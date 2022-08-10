Read full article on original website
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Musikfest resumed at noon today
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- On Saturday night, there was a shooting at Musikfest. As a precaution, the festival was shut down for the safety of the patrons. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the festival's north side. VIDEO: Crowds run from area. The incident is under investigation by the...
The unique role of Bethlehem's mounted police unit during Musikfest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you've been on the Musikfest grounds, you've probably seen Bethlehem's mounted police unit making its rounds. The mounted unit is not unusual for the city, but for Musikfest, they partner with other local units to expand the number of horses on the streets. "A couple of...
Driving tour takes visitors around a community in the Poconos
Walking tours are great exercise and a fun way to explore, but when the tour is 27 miles long, you might want to take your car. Yes, gas is expensive right now, but if you plan this one out right, you can stay close to home and feel like you're on vacation.
Bill, inspired by success story in Easton, would formalize home lease-to-purchase agreements
EASTON, Pa. - State Rep. Bob Freeman wants to make it easier for renters to become homeowners. He says he got the idea for his new affordable housing legislation from someone you may be familiar with in Easton. "Who doesn't want to own their home, right? So, there's a lot...
WATCH: Shooting at Musikfest sends crowds fleeing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Authorities descended on Musikfest in response to a shooting that sent crowds running and resulted in crime scene tape surrounding an area of the festival. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police have confirmed to 69 News there was a shooting on the Lehigh County side, but...
Fire fills home with smoke in Coopersburg
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Fire crews were called to an overnight house fire in Coopersburg. It was reported around midnight Friday in the 300 block of Main Street, according to Lehigh County emergency dispatchers. A photographer for 69 News said firefighters were able to knock back the fire quickly, as heavy...
Bucks man convicted in straw purchase of 6 guns
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man was found guilty of buying handguns and illegally giving them to other people. Bashir Shakir, 25, was convicted Thursday on 12 felony counts related to the straw purchase of six handguns, said the county district attorney's office. The Upper Darby man bought the...
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALFIE'S KITCHEN: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off Sullivan Trail has shut down after five years. In a Facebook...
Witnesses to the Cedar Street fire in Reading say it happened so fast
READING, Pa. -- Alex Melendez said he was watching television inside his Reading home when flames broke out in the area of Cedar Street, directly across from his home. He tells us he did not know what was unfolding until his brother called. "So, I ran out when I had...
Office, retail and tavern development is proposed for South Bethlehem; due for review Thursday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An office, retail and tavern development proposed for South Bethlehem will be reviewed Thursday by the city's Planning Commission. Bethlehem Shared Services, a cigar business, plans the development for Lehigh Valley Industrial Park 7 on a lot at the corner of Fourth and Emery streets. That location is east of Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, toward Hellertown.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Northampton County
LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP, Pa. -- State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Northampton County. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Martins Creek and Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township. An emergency communication official says the coroner was called to the...
Designs revealed for new East Side Middle School in ASD
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Plans are moving forward for the new East Side Middle School, set to be built on the district's Mosser Woods property, behind Mosser Elementary School. The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night forwarded project justification and a schematic design for the new 750-student middle school.
Fire damages home in Penn Forest Twp.
PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a home in Carbon County. Officials report the fire happened Friday morning in Penn Forest Twp. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. for a fire at a home in the unit block of Susquehanna Drive. No injures were reported. Pennsylvania State...
Reading fire sends smoke pouring into city skyline
READING, Pa. -- A Saturday afternoon fire sent thick black smoke pouring into the city's skyline. This photo shows smoke from a fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Initial reports indicate the fire may have started in a a garage and spread to multiple houses-- though authorities have not confirmed that's the case.
1 dead, 17 hurt after vehicle drives through fundraiser for Luzerne fire victims
BERWICK, Pa. -- Saturday night brought another tragic development related to a house fire in Nescopeck, Luzerne County that killed 10 people last week. One person was killed and 17 others hurt when they were struck by a vehicle that drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims' families held in neighboring Columbia County, according to state police.
Check out the inside the revamped historic downtown Reading building
READING, Pa. - A long-vacant historic building in downtown Reading will be getting new tenants in a few weeks. Shuman Development Group hosted an open house at its Berks County Trust Building on Friday. The revamped terra cotta exterior of one of Reading's most historic buildings will soon be revealed....
Petition filed in Bucks aims to create new representation plan for the Pennridge School Board
E. ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A petition filed in Bucks County seeks the establishment of a new representation plan for the Pennridge School Board. The petition, titled as the Pennridge Citizen Plan, was filed on Aug. 5, and writes that it's filed on behalf of the 2,775 resident electors of the three-region district. Pennridge contains eight municipalities, serving primarily Bucks County.
'It was like a giant stampede of people running': Witnesses react to Musikfest shooting as police investigation continues
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It went from fun to fear in an instant at Musikfest. A Saturday night shooting sent a stampede of visitors scrambling to get away. On Sunday, police are continuing to investigate what exactly happened. The gunfire rang out around 10:45 p.m. on the festival's north side. Police...
Quakertown police ask for help finding possibly confused missing man
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for help finding a missing man from Quakertown. Quakertown Borough Police posted on Facebook that Adam Smith, 38 is missing. He was last seen Thursday wearing a green button down or black shirt and green/tan shorts. The post says he walked away from a medical facility.
5,600-acre property in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties to be developed into motorized recreation area
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Friday plans to develop a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a media release, the DCNR acquired a 5,600-acre parcel of land thanks to $700 million from the 2022-23...
