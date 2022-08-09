Read full article on original website
thv11.com
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
Arkansas trucking storage continues despite pay raises
An ongoing shortage in the trucking industry is impacting everyone. A study by the American Trucking Association reports 80,000 openings for truck drivers nationwide. Kelly Crow, the Vice President of Arkansas Trucking Association says pay wages have increased to attract drivers.
Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a tax bill improving the state income tax to 4.9 % from 5.5 %. This directly affects those who make anywhere between $24,000-$84,000. The bill also addresses low and middle-income taxpayers through a $150 tax credit. Heith Caudle, an enrolled agent with Avid Financial, says if […]
5newsonline.com
List: Arkansas & Oklahoma 2022 back to school dates
ARKANSAS, USA — The 2022 school year is kicking off! Here is a list of the start dates for eastern Oklahoma, River Valley, and Northwest Arkansas schools! The start date for the colleges in the region is also included!. Northwest Arkansas:. Fayetteville Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 15. Springdale Public...
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. The identity of the woman has not been released. Police responded around 10:30 last night. The woman was found critically injured in the roadway and was taken to the hospital but died a […]
kasu.org
Arkansas governor signs accelerated tax cuts, school safety funding into law
Courtesy: The Office of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's official YouTube channel. Just hours after getting final approval from the Arkansas Legislature, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed into law the acceleration of tax cuts and a grant program to help schools improve safety. At the end of the 2022 fiscal...
AR Game and Fish: ‘Tell us about your bears’
Arkansas Game and Fish is asking for public assistance in a bear project.
Baptist Health PACE program unveils new adult day health center
Baptist Health’s PACE program has created a new resource for central Arkansas seniors with the unveiling of their new Adult Day Health Center.
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
onespiritblog.com
Food and Nutrition Services Transition Planned for August 22
On August 22, the Arkansas market will be the first of the Southeast Division to transition Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) programs previously provided by Sodexo, to the CommonSpirit Health-(CSH) insourced model where the management team, clinical dietitians, and hourly staff are CommonSpirit Health employees. The transition will have three phases:
Recreational marijuana back on Arkansas ballot, votes may not count
Recreational marijuana is back on the ballot, but a viable vote remains to be seen.
Questions arise after developer claims of multi-million dollar property to be built in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The City of North Little Rock has built up momentum for economic growth and is currently working to attract new businesses as the area expands— but one recent announcement left city officials perplexed. According to their website, Altis Capital plans to build what...
Gov. Hutchinson announces health coverage expansions for maternal health in Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday morning that Arkansas is looking to expand initiatives focused on child and maternal health in 2023.
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
$500 million tax cut passes in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion. Hutchinson planned to […]
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,463 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,463 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 8,064 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 923 new cases per day in the state,...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Little Rock
Little Rock is a whole lot sweeter after the locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies opened its doors Friday morning.
KTLO
Man with widespread criminal record pleads to Baxter County charges
A 34-year-old Cabot man who has had problems with the law in seven Arkansas Counties pled guilty to the charges against him in Baxter County and was sentenced to five years probation during a recent session of circuit court. In Baxter County Brady Kyle French is accused of being in...
