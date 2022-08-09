ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty

New Report: Product Bundles Strengthen Ties With Banks’ Most Profitable Customers. According to PYMNTS’ new survey of nearly 2,300 U.S. consumers for “The Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty” report, a collaboration with Amount, grouping multiple banking services together is proving to be an effective tool that improves customer retention.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts.com

2022 Buy Button: Accelerating Checkout Optimization

NEW DATA: Buy Buttons Save Consumers 148 Million Hours Each Year At Checkout. U.S. consumers spent 46% less time by using buy buttons at checkout. PYMNTS surveyed 808 retailers across 17 industry segments for the 2022 Buy Button Report to learn the latest about the state of play in buy button adoption and BNPL options.
RETAIL
pymnts.com

As Consumer Spending of Crypto Grows, BitPay Launches Cash Back Rewards

A benefit often available to consumers who use traditional forms of payment is also available to those who use cryptocurrency. Serving the growing number of consumers who make purchases using crypto, bitcoin and crypto payment services provider BitPay is launching cash back rewards for its cardholders, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) press release.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts.com

Ripple Could Buy Assets From Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius

Blockchain payments firm Ripple is interested in buying assets of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, a company spokesperson said Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are interested in learning about Celsius and its assets, and whether any could be relevant to our business,” the spokesperson told Reuters, while declining to comment on whether the company wanted to acquire Celsius.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Splitit#Pymnts#Bluesnap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change

There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Credit card swipe fees are hurting consumers

In the early 1900s, one of the most iconic Republican presidents of our time, Teddy Roosevelt, made history by tackling the megacorporations taking advantage of consumers, small businesses, and families. Appropriately named the "Trust Buster," Roosevelt began a populist movement among Republicans that prioritized fairness for the working family and Main Street businesses.
CREDITS & LOANS
ZDNet

Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good

A new report tells us something you probably already know: The grocery bill is too high. At least there's some solace in knowing you're now alone. The report reveals that 54% of US adults are more price-conscious due to grocery inflation and demonstrates how customers are growing more sensitive about the cost of grocery shopping. That's opening a wider door for end to end digital commerce companies in the grocery space, who say they can offer customers speed and efficiency while reducing bills compared to infrastructure-heavy brick and mortar stores.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Dispute-Prevention Solutions: The Bottom-Line Benefits Of Third-Party Solutions

New Report: Small Merchants Found More Effective Than Enterprise Rivals in Resolving Credit Card Disputes. Merchants with more than $1 billion in annual sales lose a greater percentage of their revenue each year to disputed card transactions than smaller rivals. The newest edition of PYMNTS’ “Dispute Prevention Solutions” report, a collaboration with Verifi, surveyed 301 merchants to detail the impact of third-party tools in resolving card disputes.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Real-Time Payments

Business Using Real-Time Payments Face Less Fraud Than Those Who Don’t, Says Modern Treasury. Despite well-known fears, businesses that actually use real-time payments experience fraud 25% less often than those companies that use other methods to move money to end user accounts. In The Real-Time Payments Tracker®, a collaboration with The Clearing House, Modern Treasury’s Chief Growth Officer Rachel Pike tells PYMNTS how implementing real-time payments can maximize cash flow while lowering risks.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Is Playing Catch-Up Ahead of the Holidays

Kohl’s shoppers can now choose the self-pickup option to collect their online purchases at any of the chain’s more than 1,100 stores. The retailer is expanding the in-store pickup service to all locations so that customers don’t have to wait in line to retrieve purchases they’ve already paid for. Shoppers who select “In-Store Pickup” for their online order will receive a “Ready for Pickup” email that will specify when the order will be ready in the designated Self-Pickup area. After heading to the store and clicking “Open Pickup Pass” in the email, customers will then be directed to the area in the...
RETAIL
pymnts.com

Wolverine Worldwide Reports Record Results but Faces Excess Inventory

Facing economywide headwinds, footwear and apparel maker Wolverine Worldwide said while it achieved record second-quarter revenue, it has revised its outlook for the second half of the year. Company executives attributed the change in outlook to elevated customer inventory, a stronger U.S. dollar, lingering supply chain delays, inflation and changing...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy