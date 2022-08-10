Read full article on original website
DEFUND the DEMS!
3d ago
lmfao 😂😂 Eddie Moran has no idea how to improve the city!!! Guess what folks the ONLY WAY to improve this city is get RID OF THE demonrats that run this city and get RID OF THE CERTAIN GROUP OF PEOPLE who destroyed it!!!!
3
WFMZ-TV Online
Petition filed in Bucks aims to create new representation plan for the Pennridge School Board
E. ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A petition filed in Bucks County seeks the establishment of a new representation plan for the Pennridge School Board. The petition, titled as the Pennridge Citizen Plan, was filed on Aug. 5, and writes that it's filed on behalf of the 2,775 resident electors of the three-region district. Pennridge contains eight municipalities, serving primarily Bucks County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bill, inspired by success story in Easton, would formalize home lease-to-purchase agreements
EASTON, Pa. - State Rep. Bob Freeman wants to make it easier for renters to become homeowners. He says he got the idea for his new affordable housing legislation from someone you may be familiar with in Easton. "Who doesn't want to own their home, right? So, there's a lot...
WFMZ-TV Online
Office, retail and tavern development is proposed for South Bethlehem; due for review Thursday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An office, retail and tavern development proposed for South Bethlehem will be reviewed Thursday by the city's Planning Commission. Bethlehem Shared Services, a cigar business, plans the development for Lehigh Valley Industrial Park 7 on a lot at the corner of Fourth and Emery streets. That location is east of Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, toward Hellertown.
WFMZ-TV Online
'It was like a giant stampede of people running': Witnesses react to Musikfest shooting as police investigation continues
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It went from fun to fear in an instant at Musikfest. A Saturday night shooting sent a stampede of visitors scrambling to get away. On Sunday, police are continuing to investigate what exactly happened. The gunfire rang out around 10:45 p.m. on the festival's north side. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer to propose hotel for the Standard building in Easton's Centre Square
EASTON, Pa. - A new hotel may be coming to Easton's Centre Square. A developer is set to present plans Monday for a hotel at 5 Centre Square. That building is currently occupied and leased by The Standard bar and restaurant. The owner of the building, Mick Gjevukaj, of Enjoy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Large tree branch fell on car and injured several people
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. -- Several people were injured in Carbon County when a large tree branch fell onto a car. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Route 209 in Franklin Township. The branch shattered both the front windshield and back window. Several people were treated at the scene...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting in Phillipsburg early Saturday morning
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- A confirmed shooting took place at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The incident happened on Hudson St. There are no reported injuries. The Major Crimes Bureau is investigating.
WFMZ-TV Online
Deadly motorcycle crash in Northampton County
LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP, Pa. -- State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Northampton County. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Martins Creek and Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township. An emergency communication official says the coroner was called to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks man convicted in straw purchase of 6 guns
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man was found guilty of buying handguns and illegally giving them to other people. Bashir Shakir, 25, was convicted Thursday on 12 felony counts related to the straw purchase of six handguns, said the county district attorney's office. The Upper Darby man bought the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two men accused of shooting are heading for trial
LOWER NAZARETH TWP, Pa. -- Two men accused of shooting a man in a busy Target parking lot are heading to trial. Kevin Littles and Jakiye Taylor are accused of killing 20-year-old Elijah Johnson. The shooting happened in Lower Nazareth Township on August 8th last year. Jayzell Sanders was with...
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH: Shooting at Musikfest sends crowds fleeing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Authorities descended on Musikfest in response to a shooting that sent crowds running and resulted in crime scene tape surrounding an area of the festival. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police have confirmed to 69 News there was a shooting on the Lehigh County side, but...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading police investigating domestic-related deadly shooting
READING, Pa. -- Authorities are investigating a domestic-related homicide in northwest Reading. The deadly shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Front Street. "The incident was a domestic incident between family members," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. "There was an individual who was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Witnesses to the Cedar Street fire in Reading say it happened so fast
READING, Pa. -- Alex Melendez said he was watching television inside his Reading home when flames broke out in the area of Cedar Street, directly across from his home. He tells us he did not know what was unfolding until his brother called. "So, I ran out when I had...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages home in Penn Forest Twp.
PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a home in Carbon County. Officials report the fire happened Friday morning in Penn Forest Twp. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. for a fire at a home in the unit block of Susquehanna Drive. No injures were reported. Pennsylvania State...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALFIE'S KITCHEN: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off Sullivan Trail has shut down after five years. In a Facebook...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading fire sends smoke pouring into city skyline
READING, Pa. -- A Saturday afternoon fire sent thick black smoke pouring into the city's skyline. This photo shows smoke from a fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Initial reports indicate the fire may have started in a a garage and spread to multiple houses-- though authorities have not confirmed that's the case.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting at Musikfest sends crowds fleeing; crime scene tape up on north side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Authorities descended on Musikfest in response to a shooting that sent crowds running and resulted in crime scene tape surrounding an area of the festival. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police have confirmed to 69 News there was a shooting, but have not yet released further...
WFMZ-TV Online
Check out the inside the revamped historic downtown Reading building
READING, Pa. - A long-vacant historic building in downtown Reading will be getting new tenants in a few weeks. Shuman Development Group hosted an open house at its Berks County Trust Building on Friday. The revamped terra cotta exterior of one of Reading's most historic buildings will soon be revealed....
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest resumed at noon today
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- On Saturday night, there was a shooting at Musikfest. As a precaution, the festival was shut down for the safety of the patrons. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the festival's north side. VIDEO: Crowds run from area. The incident is under investigation by the...
WFMZ-TV Online
5,600-acre property in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties to be developed into motorized recreation area
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Friday plans to develop a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a media release, the DCNR acquired a 5,600-acre parcel of land thanks to $700 million from the 2022-23...
