ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
spotonidaho.com

Fire prevention top priority for IDL and DEQ

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - As the temperatures have risen over the past couple of weeks, so has the fire danger, with all of Idaho currently under a High or Very High fire danger. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are reminding... Posted...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Southern Idaho evening weather forecast: hot and sunny, with more triple-digit days in the forecast (Video)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again firing up along the Idaho-Nevada border, south of Twin Falls. This storm activity will diminish later this evening, with drier and calmer conditions expected Monday. Most of the region will be under clear skies overnight and throughout tomorrow. Valley highs will be around 5 degrees above seasonal averages; in the mid to upper 90's. ...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Salmon, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
City
Salmon, ID
spotonidaho.com

Class warfare is no way to raise money for Idaho's schools

"Legislature to establish system of free schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho to establish and maintain a general, uniform...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

David Kimton shares stories from the early days of the SNRA

David R. Kimton grew up in Idaho and studied natural resource management. After 21 months in the U.S. Army as a helicopter crew chief, he went to work for the U.S. Forest Service, transferring to the Stanley Ranger District in... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 22:53. 22:43. 21:45.
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Episode 64: Meet new Idaho EdNews reporter Carly Flandro

Carly Flandro has gone from the newsroom to the classroom back to the newsroom. The former teacher is one of our new reporters here at Idaho Education News. She joined us on June 27. This week, she joins Kevin Richert to talk more about two of her recent reporting projects: an in-depth...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmon River#Bear#City Limits
spotonidaho.com

Three Solutions That Could Fix Idaho's Teacher Shortage

If you ask any teacher, they'll tell you at length that Idaho teachers are not paid enough when compared to their counterparts in other states. Add that to the fact that the overall job market is more competitive, it's no surprise that Idaho is short on teachers in both the public...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Google Fiber is finally coming to Idaho. Here's what it is and what to expect

Fiber optic cable provides a higher bandwidth and can transmit data over a longer distance. | ARIANA LINDQUIST, Bloomberg BOISE (Idaho Statesman) - Over a decade after Google announced Kansas City as the first city to receive Google Fiber broadband internet, the high-speed service... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy