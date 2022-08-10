ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Teton County to perform annual pathways sealcoating

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Teton County will be performing annual pathways sealcoating during the week of August 15 - August 19. Pathway users should be aware that selected pathways will be closed to public use for up to four hours at a time and may be closed multiple times during...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Idaho Falls man returns to Great Snake River Triathlon in new way

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls man found a new way to compete in the Great Snake River Triathlon, despite his physical limitations. He believes this could create a new way for people to compete around the world. Rod Hutchins was in his mid-thirties when he contracted... ★...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Fremont County flash flooding, floaters rescued

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI)- Fremont County experienced widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain throughout the county Saturday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, a Flood Advisory and Flash Flood Warning were issued. The Ashton area received about two to 3.25 inches of rain in 60 minutes,...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
