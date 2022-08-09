Read full article on original website
Back to school bashes happening tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
Temple ISD Introduces “Smart Tags” for The New School Year
Technology not only continues to evolve and make our lives easier, but it's also making it's way into our schools in a positive way. Temple ISD will start using "Smart Tags" in the upcoming school year. Smart Tags. So what is a Smart Tag? According to a report from KXXV,...
Waco ISD announces free meals for all students for upcoming school year
The federal provision eliminates applications for free and reduced-price meals for districts in low-income areas. It allows all students in Waco ISD to eat free of charge.
Killeen designates district ‘safe place’ in case teens, or anyone needs somewhere to turn
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - When parents are dropping off your kid at school next week you may see some new signage at Central Texas’ largest district. Campuses at the Killeen Independent School District are now considered Safe Place locations and can provide any community member with help or safety.
News Channel 25
New Killeen ISD middle school is in the works, parents react
Killeen ISD is gearing up to build a new school, 'Dr. Jimme Don Aycock Middle School.' The project is expected to be completed in 2024. The price of proposed construction cost of the school however is $74,516,384. 25 News spoke to the Vice President of the school board Susan Jones,...
Copperas Cove ISD program pays for paraprofessionals’ college tuition
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Andrea Whitfield is working on some unfinished business this school year at Copperas Cove ISD. “I have over 97 credit hours just over the years,” Whitfield said. “I keep taking a class here and there and I’m at the point where it’s like this is what I need to do.”
KISD Schools Part of Safe Place Network
Killeen ISD schools are not just safe schools. Now, they are Safe Places. In partnership with Central Texas Youth Services, KISD is the first school district in the region to join the national Safe Place network, adding its 52 campuses to serve as community safe havens for children. The Safe...
GISD to allow nose studs, beards
The Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a couple of modifications to the student handbook on Aug. 8 that will allow students to have neatly trimmed beards as well as nose studs. One change that had been considered previously was to allow different hair colors, but a decision...
Belton school district announces new safety and security protocols for the upcoming school year
BELTON, Texas — Videos above and below are different segments related to Belton ISD. Belton ISD in a newly released letter to parents on Friday say they have made changes to its safety policy as the new school year begins. The district says they have met with Belton and...
Big Binky gives away clothes, school supplies for annual 'Back 2 School Bash'
Big Binky is giving away clothes, backpacks and school supplies for the 12th annual 'Back 2 School Bash' this weekend.
Belton ISD teacher receives state, national awards
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A North Belton Middle School teacher known for bringing history to life for her eighth-grade students has been honored twice this summer for her outstanding work in the classroom. Belton Independent School District Communication Specialist Karen Rudolph said in a press release Wednesday that...
Central Texans come together to give students more than backpacks
TEMPLE, Texas — If you're ready to gear up for the new school year and you're in need of some help that is of no expense to you, look no further. A New Day Fellowship Church in Temple will hold a "Back to School Party" Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Parents, school board member raise concerns about safety of new Waco ISD school design
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Parents and board members are coming forward with concerns about the proposed design concept for the new schools to be built for Waco ISD. Waco ISD has been working to design three new schools within the district: Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, and Tennyson Middle School.
Temple ISD implements SMART tags™ for students
Temple Independent School System announced its new SMART tag™ system being implemented for the upcoming school year to increase safety, security, visibility, and communication on Monday.
Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents
About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
LISD adds security with buzz-in locks, armed teachers
Schools in the Lampasas Independent School District reopened this week, with the usual excitement tempered for some after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. The incident has forced schools nationwide to rethink what more they can do to keep students safe. Lampasas ISD has taken a measured, incremental approach toward increased security. Superintendent Dr. Chane Rascoe said…
Waco real estate firm organizes drive to gather school supplies for local families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the cost of everything on the rise, a community-wide effort to gather school supplies for families in need is underway thanks to a local real estate group. Amanda Cunningham Global in Waco is organizing the drive for the second consecutive year and has placed donation...
There is hope from some residents that city uses outside resources for inclusivity initiatives
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Representative of some Central Texas minority communities say there is hope, mixed with concern for their city government. This follows a decision made last week by the City of Temple, which would do away with finding outside help to promote more equity for minority communities within city government.
Military serviceman travels across the globe for wife’s graduation ceremony
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – On Friday, August 18th, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments. For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her. Michelle Ramirez started her college journey six years ago […]
