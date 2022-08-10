Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head-to-head records loom as potential tiebreaker
Drew Rasmussen’s perfect game bid was more than just a sublime individual performance. The right-hander’s stellar showing lifted Tampa Bay to what might have been its most important win of the season. The Rays beat Baltimore 4-1 on Sunday, moving to 1 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles for the final wild card in the American League. Tampa Bay also took the season series with Baltimore 10-9. That’s important because ties for postseason spots will no longer be broken by one-game playoffs. Instead, head-to-head record during the season is the top tiebreaker.
Busch breaks out with five-hit game
Even though he was struggling at the plate, Michael Busch didn’t let the noise get to him. Baseball’s No. 39 overall prospect broke out of an 0-11 slump, with a five-hit, five-RBI game en route to Triple-A Oklahoma City’s 20-3 victory over Round Rock. “I struggled the...
Orioles look to get back on winning track vs. Jays
The Baltimore Orioles will try to pick up where they left off last week when they visit the Toronto Blue
García, Lowe team up to turn tide in Texas
ARLINGTON -- If there was ever a time for Adolis García to come through, it was Sunday in the Rangers’ 5-3 win against the Mariners at Globe Life Field. García was 0-for-3 heading into the seventh inning of a tie game. Facing a 2-1 count with two outs and Corey Seager on second, García ripped an RBI single up the middle to put the Rangers ahead for good.
Joe Ryan, Twins look to bounce back vs. Royals
The Minnesota Twins have lost five of their last six games and find themselves in a tie for second place
'Quite a roll': Snell continues dominant run
WASHINGTON -- On another gorgeous Sunday in the nation’s capital, left-hander Blake Snell continued his lights-out pitching and Wil Myers added three timely hits as the Padres rolled to a 6-0 victory over last-place Washington at Nationals Park. • Box score. San Diego extended its...
Rookie escapes inherited jam in clutch 5-out save
CINCINNATI -- Reds rookie reliever Alexis Díaz had yet to inherit a bases-loaded situation in the big leagues this season. That changed on Sunday afternoon when he was needed in the eighth inning with one out to avert a crisis created by Hunter Strickland. High leverage? High intensity? Yes...
Abrams to join Nationals on Monday (source)
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals are slated to get a first glimpse at their new wave of talent acquired from the blockbuster deal with the Padres in Monday's series opener against the Cubs. Shortstop C.J. Abrams will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to make his debut with the Nationals, a...
Wheeler hit as Phils drop 5th series of '22 to Mets
NEW YORK -- The hot streaks the Phillies and Mets have been on have rekindled a rivalry, and these late-summer games are intense because of the stakes between two contenders. But even as the Phillies have played like one of baseball's best teams over the last 2 1/2 months, a Mets problem is still nagging at them. They haven't been able to get over the hump against New York.
Could Mets' NL East pursuit wrap up early?
NEW YORK -- For the first time in 16 years, the Mets have a chance not only to win the NL East, but to put it on ice before the start of September. Their 6-0 win over the Phillies on Sunday was never much in doubt, featuring New York’s usual brand of sharp starting pitching, effective relief work and a relentless offensive attack. Chris Bassitt put up five zeros to extend his streak of innings without an earned run to 24. Reliever Trevor Williams ran his own such streak to 20 innings. Daniel Vogelbach hit a crowd-pleasing homer, Francisco Lindor set a single-season record for RBIs by a Mets shortstop, and the club won a rubber game for the 14th time in 18 tries.
In tough stretch, Marlins giving young players chances
MIAMI -- Philadelphia. Atlanta. San Diego. Los Angeles. Tampa Bay. New York. No competitor likes to lose, but the Marlins knew this tough 31-game stretch was coming. Every opponent they face except the A’s during this juncture of the season is a contending club. Tanner Scott blew the save...
Singer is Royals' 'stopper' against mighty LA
KANSAS CITY -- The reaction of the Dodgers’ hitters told Brady Singer and the Royals everything they needed to know about Singer’s stuff on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Freddie Freeman shook his head after taking a front-hip sinker for a called strike. Cody Bellinger swung through a...
Estrada's first career walk-off homer seals sweep
SAN FRANCISCO – The Giants remain on the fringes of the playoff picture, but they’re intent on showing that they have plenty of fight left. Thairo Estrada launched a two-run, walk-off home run off of Wil Crowe in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel the Giants to a wild 8-7 comeback victory that completed a three-game sweep of the Pirates on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park.
Wacha's sparkling return leads Red Sox to series win
BOSTON -- There was no easing back from the injured list for Michael Wacha, who was sorely missed by the Red Sox in the six weeks he couldn’t post. Nor was there any easing out of a slump by Rafael Devers, who came to work early to fix a hitch in his swing and the fruit of his labor was a mammoth 433-foot, two-run homer that provided a signature moment in a 3-0 victory for the Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball over the Yankees.
Dodgers' stellar run ends at 12, one shy of franchise mark
KANSAS CITY -- The Dodgers’ longest winning streak since 1976 ended at the hands of the Royals in a 4-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Los Angeles (79-34) fell one win shy of tying the franchise record of 13, which had previously been done twice (1962 and ‘65). It’s been a remarkable stretch for the Dodgers, who suffered just their sixth loss since June 29.
Dog days of Aug. find A's youth movement
HOUSTON -- Streakiness is a classic sign of an inexperienced team. For these young A’s, the extreme highs and lows continue to fluctuate. There’s a reason August is often referred to as “The Dog Days” in baseball. Especially for a rebuilding club like Oakland that is clearly out of playoff contention, it’s an awkward point in the schedule where struggles can begin to snowball.
Can the Padres weather Tatis' suspension in a tight WC race?
WASHINGTON -- As quickly as they learned of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s season-ending suspension, the Padres vowed to move on without their unavailable superstar, at least in 2022. Their goals remain the same. Their expectations remain the same. And so, of course, does their roster, since Tatis had been sidelined all year by injury.
'18 hero Benintendi makes return to Fenway
BOSTON -- It was 18 months ago the Red Sox traded Andrew Benintendi, one of the many postseason heroes from 2018, to the Royals. Yet Friday was the first time Benintendi returned to Fenway Park to face his original team – the one that made him the seventh overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.
'We got some fire': Vaughn, Sox deliver statement sweep
CHICAGO -- It’s not often that a game-winning moment is followed by a helmet slam in frustration from the person who delivered it. But that’s exactly what happened with Andrew Vaughn on Sunday during a 5-3 victory for the White Sox over the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, completing a three-game sweep of the last-place squad from Detroit. The White Sox (59-56) stayed 2 1/2 games behind the Guardians (61-53), who maintained their American League Central lead with a victory in Toronto.
