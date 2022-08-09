Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: A Fight to the Finish on Cayuga Lake
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – As the clocked counted down in Period 3, there was no doubt that Dustin Connell was going to win the Championship Round of the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits. Connell made his final catch of the day with nearly 45 minutes left in Period 3 for a total of 25 bass weighing 96 pounds, 12 ounces.
majorleaguefishing.com
Dustin Connell Claims Third Career Victory at Bass Pro Tour Fox Rent A Car Stage Six at Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – In a week where largemouth bass made up more than 80% of all of the fish caught on and weighed by the 80 anglers that competed in the Bass Pro Tour on Cayuga Lake, Googan Baits pro Dustin Connell, stuck with smallmouth and bested them all. The Clanton, Alabama, pro caught 25 scorable smallmouth bass weighing 96 pounds, 12 ounces, to win the Bass Pro Tour Fox Rent A Car Stage Six on Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits in Union Springs, New York, on Thursday. The victory was the third Bass Pro Tour win of Connell’s career – second of the season – and earned him the top payout of $100,000.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Tensions Rise at Cayuga Lake
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – A clean slate quickly turned into a catching frenzy on Cayuga Lake for the Knockout Round at the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits. Only the top eight anglers above the Toro Cut Line will advance to Championship Thursday, so all eyes are on SCORETRACKER® as the dividing line continues to be set by mere ounces.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Final Weigh-In on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Fishing was outstanding throughout the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. Check out the Top 25 pros and Strike King co-anglers as they put their fish on the scales to crown a couple Toyota Series champions. This event was presented by BoatLogix and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
majorleaguefishing.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Bass Pro Tour Stage 6 Championship Round
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – With $100,000 and a Bass Pro Tour trophy on the line, the Top 10 pros hit Cayuga Lake in pursuit of fame and fortune during the Championship Round of the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits. Dustin Connell claimed his second...
Farmer’s Almanac: How bad will winter be in Oklahoma?
After a long, blistering-hot summer and 2021's winter fuel crisis, many are wondering what Winter 2022-23 will bring.
KTUL
Several outbuildings and a barn damaged in downburst near Chandler
Chandler, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeowner is cleaning up after a barn and several outbuildings were damaged during Tuesday's storm in Lincoln County. Robert McCormick says he loves living in Oklahoma. "I really like it here," McCormick said. "I moved back here two years ago from Arizona. I am...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: The Gloves are off for Knockout Round
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – The top 38 anglers hit Cayuga Lake early Wednesday morning for the Knockout Round at the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits. At lines out, only the top eight pros on SCORETRACKER® will move on to the Championship Round. The Qualifying Round winners, Justin Lucas and Michael Neal have already earned a spot in the Championship Round.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Dustin Connell Packs a Punch During Knockout Round
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – Dustin Connell has taken what he learned during the Qualifying Round to create a strong lead in the Knockout Round of the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits. The Alabama angler placed fifth for Group A with a two-day total of...
majorleaguefishing.com
CHAMPIONSHIP NOTES: Connell’s Confidence, Wheeler’s AOY Run, Scroggins’ First Final Day
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – After five days of fishing that would cause even the most curmudgeonly bass angler to slap an “I Heart NY” sticker on their boat trailer, the Championship Round of Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits brims with storylines and intrigue. Here are some stories to pay close attention to Thursday when the final 10 anglers tackle Cayuga Lake for the next-to-last championship day of the 2022 Bass Pro Tour season.
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5
Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair announces new attractions for 2022
The Oklahoma State Fair is a little more than a month away, and fair officials announced a few new attractions people can enjoy. The attractions include competitions, shows and exhibits. Below is more information about the new attractions for the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Ninja Nation: Fairgoers will have a...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
koamnewsnow.com
Wednesday Blog: The heat returns but it looks interesting down the road. -Doug
I hope your week has been great so far and hopefully you got some rain. Now most of the rain was on the MO and AR side, it was a sharp cut-off when you push into KS and OK. However, in Joplin we did pick up over a 1/2″ which is great to see.
Oklahoma officially names American Quarter Horse as state horse
As of Wednesday morning, Oklahoma officially has a state horse.
Tulsa Little League Player Reflects On 'Hug Felt Around The World'
We showed you last night, the 'hug felt around the world' as a Tulsa little league player hugged the other team's pitcher, after the pitcher got upset for accidentally hitting the Tulsa player with a pitch. Isaiah Jarvis didn't expect the spotlight. He said he was just doing what any...
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
kjrh.com
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter
JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
Comments / 0