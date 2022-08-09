ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

Gatesville, TX
Gatesville, TX
WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

GISD to allow nose studs, beards

The Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a couple of modifications to the student handbook on Aug. 8 that will allow students to have neatly trimmed beards as well as nose studs. One change that had been considered previously was to allow different hair colors, but a decision...
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
KCEN

'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco

WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
WACO, TX
KCEN

Material shortages, utility conflicts cause major delay in Kegley Road project in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — A project to widen Kegley Road in Temple won't be finished until January 2023 which is nearly a year behind schedule, according to the city of Temple. The city said material shortages and utility conflicts are causing the delay. Earlier in the year, the Contractor had trouble obtaining C-900 PVC water pipe, valves and related accessories due to supply chain difficulties.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead

WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Sales tax rebates continue to boom in Waco, statewide

Whatever the cause, be it inflation, pent-up demand or higher wages, locals and Texans statewide are spending more money, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office tracking of sales tax rebates. And with gas prices slipping, spending on other taxable items subject to sales tax could sweeten taxing coffers even further.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Man killed in Killeen hit-and-run crash

KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday. KPD says that officers responded a motorcycle crash in the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen around 12:40 a.m. August 13. When they arrived, officers found an unconscious man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
KILLEEN, TX

