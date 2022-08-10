ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 120 square miles

SALMON, Idaho - The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 77,298 acres - more than 120 square miles, an area nearly one-and-a-half times the area of the Boise city limits. However, containment...
SALMON, ID
Class warfare is no way to raise money for Idaho's schools

"Legislature to establish system of free schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho to establish and maintain a general, uniform...
IDAHO STATE
Three Solutions That Could Fix Idaho's Teacher Shortage

If you ask any teacher, they'll tell you at length that Idaho teachers are not paid enough when compared to their counterparts in other states. Add that to the fact that the overall job market is more competitive, it's no surprise that Idaho is short on teachers in both the public...
IDAHO STATE
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
IDAHO STATE
Episode 64: Meet new Idaho EdNews reporter Carly Flandro

Carly Flandro has gone from the newsroom to the classroom back to the newsroom. The former teacher is one of our new reporters here at Idaho Education News. She joined us on June 27. This week, she joins Kevin Richert to talk more about two of her recent reporting projects: an in-depth...
IDAHO STATE
David Kimton shares stories from the early days of the SNRA

David R. Kimton grew up in Idaho and studied natural resource management. After 21 months in the U.S. Army as a helicopter crew chief, he went to work for the U.S. Forest Service, transferring to the Stanley Ranger District in... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 22:53. 22:43. 21:45.
IDAHO STATE
Google Fiber is finally coming to Idaho. Here's what it is and what to expect

Fiber optic cable provides a higher bandwidth and can transmit data over a longer distance. | ARIANA LINDQUIST, Bloomberg BOISE (Idaho Statesman) - Over a decade after Google announced Kansas City as the first city to receive Google Fiber broadband internet, the high-speed service... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
IDAHO STATE
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) - The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 18:07. 18:07. 18:07. 17:27. Joe...
TEXAS STATE

