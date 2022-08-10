Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ric Flair not done wrestling yet?
Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville has come and gone but some of Ric Flair's social media activity and comments on his podcast seem to leave the door cracked open for another match. As was previously noted, Flair said on his podcast that he passed out twice due to...
PWMania
Latest News on Bray Wyatt Returning to WWE
There’s a lot of smoke surrounding Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE. As was mentioned earlier this week, Wyatt’s name has lately come up, according to Fightful Select. “I can’t speak for him, but I know I’ve heard his name brought up, and I don’t know how you couldn’t feel better about coming in now if you were him?”, ” a WWE employee was quoted as saying regarding Wyatt.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
PWMania
Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars
A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing. Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Lacey Evans’ WWE Status
Lacey Evans is still on the sidelines and is reportedly not medically cleared to compete. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Evans is still sidelined this week. It has been more than a week since she was addressed on WWE TV. Despite being scheduled to battle Aliyah on the July...
PWMania
Triple H and Doudrop Have Spoken About Renaming Her
Piper Niven changed her name to Doudrop when she was moved to the WWE main roster from NXT UK in June 2021. Many fans were unhappy with the change and worried about how she will be portrayed under Vince McMahon. Some fans are speculating that she might get a name change now that Triple H is in charge of creative and has made various changes to the product.
PWMania
Matt Riddle to Address His WWE Future on RAW
Matt Riddle will make an appearance on WWE RAW this coming Monday night and participate in an interview segment where he will talk about his future. Riddle has recently experienced a run of misfortune. Randy Orton, a member of the RK-Bro tag team, is currently sidelined due to a back injury, and it was revealed in the storyline that The Bloodline was responsible for his absence.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Reveals His Original Ring Name
Goldberg is a name that’s known to millions of wrestling fans all over the world and it didn’t take long for Bill Goldberg to become one of the top stars in the company after he started appearing on WCW programming. Things have certainly turned out alright for Goldberg,...
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Was Reportedly Released For Being A Heat Magnet
The last few years have been chaotic for the WWE roster due to the mass releases as it seemed that no one was safe. Fans have seen some surprising names get released and all four members of Hit Row were cut last year shortly after they were called up to the WWE main roster.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE
Matt Hardy sees Triple H taking over WWE as a positive for pro wrestling. The older Hardy brother is in agreement with AEW President Tony Khan, who told SportsGrid that he is all for positive free agency in pro wrestling and welcomes the opportunity for better competition. "The challenge would...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Major Name Returning To WWE SmackDown
We’re on the road to the Clash at the Castle premium live event, and it was recently determined that Shayna Baszler will be challenging Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the event. Fightful Select reports that Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan are set for a contract...
ComicBook
Karrion Kross Addresses WWE Release in Fiery SmackDown Promo
Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their shocking returns to WWE on last week's SmackDown, with Scarlett coming out first before being joined by Kross, who charged in and attacked Drew McIntyre in front of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Fans were hoping to see Kross address his return on tonight's episode of SmackDown, and he did just that. Kross said it must be nice to be the chosen ones and then referred to his release, saying they were "cast out of paradise" and "disregarded like a broken toy to be forgotten." He then talked about how that did not happen though, and you can find his full promo in the video below.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Stars Make Surprise Return On SmackDown
With a new regime in charge of WWE fans have been seeing a lot of interesting returns as of late, and it was rumored that more returns could be set for this week’s episode of SmackDown. At one point two local competitors were shown in the ring and as...
stillrealtous.com
AJ Styles Responds To Fan Asking Him To Join AEW Team
AJ Styles has been part of WWE since 2016 which means he’s only been working with wrestlers on the WWE roster, but there are a number of wrestlers who fans would love to see AJ share the ring with. AEW recently announced the AEW Trios Championship and The Young...
PWMania
WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Results, News, Photos & Video
For the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party, the following matches were held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday night. – Raquel Rodriguez defeated Nikki A.S.H. Here are several news, notes, highlights and photos/videos from the WrestleMania Hollywood Launch Party, including full video:. WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations...
PWMania
Impact Emergence Results – August 12, 2022
Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs Bhupinder Gujjar – Digital Media Championship. Bhupinder Gujjar receives his long-awaited Digital Media Title opportunity against Brian Myers! Before the match begins, Myers has some harsh words for Chicago. Gujjar is about to hit the Gargoyle Spear in the early going but Myers retreats to the outside. Myers uses the middle rope for a low blow, then takes control with a flurry of strikes. Myers hits the Implant DDT for two. Myers sends Gujjar crashing into the exposed turnbuckle, then rolls him up to retain the title!
ComicBook
Drew McIntyre Makes a Big Tease for WWE Clash at the Castle
Drew McIntyre is making his homecoming next month. September's WWE Clash at the Castle emanates from Cardiff, Wales, a neighboring country to McIntyre's Scotland, all within the United Kingdom. The stage couldn't be bigger either, as the Scottish Warrior is getting his first title shot against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two have a long history together, facing each other in singles bouts at WWE WrestleMania 35 and Survivor Series 2020, but this is the first time the two will clash with a title on the line.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on 2022 WWE Draft, Superstars Possibly Getting Repackaged
It’s expected that the 2022 WWE Draft will happen soon. According to Fightful Select, WWE talent expects that further roster changes will take place during the Draft. On September 9 from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, WWE will air the post-Clash at The Castle episode of SmackDown with a number of RAW Superstars. On September 5 from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, and on September 12 from the Moda Center in Portland, OR, numerous blue brand Superstars are also scheduled to appear on RAW episodes.
