Gatesville Messenger
Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr. June 6, 1960 – July 19, 2022
Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr. Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr., age 62, passed away on July 19, 2022, at his home, in Waco. He was born on June 6, 1960, in Franklin, New Hampshire to Charles Hadley Dalton and Mary (Caldon) Dalton. Services were held at the Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery...
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
After losing 1,000 Cars to the Dog Ridge Fire, Belton, Texas Business Reopens
Budget Wrench-A-Part in Belton, Texas saw significant damage from the "Dog Ridge Fire" that burned 150 acres and wiped out more than 1,000 cars. The business has reopened to the public. Dog Ridge Fire. No word yet on what started the Dog Ridge Fire on July 28 but the damage...
fox44news.com
Body found near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
WacoTrib.com
Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents
About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
1 Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Burnet County (Burnet County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash north of Marble Falls off of US 281 at around 9:30 p.m. According to the troopers, a 2003 Kia Optima was travelling northbound on US 281 and halted at a red light intersection with RM 1855. Another [..]
One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
Military serviceman travels across the globe for wife’s graduation ceremony
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – On Friday, August 18th, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments. For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her. Michelle Ramirez started her college journey six years ago […]
Gatesville Messenger
GISD to allow nose studs, beards
The Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a couple of modifications to the student handbook on Aug. 8 that will allow students to have neatly trimmed beards as well as nose studs. One change that had been considered previously was to allow different hair colors, but a decision...
KWTX
One injured in early morning shooting incident
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We’re told his injuries are life-threatening.
Gatesville Messenger
Methodist churches consider next steps
Methodist church congregations statewide and nationwide – including those in Coryell County – are in the midst of deciding whether to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and affiliate with the newly formed Global Methodist Church or another option. After a series of meetings focusing on the issue,...
Midway's Softball Star throws no-hitter in Little League Softball World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. — It's a historic fete that will live on in the Waco area. The Midway Little League team beat Puerto Rico 2-0 in its second game at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, Wednesday. The win keeps the Hewitt, Texas team in the winner's bracket.
KWTX
Killeen designates district ‘safe place’ in case teens, or anyone needs somewhere to turn
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - When parents are dropping off your kid at school next week you may see some new signage at Central Texas’ largest district. Campuses at the Killeen Independent School District are now considered Safe Place locations and can provide any community member with help or safety.
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
Wade Faulkner wins 2022 Nomination 478th District Judge November Ballot
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The District Executive Committee on Aug. 9 for the Bell County Republican Party has chosen Wade Faulkner as its nominee for 478th District Judge. Faulkner received the most support out of the three candidates that were up for consideration in the meeting. In November, the...
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
Magnifique: There’s A New French Bakery to Love in Killeen, Texas
I love it when a new locally owned business opens in Killeen, Texas - especially when they serve food. We're a melting pot of a community with so much culinary variety, and now we can add "French bakery" to the list. WHO AND WHAT IS CHIC FRENCH BAKERY IN KILLEEN,...
