Challis, ID

Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 120 square miles

SALMON, Idaho - The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 77,298 acres - more than 120 square miles, an area nearly one-and-a-half times the area of the Boise city limits. However, containment...
Fire prevention top priority for IDL and DEQ

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - As the temperatures have risen over the past couple of weeks, so has the fire danger, with all of Idaho currently under a High or Very High fire danger. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are reminding... Posted...
Class warfare is no way to raise money for Idaho's schools

"Legislature to establish system of free schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho to establish and maintain a general, uniform...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
Three Solutions That Could Fix Idaho's Teacher Shortage

If you ask any teacher, they'll tell you at length that Idaho teachers are not paid enough when compared to their counterparts in other states. Add that to the fact that the overall job market is more competitive, it's no surprise that Idaho is short on teachers in both the public...
Google Fiber is finally coming to Idaho. Here's what it is and what to expect

Fiber optic cable provides a higher bandwidth and can transmit data over a longer distance. | ARIANA LINDQUIST, Bloomberg BOISE (Idaho Statesman) - Over a decade after Google announced Kansas City as the first city to receive Google Fiber broadband internet, the high-speed service
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) - The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same.
