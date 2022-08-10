ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Musikfest resumed at noon today

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- On Saturday night, there was a shooting at Musikfest. As a precaution, the festival was shut down for the safety of the patrons. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the festival's north side. VIDEO: Crowds run from area. The incident is under investigation by the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

The unique role of Bethlehem's mounted police unit during Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you've been on the Musikfest grounds, you've probably seen Bethlehem's mounted police unit making its rounds. The mounted unit is not unusual for the city, but for Musikfest, they partner with other local units to expand the number of horses on the streets. "A couple of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WATCH: Shooting at Musikfest sends crowds fleeing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Authorities descended on Musikfest in response to a shooting that sent crowds running and resulted in crime scene tape surrounding an area of the festival. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police have confirmed to 69 News there was a shooting on the Lehigh County side, but...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire fills home with smoke in Coopersburg

COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Fire crews were called to an overnight house fire in Coopersburg. It was reported around midnight Friday in the 300 block of Main Street, according to Lehigh County emergency dispatchers. A photographer for 69 News said firefighters were able to knock back the fire quickly, as heavy...
COOPERSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks man convicted in straw purchase of 6 guns

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man was found guilty of buying handguns and illegally giving them to other people. Bashir Shakir, 25, was convicted Thursday on 12 felony counts related to the straw purchase of six handguns, said the county district attorney's office. The Upper Darby man bought the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALFIE'S KITCHEN: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off Sullivan Trail has shut down after five years. In a Facebook...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Office, retail and tavern development is proposed for South Bethlehem; due for review Thursday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An office, retail and tavern development proposed for South Bethlehem will be reviewed Thursday by the city's Planning Commission. Bethlehem Shared Services, a cigar business, plans the development for Lehigh Valley Industrial Park 7 on a lot at the corner of Fourth and Emery streets. That location is east of Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, toward Hellertown.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Deadly motorcycle crash in Northampton County

LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP, Pa. -- State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Northampton County. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Martins Creek and Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township. An emergency communication official says the coroner was called to the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Designs revealed for new East Side Middle School in ASD

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Plans are moving forward for the new East Side Middle School, set to be built on the district's Mosser Woods property, behind Mosser Elementary School. The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night forwarded project justification and a schematic design for the new 750-student middle school.
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages home in Penn Forest Twp.

PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a home in Carbon County. Officials report the fire happened Friday morning in Penn Forest Twp. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. for a fire at a home in the unit block of Susquehanna Drive. No injures were reported. Pennsylvania State...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading fire sends smoke pouring into city skyline

READING, Pa. -- A Saturday afternoon fire sent thick black smoke pouring into the city's skyline. This photo shows smoke from a fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Initial reports indicate the fire may have started in a a garage and spread to multiple houses-- though authorities have not confirmed that's the case.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead, 17 hurt after vehicle drives through fundraiser for Luzerne fire victims

BERWICK, Pa. -- Saturday night brought another tragic development related to a house fire in Nescopeck, Luzerne County that killed 10 people last week. One person was killed and 17 others hurt when they were struck by a vehicle that drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims' families held in neighboring Columbia County, according to state police.
BERWICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Check out the inside the revamped historic downtown Reading building

READING, Pa. - A long-vacant historic building in downtown Reading will be getting new tenants in a few weeks. Shuman Development Group hosted an open house at its Berks County Trust Building on Friday. The revamped terra cotta exterior of one of Reading's most historic buildings will soon be revealed....
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Petition filed in Bucks aims to create new representation plan for the Pennridge School Board

E. ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A petition filed in Bucks County seeks the establishment of a new representation plan for the Pennridge School Board. The petition, titled as the Pennridge Citizen Plan, was filed on Aug. 5, and writes that it's filed on behalf of the 2,775 resident electors of the three-region district. Pennridge contains eight municipalities, serving primarily Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Quakertown police ask for help finding possibly confused missing man

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for help finding a missing man from Quakertown. Quakertown Borough Police posted on Facebook that Adam Smith, 38 is missing. He was last seen Thursday wearing a green button down or black shirt and green/tan shorts. The post says he walked away from a medical facility.
QUAKERTOWN, PA

