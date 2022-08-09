Read full article on original website
Related
pymnts.com
Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty
New Report: Product Bundles Strengthen Ties With Banks’ Most Profitable Customers. According to PYMNTS’ new survey of nearly 2,300 U.S. consumers for “The Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty” report, a collaboration with Amount, grouping multiple banking services together is proving to be an effective tool that improves customer retention.
pymnts.com
2022 Buy Button: Accelerating Checkout Optimization
NEW DATA: Buy Buttons Save Consumers 148 Million Hours Each Year At Checkout. U.S. consumers spent 46% less time by using buy buttons at checkout. PYMNTS surveyed 808 retailers across 17 industry segments for the 2022 Buy Button Report to learn the latest about the state of play in buy button adoption and BNPL options.
pymnts.com
As Consumer Spending of Crypto Grows, BitPay Launches Cash Back Rewards
A benefit often available to consumers who use traditional forms of payment is also available to those who use cryptocurrency. Serving the growing number of consumers who make purchases using crypto, bitcoin and crypto payment services provider BitPay is launching cash back rewards for its cardholders, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) press release.
pymnts.com
Ripple Could Buy Assets From Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius
Blockchain payments firm Ripple is interested in buying assets of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, a company spokesperson said Wednesday (Aug. 10). “We are interested in learning about Celsius and its assets, and whether any could be relevant to our business,” the spokesperson told Reuters, while declining to comment on whether the company wanted to acquire Celsius.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free
Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart
Since its humble beginnings back in 1962 as a single store in Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart has grown into one of the most formidable retailers on the planet. The big-box titan operates roughly 10,500...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
Here come the discounts at Walmart, Best Buy and Gap
A glimmer of relief is emerging at the checkout aisle: the return of discounts.
How Long Does It Take for Your Costco Membership To Actually Pay Off?
If the cost of a Costco membership makes you think twice about signing up, it's understandable. After all, a Costco membership starts at $60, which is more expensive than both a Sam's Club and a BJ's...
Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change
There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
Washington Examiner
Credit card swipe fees are hurting consumers
In the early 1900s, one of the most iconic Republican presidents of our time, Teddy Roosevelt, made history by tackling the megacorporations taking advantage of consumers, small businesses, and families. Appropriately named the "Trust Buster," Roosevelt began a populist movement among Republicans that prioritized fairness for the working family and Main Street businesses.
ZDNet
Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good
A new report tells us something you probably already know: The grocery bill is too high. At least there's some solace in knowing you're now alone. The report reveals that 54% of US adults are more price-conscious due to grocery inflation and demonstrates how customers are growing more sensitive about the cost of grocery shopping. That's opening a wider door for end to end digital commerce companies in the grocery space, who say they can offer customers speed and efficiency while reducing bills compared to infrastructure-heavy brick and mortar stores.
pymnts.com
Dispute-Prevention Solutions: The Bottom-Line Benefits Of Third-Party Solutions
New Report: Small Merchants Found More Effective Than Enterprise Rivals in Resolving Credit Card Disputes. Merchants with more than $1 billion in annual sales lose a greater percentage of their revenue each year to disputed card transactions than smaller rivals. The newest edition of PYMNTS’ “Dispute Prevention Solutions” report, a collaboration with Verifi, surveyed 301 merchants to detail the impact of third-party tools in resolving card disputes.
pymnts.com
Real-Time Payments
Business Using Real-Time Payments Face Less Fraud Than Those Who Don’t, Says Modern Treasury. Despite well-known fears, businesses that actually use real-time payments experience fraud 25% less often than those companies that use other methods to move money to end user accounts. In The Real-Time Payments Tracker®, a collaboration with The Clearing House, Modern Treasury’s Chief Growth Officer Rachel Pike tells PYMNTS how implementing real-time payments can maximize cash flow while lowering risks.
Kohl’s Is Playing Catch-Up Ahead of the Holidays
Kohl’s shoppers can now choose the self-pickup option to collect their online purchases at any of the chain’s more than 1,100 stores. The retailer is expanding the in-store pickup service to all locations so that customers don’t have to wait in line to retrieve purchases they’ve already paid for. Shoppers who select “In-Store Pickup” for their online order will receive a “Ready for Pickup” email that will specify when the order will be ready in the designated Self-Pickup area. After heading to the store and clicking “Open Pickup Pass” in the email, customers will then be directed to the area in the...
pymnts.com
Wolverine Worldwide Reports Record Results but Faces Excess Inventory
Facing economywide headwinds, footwear and apparel maker Wolverine Worldwide said while it achieved record second-quarter revenue, it has revised its outlook for the second half of the year. Company executives attributed the change in outlook to elevated customer inventory, a stronger U.S. dollar, lingering supply chain delays, inflation and changing...
Comments / 0