Gatesville, TX

KLST/KSAN

Back to school bashes happening tomorrow

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

New Killeen ISD middle school is in the works, parents react

Killeen ISD is gearing up to build a new school, 'Dr. Jimme Don Aycock Middle School.' The project is expected to be completed in 2024. The price of proposed construction cost of the school however is $74,516,384. 25 News spoke to the Vice President of the school board Susan Jones,...
KILLEEN, TX
killeenisd.org

KISD Schools Part of Safe Place Network

Killeen ISD schools are not just safe schools. Now, they are Safe Places. In partnership with Central Texas Youth Services, KISD is the first school district in the region to join the national Safe Place network, adding its 52 campuses to serve as community safe havens for children. The Safe...
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

GISD to allow nose studs, beards

The Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a couple of modifications to the student handbook on Aug. 8 that will allow students to have neatly trimmed beards as well as nose studs. One change that had been considered previously was to allow different hair colors, but a decision...
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Belton ISD teacher receives state, national awards

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A North Belton Middle School teacher known for bringing history to life for her eighth-grade students has been honored twice this summer for her outstanding work in the classroom. Belton Independent School District Communication Specialist Karen Rudolph said in a press release Wednesday that...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds

KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
KILLEEN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

LISD adds security with buzz-in locks, armed teachers

Schools in the Lampasas Independent School District reopened this week, with the usual excitement tempered for some after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. The incident has forced schools nationwide to rethink what more they can do to keep students safe. Lampasas ISD has taken a measured, incremental approach toward increased security. Superintendent Dr. Chane Rascoe said…
LAMPASAS, TX

