31st annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck race wraps and here are the winners
Rubber ducks falling out of yellow dumpster with an inflatable shark. | Picture by Tyler Ogden, video by Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com IDAHO FALLS - Twenty thousand rubber ducks raced down the Snake River on Saturday and each one tried to quack their way towards a finish line to win a prize....
Teton County to perform annual pathways sealcoating
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Teton County will be performing annual pathways sealcoating during the week of August 15 - August 19. Pathway users should be aware that selected pathways will be closed to public use for up to four hours at a time and may be closed multiple times during...
Idaho Falls man returns to Great Snake River Triathlon in new way
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls man found a new way to compete in the Great Snake River Triathlon, despite his physical limitations. He believes this could create a new way for people to compete around the world. Rod Hutchins was in his mid-thirties when he contracted... ★...
Fremont County flash flooding, floaters rescued
ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI)- Fremont County experienced widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain throughout the county Saturday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, a Flood Advisory and Flash Flood Warning were issued. The Ashton area received about two to 3.25 inches of rain in 60 minutes,...
Bonneville County prosecutor's office looking to hire investigator
Stock image The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office. IDAHO FALLS - The Bonneville County Commission has approved the hiring of an investigator to work directly for the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney. Most counties in Idaho of comparable...
Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage
Photos: Kerry Hammon | Idaho Falls Fire Department IDAHO FALLS - A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire...
Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 6:15PM MDT until August 13 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho... * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 615 PM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in City of Ashton and surrounding area. Between... Posted in:. Places:. 00:28. 00:02.
Severe Weather Statement issued August 13 at 4:34PM MDT until August 13 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN BONNEVILLE COUNTIES... At 434 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Roberts, or 10 miles southeast of Terreton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind...
