Read full article on original website
Related
spotonidaho.com
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 120 square miles (Video)
The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 77,298 acres - more than 120 square miles, an area nearly one-and-a-half times the area of the Boise city limits. However, containment has increased this week, evacuations are being scaled back, and public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor. To read the full story, visit ...
spotonidaho.com
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate (Video)
The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a 60-year-old white man and is described as being 6'2", 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray ...
spotonidaho.com
Southwest Idaho weather: Hot and sunny, with more triple-digit days in the forecast (Video)
The weekend continues to be sunny and dry for SW Idaho. Highs on Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday; in the mid to upper 90's for Treasure Valley locations. Expect breezy conditions from time to time. For KTVB's full weather forecast, visit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
GOP heavyweights stress urgency at annual Basque Fry
At the 7th annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, a lineup of GOP national heavyweights and local Nevada politicians fired up a crowd of 1,500 Republicans with a message of urgency. The midterm elections are in 80 days...
spotonidaho.com
Fire prevention top priority for IDL and DEQ
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - As the temperatures have risen over the past couple of weeks, so has the fire danger, with all of Idaho currently under a High or Very High fire danger. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are reminding... Posted...
spotonidaho.com
Class warfare is no way to raise money for Idaho's schools
"Legislature to establish system of free schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho to establish and maintain a general, uniform...
spotonidaho.com
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) - The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 18:07. 18:07. 18:07. 17:27. Joe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonidaho.com
Why Idaho is Seeing All Time High in Resignations Across the State
Patience does not last as long as it use to and bosses are finding themselves with holes to fill when workers decide to act on this frustration and decide to quit. Continue reading...
spotonidaho.com
David Kimton shares stories from the early days of the SNRA
David R. Kimton grew up in Idaho and studied natural resource management. After 21 months in the U.S. Army as a helicopter crew chief, he went to work for the U.S. Forest Service, transferring to the Stanley Ranger District in... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 22:53. 22:43. 21:45.
spotonidaho.com
State ordered to pay $321,224 in legal fees over Idaho's transgender birth certificate lawsuit
Idaho State Capitol | File photo BOISE (Idaho Reports) - A federal judge has ordered the state of Idaho to pay $321,224.50 in legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over a bill the Idaho Legislature passed in 2020 regarding birth certificate changes, the Idaho Capital Sun reports. The issue... Posted...
spotonidaho.com
Google Fiber is finally coming to Idaho. Here's what it is and what to expect
Fiber optic cable provides a higher bandwidth and can transmit data over a longer distance. | ARIANA LINDQUIST, Bloomberg BOISE (Idaho Statesman) - Over a decade after Google announced Kansas City as the first city to receive Google Fiber broadband internet, the high-speed service... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Comments / 0