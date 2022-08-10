ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carriere, MS

wxxv25.com

Gulfport natives takes reins of Mississippi Valley baseball program

Gulfport native son Milton Barney Jr. is moving up to the college ranks as a head coach. Mississippi Valley State University announced Thursday that Barney will become the seventh head coach in the program’s 66-year history. “What we are going to do here is change the program, the culture,”...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Sea Wolves Meet and Greet Saturday

It won’t be long now before the Sea Wolves are back on the ice!. If you can’t wait until then, the Sea Wolves are hosting a meet and greet to let fans get to know Coach Phil Esposito. The meet and greet is Saturday at 1 p.m. at...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

The Lancasters celebrate their 53rd family reunion

The Lancaster family reunion started as a way to stay connected with families who live in different states, never did they realize it would carry on for more than just one day and repeat each year for more than 50 years. Over 250 relatives from half the country showed up...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

I-110 Southbound ramp to Division St. closure starts next week

Starting Monday, August 15th, I-110’s southbound ramp to Division Street, EXIT 1C, will be closed. The ramp will be closed until August 29th. The closure is related to the City of Biloxi’s widening project on Division Street. Detour signs will be placed to direct drivers.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Hudson Hartman picked to appear on Broadway billboard

Pass Christian resident Hudson Hartman has once again been selected to appear in the bright lights of Broadway as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. Hudson will be part of the one-hour video of about 500 videos, which includes children, teens, and adults with...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Details emerge in death of Anthony Oatis Jr.

Court documents reveal a Gulfport man who was shot in June was killed for an iPhone and some cash. Thirty-year-old Anthony Oatis Jr. was found shot on the night of June 27th after police were called to an accident near C Street, just south of Pass Road in Gulfport. Our...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Suspects in Pass Christian armed robbery in custody

Suspects in an early morning armed robbery in Pass Christian are now in custody. According to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, Pass Christian Police were asking for help to identify the truck and the suspects inside. The report said about 5 a.m., a passenger got out of the truck the suspects...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS

