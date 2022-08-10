Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
R. Kelly's $28K Prison Inmate Fund Seized By Feds - Only Has $500 Left
New York, NY – R. Kelly has taken another loss after the feds reportedly seized his inmate commissary fund. According to Bloomberg, the disgraced singer failed to pay $140,000 in court-ordered fines, so prosecutors asked a federal court to seize over $28,000. A letter sent on August 4 said...
R. Kelly hasn't paid any of his court fees, but he has $27,828 stored in his commissary account
R. Kelly, who is serving a 30 year sentence on sex trafficking and racketeering, hasn't paid any of his court fees.
‘The Only Victim Is Robert’: R. Kelly’s Sisters Believe Racism Played Role In 30-Year Prison Sentence
R. Kelly’s sisters are adamant their brother did nothing wrong and believe racism played a part in his criminal case, Radar has learned. The singer’s three sisters sat down for an interview on Good Morning Britain where they criticized the 30-year sentence imposed on their brother. Article continues...
Transgender Inmate Impregnates Two Females In Prison, Transferred To Another Facility
A transgender inmate was transferred to another corrections facility by authorities in New Jersey after two female inmates became pregnant at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the Department of Corrections, NJ.com, reports. Demi Minor, 27, was relocated to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in June...
R. Kelly Is Now Blaming Ex-Wife Drea For His Own Behavior, Estrangement From Children
A new report claims that R. Kelly puts fault on ex-wife Drea Kelly for his deviant sexual behavior & estranged relationship with their kids.
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
realitytitbit.com
When is the Chrisleys' sentencing and how much jail time do they face?
The Chrisley Knows Best clan let fans sneak a peek into their family lives on The USA Network each Thursday. But in real-time, Julie and Todd Chrisley face jail time and are currently on house arrest ahead of their sentencing. Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of bank...
thesource.com
B.G.’s Petition for Early Release From Prison Denied
B.G. has once again been denied an early release from prison. VladTV notes U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans denied the handwritten letter for a compassionate release. B.G.’s letter was supported by Birdman and more. In his letter, B.G. attempted to suggest COVID-19 as a reason for his release.
R. Kelly’s Sisters Say Their Brother’s Prison Sentence Is Racist & He Wasn’t With Underage Girls
R. Kelly's sisters are speaking out for their brother saying that his prison sentence is unfair and racist.
Nearly $1.5 million settlement approved for correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners in Minnesota on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement agreement for eight correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding former police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.
Herschel Walker claims to be former FBI agent and recalls almost killing someone in resurfaced clip
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker falsely claimed that he used to be an FBI agent and told a crowd about how he once came close to killing a man in a newly-resurfaced footage. Mr Walker has repeatedly mentioned having a varied past in law enforcement over the course of...
Amber Heard Rejected $16 Million Divorce Settlement From Johnny Depp Before Court Case
Amber Heard didn’t take a multi-million dollar settlement from her ex-husband Johnny Depp, when the pair split up in 2017. New unsealed court documents show that the actress turned down a huge settlement as the pair split up, according to The Daily Beast. The docs, which were rejected by the judge for the 2022 defamation trial, revealed email exchanges between Amber, 36, and her lawyers discussing the payout.
Judge gives Giuliani a week for “13-hour drive” to Georgia grand jury after he claimed he can’t fly
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled to temporarily delay Rudy Giuliani's testimony to a special grand jury. In a court hearing on Tuesday, McBurney heard arguments that Giuliani's doctor had ordered him not to fly. Giuliani has been asked to speak to a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump interfered in Georgia's 2020 presidential election.
Complex
Judge Rules That Subway Can Be Sued for Misleading Customers With ‘100 Percent Tuna’ Claims
A federal judge has ruled in favor of a lawsuit accusing Subway of misleading customers by claiming its tuna sandwiches are “100 percent tuna.”. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar determined last week that a class action suit filed in January 2021 by plaintiff Nilima Amin of Alameda County, California can move forward. The ruling arrives several months after Subway asked Tigar to dismiss the suit.
ETOnline.com
Judge Grants Lori Loughlin Permission to Enter Canada Following College Admissions Conviction
Lori Loughlin has been granted permission to go to Canada. On Aug. 4, the 58-year-old actress filed a memorandum with U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton requesting permission for her to travel to Canada for a filming job, according to court documents obtained by ET. Her request was granted one day later, the docs show.
A Capitol rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi in 'the friggin' brain' was sentenced to 2 months in prison
A Capitol rioter who threatened Nancy Pelosi on January 6, 2021, was sentenced this week. Dawn Bancroft filmed a video of herself that day saying she wanted to shoot Pelosi in the head. A judge on Wednesday sentenced Bancroft to two months in prison for her role in the siege.
Woman who threatened to shoot Pelosi during Jan. 6 attack sentenced to 60 days
July 21 (UPI) -- A woman who said she broke into the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and searched the building for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with intent to shoot her "in the friggin' brain" was sentenced Thursday by a district judge to 60 days' imprisonment. The Justice...
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
Ghislaine Maxwell will serve time at a low-security federal prison in Florida
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida, but this time she’ll be staying in a federal prison rather than an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Maxwell, who was sentenced last month to 20 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sent to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
A Spokane-area doctor specializing in the care of newborn children has admitted to trying to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife and force her into a heroin addiction, all in an apparent effort to get her to drop divorce proceedings. Ronald Craig Ilg, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to...
