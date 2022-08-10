ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

John Legend ends long friendship with Kanye West over Donald Trump

John Legend has said that his friendship with Kanye West suffered when the rapper publicly supported Donald Trump’s US presidency.The musicians had previously collaborated numerous times, and West was a producer on Legend’s 2004 album Get Lifted, which was released on West’s label GOOD music.But Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 in support of Joe Biden, now says the political division between the stars “became too much for us to sustain” and the pair “aren’t friends as much as we used to be”.“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Randi Zuckerberg
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Steve Aoki
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Jimmy Fallon
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West changed after he didn't support the rapper's run for office

When it comes to what changed John Legend and Kanye West's friendship, it wasn't so much a heartless thing as it was a political one. Legend has gotten candid about the breakdown of his bond with the rapper. "We aren't friends as much as we used to be," he said on The Axe Files podcast with CNN's David Axelrod this week. "I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Web3#Ethereum Eth Usd#Nba#Coinbase Coin#Meta Platforms Inc Meta#Https T Co 9hdjmppzt2#Tornado Cash
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian's shady pic has fans convinced Kanye is back on the scene

Kimye fans are now convinced that Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, who is the father of her children, are back together. The now-debunked theory comes after she promoted his Yeezy brand’s sunglasses. A series of photos shared to Instagram by Kim showed both her and daughters North and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

John Legend says it was Chrissy Teigen’s ‘really powerful, wise decision’ to share miscarriage news

John Legend has admitted he was initially “hesitant” about sharing the sad news that he and Chrissy Teigen had suffered a miscarriage.Earlier this week, Teigen announced that the couple – who married in 2013 – are expecting their third child.The news comes almost two years after they lost their son Jack when she was 20 weeks pregnant in October 2020. At the time, Teigen said the parents were in “the kind of deep pain you only hear about and have never felt before”.Reflecting on the tragedy, Legend said it was Teigen’s idea to share their experience with the public.“It...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Pete Davidson Reportedly In Trauma Therapy Due To Social Media Attacks From Kanye

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian recently called it quits after only 8 months of dating. Throughout their relationship, Davidson was at the brunt of threatening social media posts and harassment from Kanye. A source close to the family is saying that the SNL star is currently in trauma therapy due to Ye’s threatening social media posts and harassment.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy