienced widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain throughout the county Saturday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, a Flood Advisory and Flash Flood Warning were issued. The Ashton area received about two to 3.25 inches of rain in 60 minutes,...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
spotonidaho.com

3 things to know this morning -- August 12, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday. 1. A group in Pocatello 'Citizens Against Division' is trying to recall Pocatello City Council Members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens. They plan to collect signatures to have the recall...
POCATELLO, ID
