Arkansas State

thv11.com

Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
BEEBE, AR
5newsonline.com

List: Arkansas & Oklahoma 2022 back to school dates

ARKANSAS, USA — The 2022 school year is kicking off! Here is a list of the start dates for eastern Oklahoma, River Valley, and Northwest Arkansas schools! The start date for the colleges in the region is also included!. Northwest Arkansas:. Fayetteville Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 15. Springdale Public...
Eagle 106.3

These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring

Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
onespiritblog.com

Food and Nutrition Services Transition Planned for August 22

On August 22, the Arkansas market will be the first of the Southeast Division to transition Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) programs previously provided by Sodexo, to the CommonSpirit Health-(CSH) insourced model where the management team, clinical dietitians, and hourly staff are CommonSpirit Health employees. The transition will have three phases:
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
WREG

$500 million tax cut passes in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion. Hutchinson planned to […]
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,463 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,463 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 8,064 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 923 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE

