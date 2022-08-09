Related
Gatesville Messenger
Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr. June 6, 1960 – July 19, 2022
Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr. Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr., age 62, passed away on July 19, 2022, at his home, in Waco. He was born on June 6, 1960, in Franklin, New Hampshire to Charles Hadley Dalton and Mary (Caldon) Dalton. Services were held at the Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery...
Gatesville Messenger
Local resident enjoys new breath of life
Breathing is something that most of us take for granted – it begins at birth and is practically automatic. For Chris Loftus of Gatesville, the ability to breathe is something he is thankful for every day. Loftus was introduced by his mother, Linda Klontz, during an Aug. 10 meeting...
Gatesville Messenger
GISD to allow nose studs, beards
The Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a couple of modifications to the student handbook on Aug. 8 that will allow students to have neatly trimmed beards as well as nose studs. One change that had been considered previously was to allow different hair colors, but a decision...
