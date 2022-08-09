Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Forecast: Wisconsin's primary didn't move the needle. Here's why.
POLITICO’s Steve Shepard demystifies this week’s election data in a video series.
WISN
Turnout for Wisconsin's August primary election reaches historic levels
An unprecedented amount of voters turned out at Wisconsin polls for the August primary election with 26% of eligible voters casting their ballots. That's the highest turnout rate in Wisconsin since 1982. It's also a 3% rise from the 2018 midterms. That was the last time the state had a...
TMJ4 News breaks down 2022 Wisconsin primary election results
Tim Michels spent millions of dollars of his own money and he picked up the endorsement of former president Donald Trump to beat Rebecca Kleefisch.
cwbradio.com
Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review
(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An underdog rises: Rebecca Cooke’s loss is a win for rural votes in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Democrats say last night’s primary proved there is victory in loss. State Senator Brad Pfaff won the Democratic nomination for the 3rd Congressional District with 39% of the vote. Candidate Rebecca Cooke, a political newcomer, came in second, with 31%. Underdogs don’t typically come...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election; Michels eyes governor's office
Business owner Tim Michels wants to be Wisconsin’s next governor. Before that can happen, he has to defeat three other Republican gubernatorial candidates in the Aug. 9 primary.
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin voters weigh in on the issues they care about heading into the November election
Wisconsin’s partisan primaries are over, and voters have decided who they want to advance in November’s general election. Republicans chose Tim Michels to face off against Democrat Gov. Tony Evers in the gubernatorial race. Other contests included primaries for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer,...
RELATED PEOPLE
wpr.org
Sara Rodriguez and Roger Roth to compete for lieutenant governor in November
While not the major focus of Wisconsin's primary election, races for lieutenant governor, state treasurer and secretary of state were decided Tuesday. Democrat Sara Rodriguez and Republican Roger Roth will be their parties' candidates for lieutenant governor in the fall. Rodriguez and Roth won out in crowded fields for both...
Tim Michels Chances of Beating Tony Evers for Wisconsin Governor: Polls
After his GOP primary win, Tim Michels pledged to work with Trump to "drain the swamp."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Michels' supporters confident as governor results come in
Supporters of Trump-endorsed businessman Tim Michels were feeling confident and excited as Wisconsin primary election results came in Tuesday night. Michels faced former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, backed by former Vice President Mike Pence.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin Governor, Tony Evers joins Steve Scaffidi
Steve Scaffidi was joined in the WTMJ mobile studios at the Wisconsin state fair by Wisconsin governor, Tony Evers. Click below and hear what the Governor had to say in regards to the upcoming races, his plan for Wisconsin, and how he plans to help mnake Wisconsin a better place to live.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
milwaukeerecord.com
‘The Daily Show’ talked to some brilliant conspiracy folks at the Waukesha Trump-Michels rally
The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper was in Waukesha last week for the big Donald Trump-Tim Michels rally. He talked to some people. Those people—at least the people that made the cut for the seven-minute segment—were…something. Classic conspiracy folks like Pizzagate believers and 9/11 truthers mingled comfortably with Ron Johnson fans and “Let’s Go Brandon!” numerologists. Like we said, it was…something.
Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How 'The Trump Effect' impacted high-profile Wisconsin primary races
The battle for November is on, and one of the biggest races in Wisconsin is the one for governor. It will be incumbent Democrat Tony Evers facing Republican nominee Tim Michels.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin's national forest will replace culverts
NORTHWOODS - The Chequanmegon-Nicolet National Forest is working on several emergency projects. This month the forest will start four emergency culvert replacement projects. The culverts will help wildlife by having water flow properly and allow for fish and wildlife to pass beneath. They are replacing a culvert near Lilypad Creek,...
Comments / 0