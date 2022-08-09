ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

Gatesville Messenger

Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr. June 6, 1960 – July 19, 2022

Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr. Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr., age 62, passed away on July 19, 2022, at his home, in Waco. He was born on June 6, 1960, in Franklin, New Hampshire to Charles Hadley Dalton and Mary (Caldon) Dalton. Services were held at the Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Body found near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
Gatesville, TX
Obituaries
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Gatesville, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
KCEN

One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
LoneStar 92

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
KCEN

Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds

KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

GISD to allow nose studs, beards

The Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a couple of modifications to the student handbook on Aug. 8 that will allow students to have neatly trimmed beards as well as nose studs. One change that had been considered previously was to allow different hair colors, but a decision...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

One injured in early morning shooting incident

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We’re told his injuries are life-threatening.
TEMPLE, TX
Obituaries
Gatesville Messenger

Methodist churches consider next steps

Methodist church congregations statewide and nationwide – including those in Coryell County – are in the midst of deciding whether to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and affiliate with the newly formed Global Methodist Church or another option. After a series of meetings focusing on the issue,...
GATESVILLE, TX
News Channel 25

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

