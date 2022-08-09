Read full article on original website
KCEN TV NBC 6
Belton school district announces new safety and security protocols for the upcoming school year
BELTON, Texas — Videos above and below are different segments related to Belton ISD. Belton ISD in a newly released letter to parents on Friday say they have made changes to its safety policy as the new school year begins. The district says they have met with Belton and...
KWTX
Killeen designates district ‘safe place’ in case teens, or anyone needs somewhere to turn
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - When parents are dropping off your kid at school next week you may see some new signage at Central Texas’ largest district. Campuses at the Killeen Independent School District are now considered Safe Place locations and can provide any community member with help or safety.
Waco ISD announces free meals for all students for upcoming school year
The federal provision eliminates applications for free and reduced-price meals for districts in low-income areas. It allows all students in Waco ISD to eat free of charge.
Temple ISD implements SMART tags™ for students
Temple Independent School System announced its new SMART tag™ system being implemented for the upcoming school year to increase safety, security, visibility, and communication on Monday.
KWTX
There is hope from some residents that city uses outside resources for inclusivity initiatives
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Representative of some Central Texas minority communities say there is hope, mixed with concern for their city government. This follows a decision made last week by the City of Temple, which would do away with finding outside help to promote more equity for minority communities within city government.
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
Gatesville Messenger
GISD to allow nose studs, beards
The Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a couple of modifications to the student handbook on Aug. 8 that will allow students to have neatly trimmed beards as well as nose studs. One change that had been considered previously was to allow different hair colors, but a decision...
KCEN TV NBC 6
City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
'Biggest hiring fair of the year' happening this month in Waco
WACO, Texas — Get your resumes ready, job seekers! More than 50 local businesses will be taking part in the annual Fall Hiring Fair in Waco later this month. The event is hosted by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. It is being dubbed as "the biggest hiring fair of the year."
KWTX
Summer hiring event in Belton helps fill job positions for almost 70 companies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is hosting their annual summer hiring event at the Bell County Expo Center Assembly Hall today as the Central Texas economy continues to grow, leaving an increase of job openings in the area. They expect about 70 employers at the event....
WacoTrib.com
Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents
About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
KWTX
‘Without you, there would be no other professions’: Retired educator gives teachers advice about burnout, starting new school year
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A retired teacher gives teachers advice about starting a new school year and preventing burnout as a new year is not only hard and exciting for students but also teachers. Merrikay Shade taught for almost 30 years. She taught at Robinson High School, Texas Christian Academy,...
KWTX
‘High alert’ in Killeen as the possibility of wildfires creeping into residential areas remains
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Day-by-day the threat of a wildfire creeping into a residential area is increasing, especially as many areas continue to see little-to-no rain. Many fire departments are putting in more hours than they have in the past and for the most-part Central Texas has been spared from any major damage.
Material shortages, utility conflicts cause major delay in Kegley Road project in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — A project to widen Kegley Road in Temple won't be finished until January 2023 which is nearly a year behind schedule, according to the city of Temple. The city said material shortages and utility conflicts are causing the delay. Earlier in the year, the Contractor had trouble obtaining C-900 PVC water pipe, valves and related accessories due to supply chain difficulties.
After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead
WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
WacoTrib.com
Sales tax rebates continue to boom in Waco, statewide
Whatever the cause, be it inflation, pent-up demand or higher wages, locals and Texans statewide are spending more money, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office tracking of sales tax rebates. And with gas prices slipping, spending on other taxable items subject to sales tax could sweeten taxing coffers even further.
One dead in crash on US 281 in Burnet County
DPS said the crash happened on Highway 281 at Ranch Road 1855 four miles north of Marble Falls.
KWTX
Judge denies psychiatrist’s proposal to let man who killed AT&T lineman out on supervised trips into community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A judge has denied a request from Austin State Hospital officials to allow a man who stabbed and beat an AT&T worker to death in 2016 to leave the mental facility to go on supervised trips into the community. Without comment or a hearing, Judge David...
fox7austin.com
Man killed in Killeen hit-and-run crash
KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday. KPD says that officers responded a motorcycle crash in the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen around 12:40 a.m. August 13. When they arrived, officers found an unconscious man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
