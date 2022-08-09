ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel + Leisure

Consumer Price Index Sees Dip in Airfare and Gas Prices

Airfare and gas prices both dropped in July, allowing travelers to get more bang for their buck on end-of-summer vacations. Airline fares, which spiked in the spring and early summer, dropped 9.6% from June to July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. When adjusted for seasonality, the prices still dropped 7.8%.
Daily Mail

Small relief! Gas prices dip below $4 per gallon for the first time in five months – but prices are still 25 percent higher than a year ago as America battles persistent high inflation

The average price of retail gas fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in more than five months, giving some relief to consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.99 a gallon...
Illinois State
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
money.com

Gas Prices Dropped Back Below $4 Faster Than Expected

There’s more good news for drivers who are eager to save money on gas. On average, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. has dropped to $3.99, according to the price-tracking app GasBuddy. Gas prices crossed back below the $4 threshold just a couple months after peaking at more than $5 per gallon earlier this summer.
The Independent

Petrol prices ‘on course to dip below 160p a litre’

Prices at the petrol pump are on course to dip below 160p a litre thanks to plummeting wholesale rates, just weeks after hitting a record high, according to the AA.One forecourt in Belfast has already reached the benchmark, the AA said, with the rest of the UK set to follow suit in the coming weeks.Wholesale costs have fallen 30p from their June peak, which the motor group said should be passed on to consumers as quickly as possible to save families hundreds of pounds.Petrol currently averages 175.2p a litre and is due to fall below 175p by the weekend –...
FOXBusiness

Consumer confidence rises more than expected in August as gas prices drop

U.S. consumer sentiment climbed more than expected in August as gas prices dropped nationwide, but Americans' confidence in the economy remains near a record low. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose to 55.1 in August – up from the July reading of 51.5 and above economists' forecast for a reading of 52.5. That is still more than a 21% drop from just one year ago, when the gauge was at 70.3.
deseret.com

Gas dips below $4 in most of the country but Utah prices are still high

New data from AAA released Thursday pegs the average price of gas across the country at $3.99 per gallon, the first time the mark has dipped below $4 since March 5. While most of the country is comfortably below that $4 line, gas in Utah and much of the West remains significantly higher. The average price for a gallon of gas in the Beehive State was at $4.67 Thursday. Prices in California continue to lead the nation and now average $5.38 per gallon, according to AAA.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Gas prices are below $4 nationwide. These gas stations offer the cheapest prices in Arizona

For the first time in months, national gas prices have dropped below $4. Although the Arizona average has not yet dipped below that mark, prices for gas in the state are  at their lowest since early March. The average in Arizona fell just below $4.20 as of Thursday, but some gas stations across the state are already offering prices as low as $3.36 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com, a website that compares gas station prices.  ...
Food Beast

Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts For the Price of a Gallon of Gas

In cities across America gas prices have reached record breaking averages. To help alleviate the pressure at the pump, Krispy Kreme has announced a new deal sure to make your morning drive is a little bit sweeter. It’s called the "Beat The Pump" deal, and each Wednesday through Labor Day...
