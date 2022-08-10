ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

DEFUND the DEMS!
3d ago

lmfao 😂😂 Eddie Moran has no idea how to improve the city!!! Guess what folks the ONLY WAY to improve this city is get RID OF THE demonrats that run this city and get RID OF THE CERTAIN GROUP OF PEOPLE who destroyed it!!!!

3
 

WFMZ-TV Online

Petition filed in Bucks aims to create new representation plan for the Pennridge School Board

E. ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A petition filed in Bucks County seeks the establishment of a new representation plan for the Pennridge School Board. The petition, titled as the Pennridge Citizen Plan, was filed on Aug. 5, and writes that it's filed on behalf of the 2,775 resident electors of the three-region district. Pennridge contains eight municipalities, serving primarily Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Office, retail and tavern development is proposed for South Bethlehem; due for review Thursday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An office, retail and tavern development proposed for South Bethlehem will be reviewed Thursday by the city's Planning Commission. Bethlehem Shared Services, a cigar business, plans the development for Lehigh Valley Industrial Park 7 on a lot at the corner of Fourth and Emery streets. That location is east of Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, toward Hellertown.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Large tree branch fell on car and injured several people

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. -- Several people were injured in Carbon County when a large tree branch fell onto a car. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Route 209 in Franklin Township. The branch shattered both the front windshield and back window. Several people were treated at the scene...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Deadly motorcycle crash in Northampton County

LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP, Pa. -- State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Northampton County. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Martins Creek and Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township. An emergency communication official says the coroner was called to the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks man convicted in straw purchase of 6 guns

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man was found guilty of buying handguns and illegally giving them to other people. Bashir Shakir, 25, was convicted Thursday on 12 felony counts related to the straw purchase of six handguns, said the county district attorney's office. The Upper Darby man bought the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two men accused of shooting are heading for trial

LOWER NAZARETH TWP, Pa. -- Two men accused of shooting a man in a busy Target parking lot are heading to trial. Kevin Littles and Jakiye Taylor are accused of killing 20-year-old Elijah Johnson. The shooting happened in Lower Nazareth Township on August 8th last year. Jayzell Sanders was with...
LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WATCH: Shooting at Musikfest sends crowds fleeing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Authorities descended on Musikfest in response to a shooting that sent crowds running and resulted in crime scene tape surrounding an area of the festival. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police have confirmed to 69 News there was a shooting on the Lehigh County side, but...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police investigating domestic-related deadly shooting

READING, Pa. -- Authorities are investigating a domestic-related homicide in northwest Reading. The deadly shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Front Street. "The incident was a domestic incident between family members," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "There was an individual who was...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages home in Penn Forest Twp.

PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a home in Carbon County. Officials report the fire happened Friday morning in Penn Forest Twp. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. for a fire at a home in the unit block of Susquehanna Drive. No injures were reported. Pennsylvania State...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALFIE'S KITCHEN: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off Sullivan Trail has shut down after five years. In a Facebook...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading fire sends smoke pouring into city skyline

READING, Pa. -- A Saturday afternoon fire sent thick black smoke pouring into the city's skyline. This photo shows smoke from a fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Initial reports indicate the fire may have started in a a garage and spread to multiple houses-- though authorities have not confirmed that's the case.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Check out the inside the revamped historic downtown Reading building

READING, Pa. - A long-vacant historic building in downtown Reading will be getting new tenants in a few weeks. Shuman Development Group hosted an open house at its Berks County Trust Building on Friday. The revamped terra cotta exterior of one of Reading's most historic buildings will soon be revealed....
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Musikfest resumed at noon today

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- On Saturday night, there was a shooting at Musikfest. As a precaution, the festival was shut down for the safety of the patrons. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the festival's north side. VIDEO: Crowds run from area. The incident is under investigation by the...
BETHLEHEM, PA

