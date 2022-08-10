Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLB
García, Lowe team up to turn tide in Texas
ARLINGTON -- If there was ever a time for Adolis García to come through, it was Sunday in the Rangers’ 5-3 win against the Mariners at Globe Life Field. García was 0-for-3 heading into the seventh inning of a tie game. Facing a 2-1 count with two outs and Corey Seager on second, García ripped an RBI single up the middle to put the Rangers ahead for good.
MLB
Rogers' 8th-inning mistakes cost Crew game, series
ST. LOUIS -- After a strong performance the night before, Brewers reliever Taylor Rogers got his first chance to throw in consecutive games for his new club. On Sunday, the results left something to be desired. Rogers gave up a pair of home runs, including a mammoth 443-foot three-run homer...
MLB
'Quite a roll': Snell continues dominant run
WASHINGTON -- On another gorgeous Sunday in the nation’s capital, left-hander Blake Snell continued his lights-out pitching and Wil Myers added three timely hits as the Padres rolled to a 6-0 victory over last-place Washington at Nationals Park. • Box score. San Diego extended its...
MLB
Bad luck bites Gausman again in series finale loss
TORONTO -- Timing is everything at this point in the season, and this week in Toronto, the Blue Jays’ has been off. With Sunday’s 7-2 loss to the Guardians, the Blue Jays have dropped four of their last five, including two to the Orioles. While the Guardians hold a small lead in the AL Central over the Twins, it’s likely that both clubs will be involved in the Wild Card race down the stretch -- a race that is growing tighter by the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Astros ride momentum, surging offense to sweep
HOUSTON -- The dog days of August aren’t doing anything to slow down the Astros, who are racing towards 100 wins for the fourth time in their past five full seasons and their fifth American League West crown in six years. After getting swept in three games by last-place...
MLB
LA's rotation is about to get a big boost
This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio's Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s been a long time, but Dustin May is getting close to making his return to the big leagues. That’s great news for the Dodgers. Not-so-good news for the rest of the league.
MLB
Dodgers' stellar run ends at 12, one shy of franchise mark
KANSAS CITY -- The Dodgers’ longest winning streak since 1976 ended at the hands of the Royals in a 4-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Los Angeles (79-34) fell one win shy of tying the franchise record of 13, which had previously been done twice (1962 and ‘65). It’s been a remarkable stretch for the Dodgers, who suffered just their sixth loss since June 29.
MLB
Abrams to join Nationals on Monday (source)
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals are slated to get a first glimpse at their new wave of talent acquired from the blockbuster deal with the Padres in Monday's series opener against the Cubs. Shortstop C.J. Abrams will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to make his debut with the Nationals, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
In tough stretch, Marlins giving young players chances
MIAMI -- Philadelphia. Atlanta. San Diego. Los Angeles. Tampa Bay. New York. No competitor likes to lose, but the Marlins knew this tough 31-game stretch was coming. Every opponent they face except the A’s during this juncture of the season is a contending club. Tanner Scott blew the save...
MLB
Singer is Royals' 'stopper' against mighty LA
KANSAS CITY -- The reaction of the Dodgers’ hitters told Brady Singer and the Royals everything they needed to know about Singer’s stuff on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Freddie Freeman shook his head after taking a front-hip sinker for a called strike. Cody Bellinger swung through a...
MLB
Votto sets record for most games by Canadian-born player
CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto is already one of the best baseball players to ever come out of Canada. On Sunday as his team played the Cubs, the Reds first baseman set a new benchmark for Canadians in the game. During Cincinnati's 8-5 win, the Etobicoke, Ontatio native played in his...
MLB
Could Mets' NL East pursuit wrap up early?
NEW YORK -- For the first time in 16 years, the Mets have a chance not only to win the NL East, but to put it on ice before the start of September. Their 6-0 win over the Phillies on Sunday was never much in doubt, featuring New York’s usual brand of sharp starting pitching, effective relief work and a relentless offensive attack. Chris Bassitt put up five zeros to extend his streak of innings without an earned run to 24. Reliever Trevor Williams ran his own such streak to 20 innings. Daniel Vogelbach hit a crowd-pleasing homer, Francisco Lindor set a single-season record for RBIs by a Mets shortstop, and the club won a rubber game for the 14th time in 18 tries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Alexander puts loss behind him after 5th inning snafu
CHICAGO -- Tyler Alexander was in prime position to give the Tigers five strong innings of one-run baseball. But a rough fifth frame wiped that away as frustration started to build for the left-hander. That inning led to Alexander being handed his fourth consecutive defeat in the Tigers’ 5-3 loss...
MLB
Servais emotional after 500th win as manager
ARLINGTON -- Scott Servais emerged from the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field on Friday drenched in ice water, his hair haggard and his smile wide. His players had just given him a Gatorade bath after a 6-2 win over the Rangers, a celebratory recognition of the Mariners manager earning his 500th career win.
MLB
Can the Padres weather Tatis' suspension in a tight WC race?
WASHINGTON -- As quickly as they learned of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s season-ending suspension, the Padres vowed to move on without their unavailable superstar, at least in 2022. Their goals remain the same. Their expectations remain the same. And so, of course, does their roster, since Tatis had been sidelined all year by injury.
MLB
Crew can't capitalize on chances against Cards lefty
ST. LOUIS -- The southpaw jinx stymied the Brewers’ bats again. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery, the Cardinals' Trade Deadline acquisition from the Yankees, pitched six scoreless innings while Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado homered to send the Brewers to a 3-1 loss on Friday at Busch Stadium, increasing Milwaukee's deficit in the National League Central to 1 1/2 games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Padres react to Tatis news: 'We've gotten this far without him'
WASHINGTON -- Upon learning of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s season-ending suspension Friday afternoon, the Padres’ reactions ran the gamut, from disappointment to anger to acceptance. But the universal reaction was surprise. “Everybody was stunned,” manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s something we obviously didn’t expect,” said Wil Myers....
MLB
Bieber, Rosario help Guardians stay hot in finale
TORONTO -- This season, Shane Bieber has been building himself up in more ways than one. The ace right-hander has been steady all year, but recently he’s tapped back into his 2020 American League Cy Young capabilities. Bieber entered Sunday’s game having posted a 1.35 ERA in his last three starts. He kept the momentum rolling, as the Guardians took two of three games at Rogers Centre with a resounding 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.
MLB
McClanahan's adjustments pay off in win over Orioles
ST. PETERSBURG -- After one start in which he didn’t have his All-Star arsenal and another where better stuff didn’t lead to better results, Rays ace Shane McClanahan put nearly everything back in order Saturday afternoon at Tropicana Field. McClanahan allowed only two runs over six innings, generated...
Comments / 0