Friday Evening 8-12-22
Residents of Homer are experiencing long-COVID symptoms amid steady COVID-19 transmission levels; an investor is committing millions of dollars to Northern Dynasty Minerals, a Canadian company pursuing the Pebble Mine project. The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and...
Friday Morning 8-12-22
Residents of Homer are experiencing long-COVID symptoms amid steady COVID-19 transmission levels; and August 9 was the last Stream Watch day of the summer. And on an overcast Tuesday evening, a group of local residents who care about the cleanliness of their waterways showed up for two hours of what they call Trashersize.
