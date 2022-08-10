ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R. Kelly's $28K Prison Inmate Fund Seized By Feds - Only Has $500 Left

New York, NY – R. Kelly has taken another loss after the feds reportedly seized his inmate commissary fund. According to Bloomberg, the disgraced singer failed to pay $140,000 in court-ordered fines, so prosecutors asked a federal court to seize over $28,000. A letter sent on August 4 said...
B.G.’s Petition for Early Release From Prison Denied

B.G. has once again been denied an early release from prison. VladTV notes U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans denied the handwritten letter for a compassionate release. B.G.’s letter was supported by Birdman and more. In his letter, B.G. attempted to suggest COVID-19 as a reason for his release.
Amber Heard Rejected $16 Million Divorce Settlement From Johnny Depp Before Court Case

Amber Heard didn’t take a multi-million dollar settlement from her ex-husband Johnny Depp, when the pair split up in 2017. New unsealed court documents show that the actress turned down a huge settlement as the pair split up, according to The Daily Beast. The docs, which were rejected by the judge for the 2022 defamation trial, revealed email exchanges between Amber, 36, and her lawyers discussing the payout.
Judge gives Giuliani a week for “13-hour drive” to Georgia grand jury after he claimed he can’t fly

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled to temporarily delay Rudy Giuliani's testimony to a special grand jury. In a court hearing on Tuesday, McBurney heard arguments that Giuliani's doctor had ordered him not to fly. Giuliani has been asked to speak to a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump interfered in Georgia's 2020 presidential election.
Judge Rules That Subway Can Be Sued for Misleading Customers With ‘100 Percent Tuna’ Claims

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a lawsuit accusing Subway of misleading customers by claiming its tuna sandwiches are “100 percent tuna.”. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar determined last week that a class action suit filed in January 2021 by plaintiff Nilima Amin of Alameda County, California can move forward. The ruling arrives several months after Subway asked Tigar to dismiss the suit.
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
Ghislaine Maxwell will serve time at a low-security federal prison in Florida

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida, but this time she’ll be staying in a federal prison rather than an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Maxwell, who was sentenced last month to 20 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sent to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
