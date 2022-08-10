Read full article on original website
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 120 square miles
SALMON, Idaho - The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 77,298 acres - more than 120 square miles, an area nearly one-and-a-half times the area of the Boise city limits. However, containment...
Class warfare is no way to raise money for Idaho's schools
"Legislature to establish system of free schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho to establish and maintain a general, uniform...
Southwest Idaho weather: Hot and sunny, with more triple-digit days in the forecast (Video)
The weekend continues to be sunny and dry for SW Idaho. Highs on Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday; in the mid to upper 90's for Treasure Valley locations. Expect breezy conditions from time to time. For KTVB's full weather forecast, visit...
Three Solutions That Could Fix Idaho's Teacher Shortage
If you ask any teacher, they'll tell you at length that Idaho teachers are not paid enough when compared to their counterparts in other states. Add that to the fact that the overall job market is more competitive, it's no surprise that Idaho is short on teachers in both the public...
Why Idaho is Seeing All Time High in Resignations Across the State
Patience does not last as long as it use to and bosses are finding themselves with holes to fill when workers decide to act on this frustration and decide to quit. Continue reading...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
Episode 64: Meet new Idaho EdNews reporter Carly Flandro
Carly Flandro has gone from the newsroom to the classroom back to the newsroom. The former teacher is one of our new reporters here at Idaho Education News. She joined us on June 27. This week, she joins Kevin Richert to talk more about two of her recent reporting projects: an in-depth...
David Kimton shares stories from the early days of the SNRA
David R. Kimton grew up in Idaho and studied natural resource management. After 21 months in the U.S. Army as a helicopter crew chief, he went to work for the U.S. Forest Service, transferring to the Stanley Ranger District in...
Google Fiber is finally coming to Idaho. Here's what it is and what to expect
Fiber optic cable provides a higher bandwidth and can transmit data over a longer distance. | ARIANA LINDQUIST, Bloomberg BOISE (Idaho Statesman) - Over a decade after Google announced Kansas City as the first city to receive Google Fiber broadband internet, the high-speed service...
State ordered to pay $321,224 in legal fees over Idaho's transgender birth certificate lawsuit
Idaho State Capitol | File photo BOISE (Idaho Reports) - A federal judge has ordered the state of Idaho to pay $321,224.50 in legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over a bill the Idaho Legislature passed in 2020 regarding birth certificate changes, the Idaho Capital Sun reports. The issue...
Facing a shortage of mental health professionals, school districts get creative to meet student needs...
As school districts prepare for the first day of classes, they are working to solve two conflicting problems: A rising need for mental health services and a troubling shortage of mental health professionals, writes Carly Flandro of Idaho Education News.
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) - The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same.
