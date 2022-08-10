ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9bn as Twitter trial looms

By Dan Milmo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xslC4_0hBMyqyz00
Elon Musk Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk has sold $6.9bn (£5.7bn) worth of shares in Tesla after admitting that he could need the funds if he loses a legal battle with Twitter and is forced to buy the social media platform.

The Tesla chief executive walked away from a $44bn deal to buy Twitter in July but the company has launched a lawsuit demanding that he complete the deal. A trial will take place in Delaware in October.

“In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Musk said in a tweet late on Tuesday.

Related: Musk accuses Twitter of deliberately miscounting spam users in countersuit

In other comments on Twitter on Tuesday, Musk said “yes” when asked if he was finished selling Tesla stock. He also said he would buy Tesla stock again if the Twitter deal does not close.

The move came as observers of the Twitter row speculated whether Musk will seek a settlement. Legal experts have said that Musk will struggle to win his case, having signed an agreement to buy the business, leaving him with the option of offering Twitter a substantial settlement to head off the threat of being ordered to spend $44bn on a company he no longer wants to buy.

“I think he realises that he is going to lose or be forced to pay not just hefty legal fees but also for damages to the company. So I think that these are signs that he does intend to settle sometime soon,” said Anat Alon-Beck, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.

Musk has committed more than $30bn of his own money to the financing of the deal, with more than $7bn of that total provided by a coterie of associates including the tech tycoon Larry Ellison, the Qatar state investment fund and the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.

Musk, the world’s richest person, sold $8.5bn worth of Tesla shares in April and had said at the time there were no further sales planned. But since then, legal experts had suggested that if Musk is forced to complete the acquisition or settle the dispute with a stiff penalty, he was likely to sell more Tesla shares.

Last week Musk launched a countersuit against Twitter, accusing the platform of deliberately miscounting the number of spam accounts on the platform. Twitter has consistently stated that the number of spam accounts on its service is less than 5% of its user base, which stands at just under 238 million. Legal experts have said that Musk will find it hard to convince a judge that Twitter’s spam issue represents a “company material adverse effect” that substantially alters the company’s value – and therefore voids the deal.

Musk sold about 7.92m Tesla shares between 5 August and 9 August, according to multiple filings. He now owns 155m Tesla shares, or just under 15% of the electric carmaker.

The latest sales bring total Tesla stock sales by Musk to about $32bn in less than a year. However, Musk remains comfortably ahead of Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man with an estimated $250bn fortune, according to the Bloomberg billionaires index.

Tesla shares have risen nearly 15% since the carmaker reported better-than-expected earnings on 20 July, also helped by the Biden administration’s climate bill that, if passed, would lift the cap on tax credits for electric vehicles.

Musk also teased on Tuesday that he could start his own social media platform. When asked by a Twitter user if he had thought about creating his own platform if the deal did not close, he replied: “X.com”.

Reuters contributed to this report

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
TheStreet

Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Larry Ellison
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Tsla#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Tesla Shares#Business Industry#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Linus Company Tesla#Elon Musk Photograph
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

398K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy